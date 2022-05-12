LG Showcases LG QNED TVs and LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ Refrigerators @ HOMEDEC 2022

LG unveils exciting new home appliances at HOMEDEC 2022, from 13 to 16 May 2022 for Malaysians to own









KUALA LUMPUR, 12 May 2022: Global leading home appliance manufacturer, LG Electronics Malaysia (LG) is set to showcase its new lineup of home appliances at the Home Design & Interior Exhibition (HOMEDEC) this year. Taking place at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre from 13 to 16 May 2022, Malaysian homeowners will be able to get firsthand look and feel of the LG QNED Mini LED TVs and LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ Refrigerators.

The All-New LG’s 2022 QNED TVs

Making its way to the new member of LG’s QNED TVs, the new LG QNED Mini LED heralds the dawn of a new era for LCD TVs, delivering an innovative, industry-leading display with the revolutionary fusion of Mini LEDs with Quantum Dot and NanoCell technologies in offering an improved viewing experience with incredibly high-quality picture and more vibrant colors.

A new era for colour dawns

Independently certified by Intertek, the LG QNED Mini LED offers a 100 per cent colour volume, accurately captures and deliver a rich colour that covers the TV's full luminance range, ensuring a vibrant viewing experience with vivid and lifelike colours display no matter how bright or dark the display.

Developed from the TV's innovative display technology, the LG QNED Mini LED achieves a 100 per cent colour consistency with a viewing angle of approximately 30 degrees. Offering an extraordinary viewing with rich and original colors even when it’s viewed from wide angles.

Real 8K Ultra large screen for cinematic experience

The evolution of display in LG’s QNED TVs lineup, offers an even more spectacular display with an 86-inch Ultra large screen combined with Real 8K display for a clearer and better display resolution.

With an approximately 30,000 Mini LEDs and LG's signature color reproduction technology, the beauty of LG QNED Mini LED TVs are enhanced with 8K AI processor to upscale non-native 8K content with an 8K tune up for improved display definition and detail.

First In with Dolby Vision IQ

Pioneering in the TV’s technology, the newly launched LG QNED Mini LED TVs prides as the first TVs to adopt Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail. The synergy of Dolby’s technology provides the LG QNED Mini LED TVs with an imaging display of greater texture and details in clear and crisp images. Additionally, the speaker sound system is further enhanced and improved to generate a more dynamic and immersive sound with the Dolby Atmos® sound system.

LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ Refrigerators

Unveiling the next generation of refrigerator, LG introduces two (2) new refined models of the LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ Refrigerators incorporated with LG’s proprietary UVnano™ technology complements with LG ThinQ technology, offering a better and smarter home appliances to own at home.

Unconventional InstaView Door-in-Door™ display with energy saving technology

The signatory sleek mirrored glass panel that illuminates with just two quick knocks allows easy access to the refrigerator’s compartment without having to open the door. Packed with the LG's Inverter LINEARCooling™ Compressor, the core of the refrigerator could provide up to 32 per cent in energy savings, top-rate durability and optimal temperature control.

With the technology enhancement of the LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ Refrigerators, temperature fluctuation is further reduced with the minimisation of cold air loss which helped to keep and maintain the appearance and freshness of foods longer.

Incorporation of LG UVnano™ technology

Refined and upgraded, the new LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ Refrigerators are designed and developed with the UVnano™ feature that cleans inside of the water nozzle automatically for 10 minutes every hour or can be activated manually.

Smarter Home Living with LG ThinQ

As LG’s continuous effort in providing consumers with innovations through their range of products, the new model of LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ Refrigerators has been awarded the CES 2021 Innovation Awards Best of Innovation. With the LG ThinQ application, all LG’s home entertainment and appliances can be easily controlled, managed, and diagnosed through the smartphone.

Exclusive Deals Coming Your Way

In addition to the new product offerings of TVs and refrigerator, LG is also having exclusive deals and exciting promotions at the HOMEDEC 2022 for home appliances such as LG refrigerators, LG washing machines, LG Styler™ and even the LG PuriCare™ product range.

For customers who purchase or rent the LG PuriCare™ Water Purifier and LG PuriCare™ Air Purifier will be entitled to a free exclusive edition water bottle as well as an entry to the lucky draw in winning the nation’s leading badminton player, Lee Zii Jia’s autographed jersey! The exclusive edition water bottle is extended to customers who purchase the LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier as well.

Mix & Match option are also offered for customers to pair and purchase any two or more cross-category products from LG’s refrigerators, washing machines to LG Styler™ in a single receipt with promotional price and even get themselves a complimentary LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier and Touch ‘n Go eWallet credit total worth up to RM 1,149.00.





Home Appliances:

Category Model MSRP (RM) Promo Price (RM) Free Gift Washing Machine F2721 + LG Styler™ 14,398 10,999 FOC LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier worth RM749 + 1 box Fiji Power Sheet Detergent (45 Sheets) worth RM79.90* + RM 300 Touch ‘n Go eWallet credit FV1285S4W 2,899 1,999 FOC 1 box Fiji Power Sheet Detergent (45 Sheets) worth RM79.90* + RM 50 Touch ‘n Go eWallet credit FV1285D4W 3,949 2,899 FOC 1 box Fiji Power Sheet Detergent (45 Sheets) worth RM79.90* + RM 100 Touch ‘n Go eWallet credit FV1450S4V 3,099 2,799 FOC 1 box Fiji Power Sheet Detergent (45 Sheets) worth RM79.90* FV1409H2W 3,599 2,899 FOC 1 box Fiji Power Sheet Detergent (45 Sheets) worth RM79.90* + RM 250 Touch ‘n Go eWallet credit FV1450S2W 3,299 2,899 FOC 1 box Fiji Power Sheet Detergent (45 Sheets) worth RM79.90* + RM 150 Touch ‘n Go eWallet credit FV1450H2B 4,199 3,499 FOC 1 box Fiji Power Sheet Detergent (45 Sheets) worth RM79.90* + RM 150 Touch ‘n Go eWallet credit F2515STGW 5,199 3,899 FOC 1 box Fiji Power Sheet Detergent (45 Sheets) worth RM79.90* + RM 100 Touch ‘n Go eWallet credit F2515RTGV 5,599 4,499 FOC 1 box Fiji Power Sheet Detergent (45 Sheets) worth RM79.90* + RM 150 Touch ‘n Go eWallet credit TH2722SSAK 3,549 3,449 FOC 1 box Fiji Power Sheet Detergent (45 Sheets) worth RM79.90* + RM 200 Touch ‘n Go eWallet credit Refrigerator GC-J257CQES 5,899 5,749 FOC LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier worth RM749 GC-M257CQFL 5,299 5,199 FOC RM 200 Touch ‘n Go eWallet credit GC-X247CKAV 13,999 7,599* FOC Ice Ball Maker worth RM69

Residential Air-Conditioner:

Category Model MSRP (RM) Free Gift Air Conditioner S3-Q09JA2PA 2,299 FOC RM 50 Petronas petrol card credit** S3-Q12JA2PA 2,799 FOC RM 50 Petronas petrol card credit** S3-Q18KL2PA 4,499 FOC RM 100 Petronas petrol card credit** S3-Q24K22PA 5,099 FOC RM 100 Petronas petrol card credit** S3-Q09JA3WA 1,949 FOC RM 50 Petronas petrol card credit** S3-Q12JA3WA 2,299 FOC RM 50 Petronas petrol card credit** S3-Q18KL3WA 3,999 FOC RM 100 Petronas petrol card credit** S3-Q24K23WA 4,399 FOC RM 100 Petronas petrol card credit** S3-Q09WA5AB 1,549 -

LG PuriCare™ Products:

Category Model Free Gift Entitlement Wearable Air Purifier Purchase of any model FOC Exclusive Edition of Water Bottle - Water Purifier Purchase or rental of any model FOC Exclusive Edition of Water Bottle 1 x Lucky draw entry to win Lee Zii Jia’s autographed jersey Air Purifier Purchase or rental of any model FOC Exclusive Edition of Water Bottle 1 x Lucky draw entry to win Lee Zii Jia’s autographed jersey

LG Audio and Wireless Earbuds:

Category Model Promo Price (RM) Free Gift TONE Free FP9 299 FOC Macaron Case FN6 199 FOC Macaron Case/ Belkin Wireless Charger Sound Bar SP2 299 Purchase with purchase of all LG TV model

Home Entertainment Products:

Category Model MSRP (RM) Promo Price (RM) Free Gift QNED TV 65QNED91TPA.ATS 11,999 8,999 FOC RM 400 Touch ‘n Go eWallet credit/ Shopee Pay credit 65QNED81SQA.ATS 8,099 6,999 FOC RM 250 Touch ‘n Go eWallet credit/ Shopee Pay credit 55QNED81SQA.ATS 6,299 4,999 FOC RM 200 Touch ‘n Go eWallet credit/ Shopee Pay credit 86QNED99TPB.ATS 49,999 24,399 FOC LG Sound Bar (SN11R) + RM 1,300 Touch ‘n Go eWallet credit/ Shopee Pay credit 75QNED91TPA.ATS 19,999 11,799 FOC LG Sound Bar (SN8Y) + RM 650 Touch ‘n Go eWallet credit/ Shopee Pay credit OLED TV OLED77C2PSA.ATS 29,999 21,999 FOC RM 1,000 Touch ‘n Go eWallet credit OLED83C2PSA.ATS 35,999 25,999 FOC RM 1,300 Touch ‘n Go eWallet credit OLED65G1PTA.ATS 18,999 11,999 FOC RM 700 Touch ‘n Go eWallet credit/ Shopee Pay credit OLED65C1PTB.ATS 15,999 10,999 FOC RM 500 Touch ‘n Go eWallet credit/ Shopee Pay credit OLED55A1PTA.ATS 8,999 5,549 FOC RM 250 Touch ‘n Go eWallet credit/ Shopee Pay credit NanoCell TV 75NANO95TPA.ATS 24,999 12,999 - UHD TV 75UP7750PTB.ATS 8,999 5,999 FOC RM 300 Touch ‘n Go eWallet credit/ Shopee Pay credit

Calling out all Malaysians homeowners, mark your calendar and check out the LG’s booth at the HOMEDEC exhibition from 13 May 2022 to 16 May 2022 to get the firsthand experience of the new LG’s 2022 QNED TVs and LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ Refrigerators and do not miss out on the chance of winning a Lee Zii Jia’s jersey!

For more information on LG’s award-winning products, please visit https://www.lg.com/my or follow LG’s official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LGEMalaysia/ for the latest updates.

*While stocks last

**Applicable to Petronas petrol station nationwide

About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company

The LG Home Entertainment Company is an industry leader in televisions, audio video systems, monitors, projectors and portable computers. The company is a recognized innovator in the industry for its leadership in OLED TVs which is revolutionizing the premium TV category. LG is committed to improving customers’ lives with innovative home entertainment products led by category-leading OLED TVs and award-winning NanoCell TVs featuring artificial intelligence capabilities. For more information, visit www.LG.com .

