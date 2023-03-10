We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
CELEBRATE RAYA IN STYLE WITH LG ELECTRONICS
LG Electronics’ latest selection of gleaming products offer Malaysians the perfect way to bring their families closer during the festive season of Syawal
PETALING JAYA, Mar. 10, 2023: It's time to gear up for the festive season of Raya with LG Electronics Malaysia (LG)'s 2023 Raya Promotion, catered to elevate your celebrations and create unforgettable memories. While the aroma of ketupat and rendang fills the house, LG is brightening up the Syawal celebrations with its fantastic promotion that offers rebates in Touch 'n Go eWallet credits up to RM2,500 on selected LG products available at participating retail outlets1. The promotion will run from now to 4th June 2023.
The 2023 LG Raya Promotion is all about adding to the joyous spirit of Syawal, and consumers can Mix & Match by purchasing any two or more LG products across categories in a single receipt to enjoy greater rewards, which are additional Touch 'n Go eWallet credits when they spend RM3,000 or more on selected LG products2.
As Malaysians get into the Raya spirit, LG keeps the excitement going with extra rewards. Malaysians can upgrade their Raya dining experience, which includes a free gift of an exclusive premium stainless-steel cutlery set (worth RM250) limited to 1,500 sets with any Mix & Match purchase above RM3,0003.
“At LG Electronics, we strive to make a positive impact on the lives of our customers by providing products that improve their daily experiences and make their lives more convenient as well as enjoyable. We believe that leading a good life involves fostering strong connections with loved ones, which is why bringing families closer together is a priority for us. We want our customers to have the best possible experience at home and to create unforgettable moments with their family, friends and loved ones. We are dedicated to making that happen,” said Justin Choi, Managing Director of LG Electronics Malaysia.
Indulge in the festivities with your family this Raya with LG products such as the award-winning LG OLED TV, LG Styler™, LG WashTower™, and LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ Refrigerator.
The 2023 LG Raya Promotion list includes:
Home Entertainment Products:
Category
Model
MSRP (RM)
Promo Price (RM)
TnG ewallet Credits Rebate
OLED TV
OLED77G2PSA.ATS
32,999.00
27,399.00
2,000.00
OLED65G2PSA.ATS
17,999.00
13,999.00
800.00
OLED83C2PSA.ATS
35,999.00
27,399.00
2,000.00
OLED77C2PSA.ATS
29,999.00
20,899.00
1,500.00
OLED65C2PSA.ATS
14,999.00
11,499.00
600.00
OLED55C2PSA.ATS
10,999.00
8,299.00
550.00
OLED48C2PSA.ATS
8,199.00
5,199.00
250.00
OLED65A2PSA.ATS
11,999.00
9,299.00
550.00
OLED55A2PSA.ATS
8,999.00
6,249.00
500.00
QNED TV
86QNED99SQB.ATS
49,999.00
36,999.00
2,500.00
75QNED91SQA.ATS
19,999.00
16,999.00
900.00
65QNED91TPA.ATS
11,999.00
8,299.00
600.00
65QNED81SQA.ATS
8,099.00
6,399.00
350.00
55QNED81SQA.ATS
6,299.00
4,699.00
350.00
Nano Cell TV
75NANO80SQA.ATS
11,999.00
9,499.00
450.00
65NANO80SQA.ATS
6,499.00
5,799.00
400.00
55NANO80SQA.ATS
4,999.00
4,199.00
350.00
86NANO75SQA.ATS
15,999.00
12,999.00
750.00
75NANO75SQA.ATS
10,999.00
7,999.00
400.00
65NANO75SQA.ATS
6,099.00
4,599.00
300.00
55NANO75SQA.ATS
4,599.00
3,399.00
300.00
UHD TV
86UQ9000PSD.ATS
13,999.00
10,599.00
450.00
75UQ9000PSD.ATS
8,999.00
5,599.00
300.00
70UQ9000PSD.ATS
7,199.00
4,599.00
250.00
65UQ9100PSD.ATS
5,399.00
3,999.00
200.00
75UQ8050PSB.ATS
8,699.00
5,299.00
400.00
70UQ8050PSB.ATS
6,499.00
4,399.00
300.00
Sound Bar
S95QR.DMYSLLK
4,599.00
3,999.00
250.00
S90QY.DMYSLLK
3,499.00
3,099.00
200.00
S80QY.DMYSLLK
3,099.00
2,799.00
150.00
SP8A.DMYSLLK
2,199.00
1,999.00
100.00
S65Q.DMYSLLK
1,599.00
1,499.00
50.00
Home Appliances Products:
Category
Model
Capacity
MSRP (RM)
Promo Price (RM)
TnG eWallet Credits Rebate
Refrigerator
GN-B332PMGB.ACMRLML
335L
2,299.00
2,099.00
100.00
GN-B332PBGB.ABNRLML
335L
2,299.00
2,099.00
100.00
GN-B332PPGB.ACKRLML
335L
2,299.00
2,099.00
100.00
GN-B372PXBK.ABLRLML
375L
2,739.00
2,319.00
-
GN-B392PLGK.APZRLML
395L
2,629.00
2,299.00
-
GN-B392PXBK.ABLRLML
395L
2,819.00
2,399.00
100.00
GN-C602HLCM.APZRLML
478L
3,039.00
2,699.00
100.00
GN-H602HXHM.ABLRLML
475L
3,129.00
2,799.00
100.00
GN-C702HLCM.APZRLML
509L
3,229.00
2,899.00
200.00
GN-C702SGGM.ABMRLML
506L
3,519.00
3,199.00
100.00
GR-H802HQHM.AMCRLML
592L
4,629.00
3,599.00
100.00
GC-B369NLRM.APZRLML
306L
2,509.00
2,299.00
50.00
GC-B529NQCZ.AMCRLML
420L
3,159.00
2,849.00
50.00
GC-B257JQYL.ADSRLML
655L
5,099.00
3,999.00
200.00
GC-B257SLVL.APZRLML
655L
5,699.00
4,299.00
200.00
GC-B257SQVL.AMCRLML
655L
6,099.00
4,699.00
200.00
GC-L257CQEL.AMCRLML
635L
7,199.00
5,299.00
200.00
GC-M257CGFL.ALWRLML
655L
9,109.00
5,699.00
200.00
GC-J257CQES.AMCRLML
635L
9,209.00
5,599.00
200.00
GC-Q257CQFL.AMCRLML*
GC-X257CSES.ABSRLML
635L
11,499.00
7,599.00
300.00
GC-X257CQES.AMCRLML
635L
15,999.00
8,799.00
300.00
GC-Q22FTQKL.AMCRLML
458L
8,399.00
6,699.00
100.00
Washing Machine
TH2113DSAK.ABLREML
13kg
2,729.00
2,199.00
50.00
T2516VSAJ.APBREML
16.5kg
2,849.00
2,099.00
50.00
TV2517SV3B.ABMREML
17kg
2,499.00
2,249.00
50.00
TV2518SV7K.APBREML
18kg
2,799.00
2,499.00
100.00
TV2520SV7K.APBREML
20kg
3,099.00
2,799.00
100.00
TV2724SV9K.APBREML
24kg
3,899.00
3,499.00
100.00
FV1285S4W.ABWREML
8.5kg
2,899.00
1,899.00
200.00
FV1409S4W.ABWREML
9kg
3,709.00
2,299.00
100.00
FV1450S4W.ABWREML*
FV1450S4V.ASSREML
10.5kg
4,219.00
2,899.00
100.00
FV1450S2W.ABWREML
10.5kg
4,439.00
3,099.00
200.00
F2515STGW.ABWREML
15kg
5,199.00
3,599.00
200.00
FV1209D4W.ABWREML
9/5kg
3,799.00
2,749.00
100.00
FV1410H3P.APTREML
10 / 6kg
4,599.00
3,349.00
150.00
FV1411H3BA.ABLREML
11 /7kg
5,399.00
4,049.00
200.00
FV1411H3B.ABLREML*
FV1413H2BA.ABLREML
13 / 8kg
5,499.00
4,249.00
300.00
F2515RTGB.ABLREML
15 / 8 kg
5,699.00
4,449.00
300.00
F2720RVTV.ASSREML
20 / 10kg
7,999.00
5,999.00
200.00
WT2116SHB.ABLREML
21 / 16kg
14,999.00
12,999.00
1,000.00
WT1410NHEG.ABGREML
14/10kg
11,999.00
9,999.00
800.00
VD-H9066WS.ABWREML
9kg
5,199.00
3,799.00
100.00
RH10VHP2B.BBLREML
10kg
5,399.00
4,099.00
100.00
T2525NWLW.ABWREML
2.5kg
3,099.00
2,299.00
100.00
LG StylerTM
S3MFC.ALMQEML
-
8,499.00
6,399.00
400.00
Residential Air-Conditioner:
Category
Model
Capacity
MSRP (RM)
Promo Price (RM)
TnG eWallet Credits Rebate
Air Conditioner
S3-Q09JA2PA.ATWGSEE
1.0hp
2,299.00
2,269.00
150.00
S3-Q12JA2PA.ATWGSEE
1.5hp
2,799.00
2,639.00
150.00
S3-Q18KL2PA.ATWGSEE
2.0hp
4,499.00
4,109.00
200.00
S3-Q24K22PA.ATWGSEE
2.5hp
5,099.00
4,799.00
200.00
S3-Q09JA3WA.ATWGSEE
1.0hp
1,949.00
1,919.00
100.00
S3-Q12JA3WA.ATWGSEE
1.5hp
2,299.00
2,269.00
100.00
S3-Q18KL3WA.ATWGSEE
2.0hp
3,999.00
3,749.00
150.00
S3-Q24K23WA.ATWGSEE
2.5hp
4,399.00
4,269.00
150.00
S3-Q09WA5AB.ATWGSEE
1.0hp
1,699.00
1,649.00
50.00
S3-Q12JA3AD.ATWGSEE
1.5hp
2,099.00
1,999.00
50.00
LG PuriCareTM:
Category
Model
Outright Price (RM)
With 2 years Regular Visit
With 2 years Self Service
Water Purifier
WD516AN.ANVRLML
4,000.00
3,200.00
WD516AN.ASLRLML
4,000.00
3,200.00
WD516AN.AWHRLML
4,000.00
3,200.00
WD216AN.ANVRLML
3,600.00
2,800.00
WD517AN.AWHRLML
3,550.00
-
WD217AN.ASLRLML
3,250.00
-
Category
Model
MSRP (RM)
Remark
Air Purifier
AS10GDPB0
4,600.00
Cash & Carry
AS10GDWB0
4,300.00
Cash & Carry
AS65GDPB0
3,550.00
Cash & Carry
AS65GDWB0
3,250.00
Cash & Carry
Don't miss out on these incredible deals - it's time to level up your Raya celebrations with LG. Visit
To redeem your Touch ‘n Go eWallet credits and free gift, be sure to complete the online submission form at https://www.lg.com/my/promotions/lgrewards-raya-2023 by 11:59PM on 2nd of July 2023.
For more information on the LG’s 2023 Raya Promotion, please visit LG’s official website at https://www.lg.com/my or follow LG’s official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LGMalaysia/ for latest updates, news and promotions.
###
1 Redemption is only valid for purchase of any participating models (“Eligible Products”) listed in the leaflet during Promotion Period.
2 Eligible participants who purchase minimum 2 (TWO) eligible products listed in the leaflet from different product category during Promotion Period from any of the Participating Retailer are entitled to redeem the Eligible gifts.
3 Customers who purchase the eligible products from Mix & Match Promotion with total minimum spending of RM3,000 during promotion period.
*GC-Q257CQFL.AMCRLML, FV1450S4W.ABWREML & FV1411H3B.ABLREML Exclusive model from participating retailers.
About LG Electronics, Inc.
LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global sales of over USD 56 billion in 2020. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.
For regular updates on LG Electronics Malaysia, head over to:
Website
YouTube
Media Contacts:
Teo Yong Hung
Adam Danial Zahani
Arieal Chin Xin Yi
LG Electronics (M) Sdn. Bhd.
LG-One Malaysia
LG-One Malaysia
+603 7962 7777
+60 17 870 0317
+60 12 783 3110
teo.yonghung@lge.com
AdamD.Zahani@lg-one.com
Arieal.Chin@lg-one.com
