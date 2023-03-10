CELEBRATE RAYA IN STYLE WITH LG ELECTRONICS

LG Electronics’ latest selection of gleaming products offer Malaysians the perfect way to bring their families closer during the festive season of Syawal









PETALING JAYA, Mar. 10, 2023: It's time to gear up for the festive season of Raya with LG Electronics Malaysia (LG)'s 2023 Raya Promotion, catered to elevate your celebrations and create unforgettable memories. While the aroma of ketupat and rendang fills the house, LG is brightening up the Syawal celebrations with its fantastic promotion that offers rebates in Touch 'n Go eWallet credits up to RM2,500 on selected LG products available at participating retail outlets1. The promotion will run from now to 4th June 2023.

The 2023 LG Raya Promotion is all about adding to the joyous spirit of Syawal, and consumers can Mix & Match by purchasing any two or more LG products across categories in a single receipt to enjoy greater rewards, which are additional Touch 'n Go eWallet credits when they spend RM3,000 or more on selected LG products2.

As Malaysians get into the Raya spirit, LG keeps the excitement going with extra rewards. Malaysians can upgrade their Raya dining experience, which includes a free gift of an exclusive premium stainless-steel cutlery set (worth RM250) limited to 1,500 sets with any Mix & Match purchase above RM3,0003.

“At LG Electronics, we strive to make a positive impact on the lives of our customers by providing products that improve their daily experiences and make their lives more convenient as well as enjoyable. We believe that leading a good life involves fostering strong connections with loved ones, which is why bringing families closer together is a priority for us. We want our customers to have the best possible experience at home and to create unforgettable moments with their family, friends and loved ones. We are dedicated to making that happen,” said Justin Choi, Managing Director of LG Electronics Malaysia.

Indulge in the festivities with your family this Raya with LG products such as the award-winning LG OLED TV, LG Styler™, LG WashTower™, and LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ Refrigerator.

The 2023 LG Raya Promotion list includes:

Home Entertainment Products:

Category Model MSRP (RM) Promo Price (RM) TnG ewallet Credits Rebate OLED TV OLED77G2PSA.ATS 32,999.00 27,399.00 2,000.00 OLED65G2PSA.ATS 17,999.00 13,999.00 800.00 OLED83C2PSA.ATS 35,999.00 27,399.00 2,000.00 OLED77C2PSA.ATS 29,999.00 20,899.00 1,500.00 OLED65C2PSA.ATS 14,999.00 11,499.00 600.00 OLED55C2PSA.ATS 10,999.00 8,299.00 550.00 OLED48C2PSA.ATS 8,199.00 5,199.00 250.00 OLED65A2PSA.ATS 11,999.00 9,299.00 550.00 OLED55A2PSA.ATS 8,999.00 6,249.00 500.00 QNED TV 86QNED99SQB.ATS 49,999.00 36,999.00 2,500.00 75QNED91SQA.ATS 19,999.00 16,999.00 900.00 65QNED91TPA.ATS 11,999.00 8,299.00 600.00 65QNED81SQA.ATS 8,099.00 6,399.00 350.00 55QNED81SQA.ATS 6,299.00 4,699.00 350.00 Nano Cell TV 75NANO80SQA.ATS 11,999.00 9,499.00 450.00 65NANO80SQA.ATS 6,499.00 5,799.00 400.00 55NANO80SQA.ATS 4,999.00 4,199.00 350.00 86NANO75SQA.ATS 15,999.00 12,999.00 750.00 75NANO75SQA.ATS 10,999.00 7,999.00 400.00 65NANO75SQA.ATS 6,099.00 4,599.00 300.00 55NANO75SQA.ATS 4,599.00 3,399.00 300.00 UHD TV 86UQ9000PSD.ATS 13,999.00 10,599.00 450.00 75UQ9000PSD.ATS 8,999.00 5,599.00 300.00 70UQ9000PSD.ATS 7,199.00 4,599.00 250.00 65UQ9100PSD.ATS 5,399.00 3,999.00 200.00 75UQ8050PSB.ATS 8,699.00 5,299.00 400.00 70UQ8050PSB.ATS 6,499.00 4,399.00 300.00 Sound Bar S95QR.DMYSLLK 4,599.00 3,999.00 250.00 S90QY.DMYSLLK 3,499.00 3,099.00 200.00 S80QY.DMYSLLK 3,099.00 2,799.00 150.00 SP8A.DMYSLLK 2,199.00 1,999.00 100.00 S65Q.DMYSLLK 1,599.00 1,499.00 50.00

Home Appliances Products:

Category Model Capacity MSRP (RM) Promo Price (RM) TnG eWallet Credits Rebate Refrigerator GN-B332PMGB.ACMRLML 335L 2,299.00 2,099.00 100.00 GN-B332PBGB.ABNRLML 335L 2,299.00 2,099.00 100.00 GN-B332PPGB.ACKRLML 335L 2,299.00 2,099.00 100.00 GN-B372PXBK.ABLRLML 375L 2,739.00 2,319.00 - GN-B392PLGK.APZRLML 395L 2,629.00 2,299.00 - GN-B392PXBK.ABLRLML 395L 2,819.00 2,399.00 100.00 GN-C602HLCM.APZRLML 478L 3,039.00 2,699.00 100.00 GN-H602HXHM.ABLRLML 475L 3,129.00 2,799.00 100.00 GN-C702HLCM.APZRLML 509L 3,229.00 2,899.00 200.00 GN-C702SGGM.ABMRLML 506L 3,519.00 3,199.00 100.00 GR-H802HQHM.AMCRLML 592L 4,629.00 3,599.00 100.00 GC-B369NLRM.APZRLML 306L 2,509.00 2,299.00 50.00 GC-B529NQCZ.AMCRLML 420L 3,159.00 2,849.00 50.00 GC-B257JQYL.ADSRLML 655L 5,099.00 3,999.00 200.00 GC-B257SLVL.APZRLML 655L 5,699.00 4,299.00 200.00 GC-B257SQVL.AMCRLML 655L 6,099.00 4,699.00 200.00 GC-L257CQEL.AMCRLML 635L 7,199.00 5,299.00 200.00 GC-M257CGFL.ALWRLML 655L 9,109.00 5,699.00 200.00 GC-J257CQES.AMCRLML 635L 9,209.00 5,599.00 200.00 GC-Q257CQFL.AMCRLML* GC-X257CSES.ABSRLML 635L 11,499.00 7,599.00 300.00 GC-X257CQES.AMCRLML 635L 15,999.00 8,799.00 300.00 GC-Q22FTQKL.AMCRLML 458L 8,399.00 6,699.00 100.00 Washing Machine TH2113DSAK.ABLREML 13kg 2,729.00 2,199.00 50.00 T2516VSAJ.APBREML 16.5kg 2,849.00 2,099.00 50.00 TV2517SV3B.ABMREML 17kg 2,499.00 2,249.00 50.00 TV2518SV7K.APBREML 18kg 2,799.00 2,499.00 100.00 TV2520SV7K.APBREML 20kg 3,099.00 2,799.00 100.00 TV2724SV9K.APBREML 24kg 3,899.00 3,499.00 100.00 FV1285S4W.ABWREML 8.5kg 2,899.00 1,899.00 200.00 FV1409S4W.ABWREML 9kg 3,709.00 2,299.00 100.00 FV1450S4W.ABWREML* FV1450S4V.ASSREML 10.5kg 4,219.00 2,899.00 100.00 FV1450S2W.ABWREML 10.5kg 4,439.00 3,099.00 200.00 F2515STGW.ABWREML 15kg 5,199.00 3,599.00 200.00 FV1209D4W.ABWREML 9/5kg 3,799.00 2,749.00 100.00 FV1410H3P.APTREML 10 / 6kg 4,599.00 3,349.00 150.00 FV1411H3BA.ABLREML 11 /7kg 5,399.00 4,049.00 200.00 FV1411H3B.ABLREML* FV1413H2BA.ABLREML 13 / 8kg 5,499.00 4,249.00 300.00 F2515RTGB.ABLREML 15 / 8 kg 5,699.00 4,449.00 300.00 F2720RVTV.ASSREML 20 / 10kg 7,999.00 5,999.00 200.00 WT2116SHB.ABLREML 21 / 16kg 14,999.00 12,999.00 1,000.00 WT1410NHEG.ABGREML 14/10kg 11,999.00 9,999.00 800.00 VD-H9066WS.ABWREML 9kg 5,199.00 3,799.00 100.00 RH10VHP2B.BBLREML 10kg 5,399.00 4,099.00 100.00 T2525NWLW.ABWREML 2.5kg 3,099.00 2,299.00 100.00 LG StylerTM S3MFC.ALMQEML - 8,499.00 6,399.00 400.00

Residential Air-Conditioner:

Category Model Capacity MSRP (RM) Promo Price (RM) TnG eWallet Credits Rebate Air Conditioner S3-Q09JA2PA.ATWGSEE 1.0hp 2,299.00 2,269.00 150.00 S3-Q12JA2PA.ATWGSEE 1.5hp 2,799.00 2,639.00 150.00 S3-Q18KL2PA.ATWGSEE 2.0hp 4,499.00 4,109.00 200.00 S3-Q24K22PA.ATWGSEE 2.5hp 5,099.00 4,799.00 200.00 S3-Q09JA3WA.ATWGSEE 1.0hp 1,949.00 1,919.00 100.00 S3-Q12JA3WA.ATWGSEE 1.5hp 2,299.00 2,269.00 100.00 S3-Q18KL3WA.ATWGSEE 2.0hp 3,999.00 3,749.00 150.00 S3-Q24K23WA.ATWGSEE 2.5hp 4,399.00 4,269.00 150.00 S3-Q09WA5AB.ATWGSEE 1.0hp 1,699.00 1,649.00 50.00 S3-Q12JA3AD.ATWGSEE 1.5hp 2,099.00 1,999.00 50.00

LG PuriCareTM:

Category Model Outright Price (RM) With 2 years Regular Visit With 2 years Self Service Water Purifier WD516AN.ANVRLML 4,000.00 3,200.00 WD516AN.ASLRLML 4,000.00 3,200.00 WD516AN.AWHRLML 4,000.00 3,200.00 WD216AN.ANVRLML 3,600.00 2,800.00 WD517AN.AWHRLML 3,550.00 - WD217AN.ASLRLML 3,250.00 - Category Model MSRP (RM) Remark Air Purifier AS10GDPB0 4,600.00 Cash & Carry AS10GDWB0 4,300.00 Cash & Carry AS65GDPB0 3,550.00 Cash & Carry AS65GDWB0 3,250.00 Cash & Carry

Don't miss out on these incredible deals - it's time to level up your Raya celebrations with LG. Visit

To redeem your Touch ‘n Go eWallet credits and free gift, be sure to complete the online submission form at https://www.lg.com/my/promotions/lgrewards-raya-2023 by 11:59PM on 2nd of July 2023.

For more information on the LG’s 2023 Raya Promotion, please visit LG’s official website at https://www.lg.com/my or follow LG’s official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LGMalaysia/ for latest updates, news and promotions.

1 Redemption is only valid for purchase of any participating models (“Eligible Products”) listed in the leaflet during Promotion Period.

2 Eligible participants who purchase minimum 2 (TWO) eligible products listed in the leaflet from different product category during Promotion Period from any of the Participating Retailer are entitled to redeem the Eligible gifts.

3 Customers who purchase the eligible products from Mix & Match Promotion with total minimum spending of RM3,000 during promotion period.

*GC-Q257CQFL.AMCRLML, FV1450S4W.ABWREML & FV1411H3B.ABLREML Exclusive model from participating retailers.

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global sales of over USD 56 billion in 2020. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

