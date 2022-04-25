LG Begins Rollout Of 2022 QNED Lineup In Malaysia

Headlined by Wide Selection of Ultra-large 8K Mini LED Models, LG’s Premium LCD TVs Deliver Vivid Colors, Sharp Images and Outstanding Viewing Experiences







Petaling Jaya, Apr. 22, 2022— LG Electronics Malaysia has announced availability of its 2022 QNED TV lineup. Featuring LG’s proprietary Quantum Dot NanoCell technology, the latest QNED TVs deliver stunning picture quality, maximizing viewer immersion with more accurate colors and enhanced contrast and brightness. The expanded 2022 QNED TV lineup, which boasts screen sizes from 55 inches all the way up to 86 inches, is now available to preorder at LG.com and at LG-authorized retailers.

Thanks to LG’s exclusive Quantum Dot NanoCell technology, the new QNED TVs raise the bar for LCD picture quality, producing rich and accurate colors that bring content of any genre to life. Certified by international product testing agency Intertek for providing 100 percent color volume and color consistency, LG QNED TVs offer outstanding color across a wide viewing angle, allowing everyone in the room to enjoy the ultimate LCD viewing experience.1

Precision Dimming Technology

LG’s Precision Dimming technology further enhances the image quality of the new QNED Mini LED TVs, ensuring greater peak brightness and deeper, more nuanced blacks. With up to approximately 30,000 Mini LEDs – each only 1/40 the size of a conventional LED – and thousands of local dimming zones, LG’s QNED Mini LED TVs offer precise brightness control that makes every scene look and feel more realistic. 2 The 8K QNED Mini LED TVs are also equipped with LG’s new α (Alpha) 9 Gen 5 intelligent processor with deep-learning.3 Among the many stellar features enabled by the powerful processor is AI Picture Pro, which analyzes and fine tunes each frame, using Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro to adjust the tone curve across over 5,000 blocks of each frame. The result is sharper, more dynamic images and far less of the visually distracting halo effect.

Greater Variety of Screen Sizes

Additionally, LG’s 2022 QNED TV lineup gives consumers an expanded selection of sizes to choose from, ranging from the truly cinematic to the more space-friendly. All available in 86, 75 and 65 inch models, the QNED99, QNED91 and QNED81 deliver total viewer immersion on a grand scale. For those with less space or a preference for more modest proportions, QNED81 is available in 55-inch versions as well.

Upgraded UX

For the utmost in user convenience, LG’s latest QNED TVs are equipped with webOS 22, the newest version of LG’s intuitive Smart TV platform. webOS 22 offers a number of new personalization options, including customizable user profiles that allow each member of the household to tailor their viewing experience and enjoy easier access to their preferred, channels, apps and content services.

The platform also provides innovative features such as Room To Room Share, which lets users mirror cable or satellite TV content from one LG TV to another via Wi-Fi,4 and Always Ready, which turns LG TV into a media display when not in use.5 Moreover, with Home Dashboard, users can easily monitor active sources (e.g. game console, Blu-Ray players, etc.) as well as any smart home devices connected to the TV. Helping sports fans to follow their favorite teams across multiple leagues and sporting codes, Sports Alert lets users set up all kinds of notifications, including game start-time, scoring and lead changes and final score/end of game.

Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail

LG’s latest QNED TVs join the company’s 2022 OLED TV as the first TVs to adopt Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail. 6 Unlocking even more from Dolby Vision content, this new Dolby innovation reveals incredibly crisp images with a greater sense of depth and added texture. LG’s new QNED TVs also provide dynamic, immersive sound with Dolby Atmos® through their speaker system.

Optimized for Gaming

LG 2022 QNED TVs, including the CES 2022 Innovation Award-winning 8K QNED Mini LED 86QNED99, boast compelling gaming-specific features that help make PC and console gaming immensely satisfying. LG QNED TVs support multiple HDMI 2.1 features, including auto low latency mode (ALLM) and enhanced audio return channel (eARC), and for fast in-game access to all relevant features and settings, LG QNED TVs offer the convenient Game Optimizer and Game Dashboard menus.

For more information on LG’s 2022 QNED TV lineup, visit LG.com .

1 Certified by Intertek using CIE DE2000: LG QNED TVs recorded 100 percent color consistency across 18 color patterns with a viewing angle of ±30°. Certified by Intertek using IDMS 1.1 (cl. 5.32): LG QNED TVs recorded 100 percent Color Volume for the DCI-P3 color space.

2 Model 8K QNED Mini LED 86QNED99 employs approximately 30,000 Mini LEDs across nearly 2,500 local dimming zones.

3 α (Alpha) 9 Gen 5 AI Processor equipped in the following models: 8K QNED Mini LED 86QNED99.

4 Room To Room Share supports content from set-top boxes and terrestrial broadcasts only. Supported models for Main TV (content sender) include 8K QNED Mini LED QNED99 and Receiver TV (content receiver) include all 2022 models.

5 Models supporting Always Ready: 8K QNED Mini LED QNED99.

6 Models supporting Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail: 8K QNED Mini LED QNED99.

