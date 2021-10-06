Lee Zii Jia is the Brand Ambassador for LG PuriCare™ of LG Electronics

Under the tagline, Life’s On, Live Better, the Malaysian shuttler will represent the brand’s award-winning tankless Water Purifier and Air Purifier products, including the new, revolutionary Wearable Air Purifier



Petaling Jaya, 6 October 2021— Award-winning home appliance manufacturer LG Electronics (LG) has signed leading badminton player Lee Zii Jia as the brand ambassador for its innovative LG PuriCare™ brand. The partnership with Lee Zii Jia showcases LG’s commitment in enabling a health-centric lifestyle for Malaysians and its continuous efforts in offering groundbreaking products that are Clean, Quick and Precise, which serve the community.



Under the tagline, Life’s On, Live Better™, the LG PuriCare™ brand aims to work closely with Lee Zii Jia to educate and drive awareness among Malaysians on the importance of health and hygiene in current times, made possible by its state-of-the-art air and water solutions: the Tankless Water Purifier, Air Purifier, and its newly enhanced Wearable Air Purifier.



“We are proud and honoured to call Malaysia’s National shuttler and pride, Lee Zii Jia our brand ambassador for LG PuriCare™. Beyond his determination and drive, Zii Jia’s focus on leading a healthy lifestyle is a great representation of what our brand stands for – the continuous advancement on health- and hygiene-centric products for the well-being of our Malaysian consumers,” said Kim Kyu Tae, the Managing Director of LG Electronics Malaysia.



“Through this partnership with Lee Zii Jia, it is our hope that consumers are always reminded to place health and hygiene as their top priority in their lives as we enter a new era of normal,” Kim added.



Lee Zii Jia, who was the Men’s Singles gold medalist at the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, won the 2021 All England Open Badminton Championship and will be participating in the upcoming Thomas Cup in Denmark, continues to reach for higher bars in the global badminton scene at a young age of 23.



“I am always working to be a better player at every practice, game and tournament. One of the many things I focus on to make that happen is through taking care of my health with the quality of air and water at home and outside of home. I believe that LG PuriCare™ products complement the lifestyle that I lead,” said Lee Zii Jia.

Life’s On, Live Better™ – Hydrate Better





LG PuriCare™ Tankless Water Purifier’s cutting-edge ‘tankless’ technology is always innovating to meet the ever-changing environment and consumer needs. LG PuriCare™ Tankless Water Purifier caters to consumer demands for convenience, safety, and hygiene with features such as the 3-Stage Filtration System that eliminates microorganism and 7 types of heavy metals including mercury, lead, arsenic, cadmium, iron, copper, and aluminium contained in water. The ‘tankless’ technology directly filters water without the need of a tank, where potentially dangerous microorganisms form, ensuring heighten hygiene for consumers.





Life’s On, Live Better™ – Breathe Better





LG PuriCare™ 360° Air Purifier boasts an advanced filtration system and air purifying technologies that ensures fresh and clean air at home. With its one-of-a-kind 360-degree design, the air purifier effortlessly creates a healthy, comfortable indoor environment and can be conveniently placed anywhere in the room. Additionally, the advanced Clean Booster – a fan located at the top of the air purifier – enables the PuriCare™ to send clean air up to 7.5 metres. Its nozzle has a tilted design and can rotate up to 70 degrees laterally, pushing fresh, filtered air to all parts of the room.





The newly upgraded revolutionary LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier is a wearable personal air solution that allows the breathing in of clean, fresh air as it purifies air thoroughly. The Wearable Air Purifier is equipped with a fully automatic fan airflow control system that increases breathing comfort.[1] It also incorporates two HEPA H13 filters, the same as those found in premium air purifiers for the home, to ensure the air the user breathes is as clean as healthy as possible. The Wearable Air Purifier is proven to remove harmful particles such as dust, virus, bacteria, and allergen[2] up to 99.95% with its HEPA H13 filters.

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company is a global leader in home appliances, smart home solutions, air solutions as well as visionary products featuring LG ThinQ AI. The company is creating various solutions with its industry leading core technologies and is committed to making life better and healthier for consumers by developing thoughtfully designed kitchen appliances, living appliances, HVAC and air purification solutions. Together, these products deliver enhanced convenience, superb performance, efficient operation and compelling health benefits. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

