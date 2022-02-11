LG Electronics Malaysia Announces New Managing Director

Justin Choi, Managing Director of LG Electronics Malaysia





PETALING JAYA, 11 February 2022: Award-winning home appliances manufacturer, LG Electronics Malaysia today announced the appointment of Justin Choi as its new Managing Director of LG Electronics Malaysia. Prior to his appointment, Choi was the Senior Director of LG Electronics South Korea Strategy Implementation Team. Justin Choi brings with him an extensive industry experience notably in the area of sales and business strategy planning and implementation.

In his new role, he will continue the mandate in overseeing all aspects of LG Electronics Malaysia’s operations, further reinforcing the brand’s commitment to deliver high-quality products to Malaysian shores, further adding value to the lives of Malaysian consumers.

Justin Choi, Managing Director of LG Electronics Malaysia said, “I am honoured to be given the mandate to lead LG Electronics Malaysia, especially during a time where technology now plays a more pivotal role in consumer’s day-to-day lives. Since its inception in Malaysia, LG Electronics has continued to touch many Malaysian lives in consumer electronics – in my role as Managing Director, I am passionate to continue solidifying our presence in this key market as I work closely with the team to continue giving Malaysians the better life they deserve.”

“With full responsibility for the leadership and development of LG Electronics Malaysia, I aim to work closely and strategically with our internal and external stakeholders in pushing LG Electronics’ aggressive growth towards becoming the brand that will be remembered for years to come and building a stellar reputation for the company,” Choi added.

With over 28 years of experience in the consumer electronics industry under his belt, Choi has undertaken various leadership roles within LG Electronics. He joined LG Electronics as a member of the Home Appliances Business unit and climbed up the ranks, overseeing and handling different positions across regions and markets.

This includes being the Department Leader for LG Electronics North American Business Management team in Canada in 2004, the Business Strategy Director for LG Electronics Middle East Asian Region in 2012, the Country Manager of Sales Branch, Senior Director for LG Electronics Caucasus (three countries) and Senior Director of Strategy Implementation Team for Global HQ Korea. In his previous roles, he was responsible for strategy planning, sales and services as well as overall operations for the respective markets.

To date, LG Electronics Malaysia has an estimated number of 150 employees and offers a range of products from TVs, home appliances, and also computer products.

