LG TEAMS UP WITH PRIME VIDEO FOR NEW SERIES, CITADEL, AVAILABLE ON LG SMART TVS

Complete with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and automatic FilmMaker Mode, LG OLED TVs are set to shine a light on the action of Prime Video’s latest hit series.









SEOUL, April 26, 2023— Starting this week, LG Smart TV owners worldwide can enjoy Citadel, Prime Video and Amazon Studios’ epic spy-thriller series and the latest global sensation in streaming television. With LG OLED TV’s self-lit technology allowing for deep blacks and life-like color, viewers are placed at the center of the action-packed Citadel universe and can enjoy the show with intended color, aspect ratio, and frame rate, thanks to Automatic FilmMaker Mode1. LG OLED TVs also feature Dolby Vision® for stunning ultra vivid picture and incredible immersive Dolby Atmos® sound, which further elevate the cinematic experience when enjoying your favorite titles available in Dolby.

Starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Citadel is set after the fall of the titular spy organization, as two spies attempt to piece together what happened. The two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.

Citadel premieres exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, April 28, with two adrenaline-fueled episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26. Citadel will be available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

To mark the launch of the cinematic new television series, Prime Video and LG teamed up to bring the characters and high-tech world of Citadel closer to its fans, through a series of exclusive visuals, rolled out across multiple channels, including online, in-store, in New York’s Times Square and London’s Piccadilly Circus.

This is not a first for Prime Video and LG, as it continues a long relationship between the streaming service and smart TV manufacturer. Both have a combined goal to deliver the best viewing experience to millions of customers across the world who stream Prime Video’s great content with the LG OLED evo superior technology.

From launching the first 4K HDR streaming experience on LG OLED TVs in 2015, to enabling Filmmaker Mode on Prime Video’s movies and series in 2021, to bringing opted-in personalized recommendations on the LG home screen for customers to discover the best Prime Video content in 2022, LG’s long relationship with Prime Video continues to lead to innovations in the home watching experience.

“At Prime Video, we are always looking for new ways to innovate and provide our customers the best viewing experience,” said Andrew Bennett Head of Global Video Partnerships for Prime Video, MGM+ and Amazon Freevee. “Our relationship with LG and joint commitment to customers has allowed us to continuously raise the bar with new technology that enhances the overall user experience”

This comes as LG aims to boost marketing efforts designed to offer customer value through the delivery of unique experiences across a variety of touchpoints. Prime Video was a natural partner to expand LG’s marketing relationship given their global reach, continued tech innovation, and engaging content. LG plans to introduce more exciting collaborations like this in the future.

“LG is actively collaborating with its content partners like Prime Video to provide customers with an engaging experience on the big screen at home, and beyond,” said Chris Jo, senior vice-president of platform business at LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company. “We are happy to kick off this initiative with Prime Video, whose global partnership and shared passion for innovation through the years helps us provide a best-in-class experience for customers”.

# # #

1Available on LG 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020 4K and 8K TVs

LG OLED: A Decade of Leadership Built on Unparalleled Excellence and Innovation

Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2023, LG OLED TVs have pioneered and continue to lead the premium TV market, earning many accolades from journalists, and industry experts. LG OLED TVs are synonymous with superb picture quality, vibrant, accurate colors and deep blacks for images that are remarkably lifelike. As such, LG OLED TVs have become the preferred TV for many creators and studios. The company is committed to exploring the broad possibilities presented by its self-lit technology as it starts a new decade of OLED leadership and innovation. For more news on LG, visit www.lg.com.

Media Contacts: