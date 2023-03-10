Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
CELEBRATE RAYA IN STYLE WITH LG ELECTRONICS

CORPORATE 03/10/2023
Print

LG Electronics’ latest selection of gleaming products offer Malaysians the perfect way to bring their families closer during the festive season of Syawal



PETALING JAYA, Mar. 10, 2023: It's time to gear up for the festive season of Raya with LG Electronics Malaysia (LG)'s 2023 Raya Promotion, catered to elevate your celebrations and create unforgettable memories. While the aroma of ketupat and rendang fills the house, LG is brightening up the Syawal celebrations with its fantastic promotion that offers rebates in Touch 'n Go eWallet credits up to RM2,500 on selected LG products available at participating retail outlets1. The promotion will run from now to 4th June 2023.

 

The 2023 LG Raya Promotion is all about adding to the joyous spirit of Syawal, and consumers can Mix & Match by purchasing any two or more LG products across categories in a single receipt to enjoy greater rewards, which are additional Touch 'n Go eWallet credits when they spend RM3,000 or more on selected LG products2.

 

As Malaysians get into the Raya spirit, LG keeps the excitement going with extra rewards. Malaysians can upgrade their Raya dining experience, which includes a free gift of an exclusive premium stainless-steel cutlery set (worth RM250) limited to 1,500 sets with any Mix & Match purchase above RM3,0003.

 

“At LG Electronics, we strive to make a positive impact on the lives of our customers by providing products that improve their daily experiences and make their lives more convenient as well as enjoyable. We believe that leading a good life involves fostering strong connections with loved ones, which is why bringing families closer together is a priority for us. We want our customers to have the best possible experience at home and to create unforgettable moments with their family, friends and loved ones. We are dedicated to making that happen,” said Justin Choi, Managing Director of LG Electronics Malaysia. 

 

Indulge in the festivities with your family this Raya with LG products such as the award-winning LG OLED TV, LG Styler™, LG WashTower™, and LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ Refrigerator.

 

The 2023 LG Raya Promotion list includes:

 

Home Entertainment Products:

 

Category

Model

MSRP (RM)

Promo Price (RM)

TnG ewallet Credits Rebate

OLED TV

OLED77G2PSA.ATS

32,999.00

27,399.00

2,000.00

OLED65G2PSA.ATS

17,999.00

13,999.00

800.00

OLED83C2PSA.ATS

35,999.00

27,399.00

2,000.00

OLED77C2PSA.ATS

29,999.00

20,899.00

1,500.00

OLED65C2PSA.ATS

14,999.00

11,499.00

600.00

OLED55C2PSA.ATS

10,999.00

8,299.00

550.00

OLED48C2PSA.ATS

8,199.00

5,199.00

250.00

OLED65A2PSA.ATS

11,999.00

9,299.00

550.00

OLED55A2PSA.ATS

8,999.00

6,249.00

500.00

QNED TV

86QNED99SQB.ATS

49,999.00

36,999.00

2,500.00

75QNED91SQA.ATS

19,999.00

16,999.00

900.00

65QNED91TPA.ATS

11,999.00

8,299.00

600.00

65QNED81SQA.ATS

8,099.00

6,399.00

350.00

55QNED81SQA.ATS

6,299.00

4,699.00

350.00

Nano Cell TV

75NANO80SQA.ATS

11,999.00

9,499.00

450.00

65NANO80SQA.ATS

6,499.00

5,799.00

400.00

55NANO80SQA.ATS

4,999.00

4,199.00

350.00

86NANO75SQA.ATS

15,999.00

12,999.00

750.00

75NANO75SQA.ATS

10,999.00

7,999.00

400.00

65NANO75SQA.ATS

6,099.00

4,599.00

300.00

55NANO75SQA.ATS

4,599.00

3,399.00

300.00

UHD TV

86UQ9000PSD.ATS

13,999.00

10,599.00

450.00

75UQ9000PSD.ATS

8,999.00

5,599.00

300.00

70UQ9000PSD.ATS

7,199.00

4,599.00

250.00

65UQ9100PSD.ATS

5,399.00

3,999.00

200.00

75UQ8050PSB.ATS

8,699.00

5,299.00

400.00

70UQ8050PSB.ATS

6,499.00

4,399.00

300.00

Sound Bar

S95QR.DMYSLLK

4,599.00

3,999.00

250.00

S90QY.DMYSLLK

3,499.00

3,099.00

200.00

S80QY.DMYSLLK

3,099.00

2,799.00

150.00

SP8A.DMYSLLK

2,199.00

1,999.00

100.00

S65Q.DMYSLLK

1,599.00

1,499.00

50.00

 

Home Appliances Products:

 

Category

Model

 

Capacity

MSRP (RM)

Promo Price (RM)

TnG eWallet Credits Rebate

Refrigerator

GN-B332PMGB.ACMRLML

335L

2,299.00

2,099.00

100.00

GN-B332PBGB.ABNRLML

335L

2,299.00

2,099.00

100.00

GN-B332PPGB.ACKRLML

335L

2,299.00

2,099.00

100.00

GN-B372PXBK.ABLRLML

375L

2,739.00

2,319.00

-

GN-B392PLGK.APZRLML

395L

2,629.00

2,299.00

-

GN-B392PXBK.ABLRLML

395L

2,819.00

2,399.00

100.00

GN-C602HLCM.APZRLML

478L

3,039.00

2,699.00

100.00

GN-H602HXHM.ABLRLML

475L

3,129.00

2,799.00

100.00

GN-C702HLCM.APZRLML

509L

3,229.00

2,899.00

200.00

GN-C702SGGM.ABMRLML

506L

3,519.00

3,199.00

100.00

GR-H802HQHM.AMCRLML

592L

4,629.00

3,599.00

100.00

GC-B369NLRM.APZRLML

306L

2,509.00

2,299.00

50.00

GC-B529NQCZ.AMCRLML

420L

3,159.00

2,849.00

50.00

GC-B257JQYL.ADSRLML

655L

5,099.00

3,999.00

200.00

GC-B257SLVL.APZRLML

655L

5,699.00

4,299.00

200.00

GC-B257SQVL.AMCRLML

655L

6,099.00

4,699.00

200.00

GC-L257CQEL.AMCRLML

635L

7,199.00

5,299.00

200.00

GC-M257CGFL.ALWRLML

655L

9,109.00

5,699.00

200.00

GC-J257CQES.AMCRLML

635L

9,209.00

5,599.00

200.00

GC-Q257CQFL.AMCRLML*

 

 

 

 

GC-X257CSES.ABSRLML

635L

11,499.00

7,599.00

300.00

GC-X257CQES.AMCRLML

635L

15,999.00

8,799.00

300.00

GC-Q22FTQKL.AMCRLML

458L

8,399.00

6,699.00

100.00

Washing Machine

TH2113DSAK.ABLREML

13kg

2,729.00

2,199.00

50.00

T2516VSAJ.APBREML

16.5kg

2,849.00

2,099.00

50.00

TV2517SV3B.ABMREML

17kg

2,499.00

2,249.00

50.00

TV2518SV7K.APBREML

18kg

2,799.00

2,499.00

100.00

TV2520SV7K.APBREML

20kg

3,099.00

2,799.00

100.00

TV2724SV9K.APBREML

24kg

3,899.00

3,499.00

100.00

FV1285S4W.ABWREML

8.5kg

2,899.00

1,899.00

200.00

FV1409S4W.ABWREML

9kg

3,709.00

2,299.00

100.00

FV1450S4W.ABWREML*

 

 

 

 

FV1450S4V.ASSREML

10.5kg

4,219.00

2,899.00

100.00

FV1450S2W.ABWREML

10.5kg

4,439.00

3,099.00

200.00

F2515STGW.ABWREML

15kg

5,199.00

3,599.00

200.00

FV1209D4W.ABWREML

9/5kg

3,799.00

2,749.00

100.00

FV1410H3P.APTREML

10 / 6kg

4,599.00

3,349.00

150.00

FV1411H3BA.ABLREML

11 /7kg

5,399.00

4,049.00

200.00

FV1411H3B.ABLREML*

 

 

 

 

FV1413H2BA.ABLREML

13 / 8kg

5,499.00

4,249.00

300.00

F2515RTGB.ABLREML

15 / 8 kg

5,699.00

4,449.00

300.00

F2720RVTV.ASSREML

20 / 10kg

7,999.00

5,999.00

200.00

WT2116SHB.ABLREML

21 / 16kg

14,999.00

12,999.00

1,000.00

WT1410NHEG.ABGREML

14/10kg

11,999.00

9,999.00

800.00

VD-H9066WS.ABWREML

9kg

5,199.00

3,799.00

100.00

RH10VHP2B.BBLREML

10kg

5,399.00

4,099.00

100.00

T2525NWLW.ABWREML

2.5kg

3,099.00

2,299.00

100.00

LG StylerTM

S3MFC.ALMQEML

-

8,499.00

6,399.00

400.00

 

Residential Air-Conditioner:

 

Category

Model

Capacity

MSRP (RM)

Promo Price (RM)

TnG eWallet Credits Rebate

Air Conditioner

S3-Q09JA2PA.ATWGSEE

1.0hp

2,299.00

2,269.00

150.00

S3-Q12JA2PA.ATWGSEE

1.5hp

2,799.00

2,639.00

150.00

S3-Q18KL2PA.ATWGSEE

2.0hp

4,499.00

4,109.00

200.00

S3-Q24K22PA.ATWGSEE

2.5hp

5,099.00

4,799.00

200.00

S3-Q09JA3WA.ATWGSEE

1.0hp

1,949.00

1,919.00

100.00

S3-Q12JA3WA.ATWGSEE

1.5hp

2,299.00

2,269.00

100.00

S3-Q18KL3WA.ATWGSEE

2.0hp

3,999.00

3,749.00

150.00

S3-Q24K23WA.ATWGSEE

2.5hp

4,399.00

4,269.00

150.00

S3-Q09WA5AB.ATWGSEE

1.0hp

1,699.00

1,649.00

50.00

S3-Q12JA3AD.ATWGSEE

1.5hp

2,099.00

1,999.00

50.00

 

LG PuriCareTM:

 

Category

Model

Outright Price (RM)

With 2 years Regular Visit

With 2 years Self Service

Water Purifier

WD516AN.ANVRLML

 4,000.00

 3,200.00

WD516AN.ASLRLML

 4,000.00

 3,200.00

WD516AN.AWHRLML

 4,000.00

 3,200.00

WD216AN.ANVRLML

 3,600.00

 2,800.00

WD517AN.AWHRLML

 3,550.00

 -  

WD217AN.ASLRLML

 3,250.00

 -  

Category

Model

MSRP (RM)

Remark

Air Purifier

AS10GDPB0

 4,600.00

Cash & Carry

AS10GDWB0

 4,300.00

Cash & Carry

AS65GDPB0

 3,550.00

Cash & Carry

AS65GDWB0

 3,250.00

Cash & Carry

 

Don't miss out on these incredible deals - it's time to level up your Raya celebrations with LG. Visit

 

To redeem your Touch ‘n Go eWallet credits and free gift, be sure to complete the online submission form at https://www.lg.com/my/promotions/lgrewards-raya-2023 by 11:59PM on 2nd of July 2023.

 

For more information on the LG’s 2023 Raya Promotion, please visit LG’s official website at https://www.lg.com/my or follow LG’s official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LGMalaysia/ for latest updates, news and promotions.

 

###

 

1 Redemption is only valid for purchase of any participating models (“Eligible Products”) listed in the leaflet during Promotion Period.

2 Eligible participants who purchase minimum 2 (TWO) eligible products listed in the leaflet from different product category during Promotion Period from any of the Participating Retailer are entitled to redeem the Eligible gifts.

3 Customers who purchase the eligible products from Mix & Match Promotion with total minimum spending of RM3,000 during promotion period.

*GC-Q257CQFL.AMCRLML, FV1450S4W.ABWREML & FV1411H3B.ABLREML Exclusive model from participating retailers.

 

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global sales of over USD 56 billion in 2020. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

 

For regular updates on LG Electronics Malaysia, head over to:

Website

https://www.lg.com/my

Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/LGMalaysia/

Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/lg_malaysia/

YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/user/lgemalaysia

 

Media Contacts:

Teo Yong Hung

Adam Danial Zahani

Arieal Chin Xin Yi

LG Electronics (M) Sdn. Bhd.

LG-One Malaysia

LG-One Malaysia

+603 7962 7777

+60 17 870 0317

+60 12 783 3110

teo.yonghung@lge.com

AdamD.Zahani@lg-one.com

Arieal.Chin@lg-one.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

