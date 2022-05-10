LG PRESENTS ITS LIFE-ENHANCING DISPLAY TECHNOLOGY AT THE IN-PERSON RETURN OF ISE

Company’s eye-catching solutions showcase next-level imagery as well as added convenience that makes people’s day-to-day business run smoothly







SEOUL, May 10, 2022— LG Electronics (LG) is showcasing its ground-breaking information display technology at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2022, Barcelona, as anticipation grows after its two-year hiatus. At this year’s ISE, LG is promoting its Move Daily Life Forward theme which builds on the company’s Innovation for a Better Life slogan. Ranging from Transparent OLED Signage, Micro LED to full lineups of LED signage products, LG will be showcasing its latest business offerings which combine digital signage solutions with useful application tools to elevate post-pandemic communications and move us a step closer to life without limits.

With people spending more time at home, activities typically undertaken outside are now taking place in the comfort of home. Consumers are now going online to work (WFH), take classes, attend doctor appointments and carry out hobbies at home. In line with this trend, LG is showcasing LG MAGNIT and LG One:Quick Flex which leverage the company’s commercial display expertise to create next-gen home displays.

LG MAGNIT, which has already infiltrated several commercial areas since its 2020 debut, is now setting its sights on redefining the premium home cinema by providing a next-level viewing experience, aesthetically-pleasing design and gigantic 136-inch 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) screen. The jaw-dropping picture quality created by its several million self-emissive LED pixels lets people enjoy their favorite movies, TV shows, sports events and artwork in privacy at home. And to make watching content easier and more enjoyable, several popular streaming apps are accessible via LG's webOS 6.0 smart TV platform. Additionally, when paired with Bang & Olufsen’s flagship Beolab 90 home speaker, LG MAGNIT delivers an even more immersive home cinema experience.

The One:Quick Flex is another innovative solution transforming home entertainment. The all-in-one display combines a built-in microphone, camera and speakers with a 43-inch 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) screen and optional movable stand. With its simple touch-based setup and user-friendly Windows OS, it is not only suitable for WFH, but for distance learning, video conferencing, remote training and entertainment as well. In addition, the larger 55-inch One:Quick Works which combines built-in touch capabilities with intuitive video conferencing tools, is popular in educational and corporate environments, since its easy UX and added convenience lets multiple users instantly connect and dive right into work or lesson plans.

On the other end of the spectrum, high-end executive offices are placing Transparent OLED on glass walls to create bright and futuristic imaging and useful meeting tools. Transparent OLED is also being utilized in the transportation sector as advertising or information displays on station windows. It has even made its way into museums, greeting visitors at the door and overlaying objects with context for a more extraordinary experience. Transparent OLED Touch has also gained popularity as interactive displays.

The Technology and Engineering Award-winning 65-inch UltraFine™ Display OLED Pro was built with studio professionals in mind. It supports pro-grade interfaces, such as SDI and SFP, and can render the source’s original, high-quality resolution without scaling down. What’s more, for colorists spending countless hours behind a screen, the UltraFine Display OLED Pro meets Eyesafe Standards and helps protect their eyes from blue light. LG UltraFine OLED Pro can be used in post-production companies as well as OTT companies when screening.

LG is also exhibiting several innovations centered around mission critical environments. Fine-pitch LED's high definition and bezel-less design displays every fine detail clearly, while the bezel-less 54-inch LED Bloc allows customers to use it like a 55-inch LCD video wall display with easy installation - it even fits the brackets of existing LCD video wall models.* These features have made them useful in corporate control rooms, auditoriums and virtual classrooms.

In retail, LG’s Content Management Solution, SuperSign QSR, delivers customers a dynamic menu board while behind the scenes it streamlines the kitchen display system and integrates with the PoS system. Another featured product for outdoor customer interactions is the 21.5-inch high brightness touch display.Whether it’s at a drive-thru kiosk, gas pump or EV charger, this durable signage is useful as it stands up to harsh weather conditions and dust with a brightness that makes information easy to read.

Amidst all the cross-sector synergy, LG is also presenting cloud solutions specifically designed for specific industries or use cases. For example, Pro:Centric Cloud has been engineered to transform hospitality management by taking Pro:Centric, LG’s flexible and intuitive content management system for hospitality, and expanding it across multiple properties via cloud-based architecture. Now, hotels can offer personalized services, maintain consistent imaging and collect behavioral data across multiple branches, all centralized in one place.

“At this year’s ISE, we are excited to demonstrate the life-enhancing solutions that have been developed to change people’s lives for the better. Our sharp and seamless imagery stands out, especially in a crowded setting like this, and what’s more our vertical solutions are creating new possibilities,” said Paik Ki-mun, senior vice president and head of the Information Display business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “We’re finding new ways to make it easier to make a positive impact, no matter the field.”

These revolutionary business solutions will be on display in Hall 3 of Fira Barcelona’s Gran Via from May 10-13. For those unable to attend, LG has a dedicated ISE page at https://www.lg-informationdisplay.com/ise2022 which includes videos of the zones and content to be added live during the event.

* 54-inch LED Bloc can be installed using VESA wall-mount (600×400) and screws.





