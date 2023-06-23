We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG TRANSFORMS LIVES FOR 65 YEARS WITH INNOVATION, UNVEILS EXCITING SURPRISES FOR MALAYSIANS.
LG Celebrates 65 years of elevating lives with unmissable promotions for customers.
Kuala Lumpur, 23 June 2023 - LG Electronics (LG), the leading home appliances and consumer electronics brand, proudly celebrates a remarkable milestone of 65 years dedicated to transforming lives through its innovative products and services. Since its inception in 1985, LG has consistently delivered groundbreaking solutions, generating a consolidated revenue of 83.5 trillion KRW[1] (RM300256391655.00) as of 2022.
In celebration of its 65th Anniversary and also its tumultuous success, LG is offering its supportive Malaysian customers a series of promotions and special initiatives that are guaranteed to be something special for all. Customers can expect a rebate of up to RM1,650[2] for selected products. Customers can stand a chance to win a free unit of LG’s 65” TV[3] upon purchase of selected products.
Justin Choi, Managing Director of LG Electronics Malaysia, expressed gratitude for LG's 65-year journey and emphasised the brand's commitment to pursuing innovation for a better life and place.
“Life's Good is not merely a slogan, but our core belief and what we strive to achieve through every product and service,” said Justin.
“In celebration of LG's 65th Anniversary, we are excited to offer our supportive Malaysian customers a series of promotions and special initiatives that are guaranteed to be something special for all, from our innovative TV range to the remarkable Objet collection. We believe these promotions showcase our commitment to delivering cutting-edge products and creating an exceptional customer experience.”
Recently, LG was awarded Gold by the prestigious Reader’s Digest Trusted Brands Awards under the television and washing machine categories - affirming that LG products are not only innovative but also a worthwhile investment. Customers can visit their nearest LG authorised retailers to level up their home with LG’s award-winning products such as LG OLED TV, LG Styler™, LG WashTower™, and LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ Refrigerator*.
To redeem your Touch ‘n Go eWallet and submit your lucky win entries, be sure to complete the online submission form at https://www.lg.com/my/promotions/lgrewards-65anniversary-2023 by 11.59PM on 31 August 2023.
For more information about LG and their promotions, please visit LG’s official website https://www.lg.com/my or follow LG’s official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LGMalaysia for the latest updates, news and promotions.
# # #
*The promotion products list includes:
Home Entertainment Products:
Category
Promo Model
MSRP (RM)
Promo Price (RM)
TNG Rebate
Lucky Win Entry
Remark
LG OLED TV
OLED83C3PSA.ATS
35,999.00
28,999.00
650.00
4
OLED77G3PSA.ATS
32,999.00
28,999.00
650.00
4
OLED77C3PSA.ATS
29,999.00
22,999.00
650.00
4
PWP with SC9S sound bar for additional 1,000 TNG Rebate
OLED65G3PSA.ATS
17,999.00
15,199.00
650.00
4
OLED65C3PSA.ATS
14,999.00
12,999.00
650.00
4
PWP with SC9S sound bar for additional 1,000 TNG Rebate
OLED65A3PSA.ATS
11,999.00
9,749.00
650.00
4
OLED55C3PSA.ATS
10,999.00
9,699.00
-
4
PWP with SC9S sound bar for additional 1,000 TNG Rebate
LG QNED TV
86QNED86SRA.ATS
20,999.00
15,999.00
650.00
2
86QNED81SRA.ATS
15,999.00
12,899.00
650.00
2
75QNED91SQA.ATS
15,999.00
11,799.00
650.00
2
75QNED81SRA.ATS
12,999.00
8,999.00
650.00
2
65QNED91SQA.ATS
10,999.00
7,499.00
650.00
2
LG Sound Bar
SC9S.DMYSLLK
4,599.00
3,999.00
-
1
Home Appliances Products:
Category
Promo Model
Capacity
MSRP (RM)
Promo Price (RM)
TNG Rebate
Lucky Win Entry
LG Top Freezer Fridge
GN-B332PMGB.ACMRLML
335L
2,299.00
2,099.00
65.00
1
GN-B332PBGB.ABNRLML
335L
2,299.00
2,099.00
65.00
1
GN-B332PPGB.ACKRLML
335L
2,299.00
2,099.00
65.00
1
GN-B372PXBK.ABLRLML
375L
2,739.00
2,319.00
-
1
GN-B392PLGK.APZRLML
395L
2,629.00
2,299.00
-
1
GN-B392PXBK.ABLRLML
395L
2,819.00
2,399.00
-
1
GN-C602HLCM.APZRLML
478L
3,039.00
2,699.00
100.00
2
GN-C702HLCM.APZRLML
509L
3,229.00
2,899.00
100.00
2
GN-C702SGGM.ABMRLML
506L
3,519.00
3,199.00
100.00
2
GN-H602HXHM.ABLRLML
475L
3,129.00
2,799.00
100.00
2
GR-H802HQHM.AMCRLML
592L
4,629.00
3,599.00
100.00
2
LG Bottom Freezer Fridge
GC-B529NQCZ.AMCRLML
420L
3,159.00
2,849.00
50.00
2
LG Side-by-Side Fridge
GC-B257JQYL.ADSRLML
655L
5,099.00
3,999.00
200.00
2
GC-B257SLVL.APZRLML
655L
5,699.00
4,299.00
200.00
2
GC-B257SQVL.AMCRLML
655L
6,099.00
4,699.00
200.00
2
GC-L257CQEL.AMCRLML
635L
7,199.00
5,299.00
200.00
3
GC-M257CGFL.ALWRLML
655L
9,109.00
5,699.00
200.00
3
GC-J257CQES.AMCRLML
635L
9,209.00
5,599.00
200.00
3
GC-Q257CQFL.AMCRLML[4]
655L
9,599.00
6,799.00
300.00
3
LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ Fridge
GC-X257CSES.ABSRLML
635L
11,499.00
7,599.00
300.00
4
GC-X257CQES.AMCRLML
635L
15,999.00
8,799.00
300.00
4
LG Fridge™ | Objet Collection
GC-B411FGPF.AMNRLML
386L
4,999.00
4,299.00
200.00
4
LG Freezer™ | Objet Collection
GC-B414FGQF.ABERLML
324L
4,999.00
4,299.00
200.00
1
Washing Machine
TH2113DSAK.ABLREML
13kg
2,729.00
2,099.00
50.00
1
LG Top Loader Washing Machine
T2516VSAJ.APBREML
16.5kg
2,849.00
2,099.00
50.00
1
TV2517SV3B.ABMREML
17kg
2,499.00
2,249.00
50.00
1
TV2518SV7K.APBREML
18kg
2,799.00
2,499.00
100.00
1
TV2520SV7K.APBREML
20kg
3,099.00
2,799.00
100.00
1
TV2724SV9K.APBREML
24kg
3,899.00
3,499.00
100.00
2
LG Front Loader Washing Machine
FV1285S4W.ABWREML
8.5kg
2,899.00
1,899.00
100.00
1
FV1409S4W.ABWREML
9kg
3,709.00
2,299.00
100.00
1
FV1450S4W.ABWREML[5]
10.5kg
4,039.00
2,899.00
100.00
1
FV1414S3B.ABLREML[6]
14kg
4,899.00
3,699.00
200.00
2
F2515STGW.ABWREML
15kg
5,199.00
3,599.00
200.00
2
LG Washer Dryer
FV1209D4W.ABWREML
9/5kg
3,799.00
2,749.00
100.00
1
FV1410H3P.APTREML
10 / 6kg
4,599.00
3,349.00
150.00
2
FV1411H3BA.ABLREML
11 /7kg
5,399.00
4,049.00
200.00
2
FV1411H3B.ABLREML[7]
11 /7kg
5,299.00
3,949.00
200.00
2
FV1413H2BA.ABLREML
13 / 8kg
5,499.00
4,249.00
200.00
2
F2515RTGB.ABLREML
15 / 8 kg
5,699.00
4,399.00
200.00
2
F2720RVTV.ASSREML
20 / 10kg
7,999.00
5,999.00
250.00
3
LG WashTower™
WT2116SHB.ABLREML
21 / 16kg
14,999.00
12,999.00
800.00
4
LG WashTower™ | Objet Collection
WT1410NHEG.ABGREML
14/10kg
11,999.00
8,999.00
600.00
3
LG Dryer
VD-H9066WS.ABWREML
9kg HP
5,199.00
3,799.00
150.00
2
RH10VHP2B.BBLREML
10kg HP
5,399.00
3,999.00
150.00
2
LG TWINWash™
T2525NWLW.ABWREML
2.5kg
3,099.00
2,299.00
100.00
1
LG Styler™
S3MFC.ALMQEML
8,499.00
6,399.00
300.00
3
Residential Air-Conditioner:
Category
Promo Model
Capacity
MSRP (RM)
Promo Price (RM)
TNG Rebate
Lucky Win Entry
LG Air Conditioner
S3-Q09JA2PA.ATWGSEE
1.0hp
2,299.00
2,269.00
-
4
S3-Q12JA2PA.ATWGSEE
1.5hp
2,799.00
2,639.00
-
4
S3-Q18KL2PA.ATWGSEE
2.0hp
4,499.00
4,109.00
-
4
S3-Q24K22PA.ATWGSEE
2.5hp
5,099.00
4,799.00
-
4
S3-Q09JA3WA.ATWGSEE
1.0hp
1,949.00
1,919.00
-
3
S3-Q12JA3WA.ATWGSEE
1.5hp
2,299.00
2,269.00
-
3
S3-Q18KL3WA.ATWGSEE
2.0hp
3,999.00
3,749.00
-
3
S3-Q24K23WA.ATWGSEE
2.5hp
4,399.00
4,269.00
-
3
S3-Q09WA5AB.ATWGSEE
1.0hp
1,699.00
1,649.00
-
2
S3-Q12JA3AD.ATWGSEE
1.5hp
2,099.00
1,999.00
-
2
S3-C09HZCAA.DXWASEE
1.0hp
1,299.00
1,099.00
100.00
1
S3-C12HZCAA.DXWASEE
1.5hp
1,499.00
1,349.00
-
2
S3-C18HZCAA.DXWASEE
2.0hp
2,499.00
2,249.00
-
2
LG PuriCare™ (Outright):
Category
Model
Outright Price (RM)
Free Gift
Lucky Win Entry
2 years Regular Visit
2 years Self-Service
Cash & Carry
-
1
LG PuriCare™ | Water Purifier
WD516AN.ANVRLML
4,000.00
3,200.00
-
-
1
WD516AN.ASLRLML
4,000.00
3,200.00
-
-
1
WD516AN.AWHRLML
4,000.00
3,200.00
-
-
1
WD216AN.ANVRLML
3,600.00
2,800.00
-
-
1
WD517AN.AWHRLML
3,550.00
-
-
-
1
WD217AN.ASLRLML
3,250.00
-
-
-
1
LG PuriCare™ | Air Purifier
AS10GDPB0
-
-
4,600.00
1 x Pre Filter
4
AS10GDWB0
-
-
4,300.00
1 x Pre Filter
4
AS65GDPB0
-
-
3,550.00
1 x Pre Filter
3
AS65GDWB0
-
-
3,250.00
1 x Pre Filter
3
LG PuriCare™ (Rental):
Category
Model
Discounted Rental Price (RM)
With 5 Years Regular Visit
With 7 Years Regular Visit
With 5 Years Self-Service
With 7 Years Self-Service
LG PuriCare™ | Water Purifier
WD516AN.ASLRLML
110/month (N/P: 125/month)
80/month (N/P: 85/month)
90/month (N/P: 105/month)
60/month (N/P: 65/month)
WD516AN.ANVRLML
WD516AN.AWHRLML
WD216AN.ANVRLML
100/month
(N/P: 115/month)
70/month
(N/P: 75/month)
80/month
(N/P: 95/month)
50/month
(N/P: 55/month)
WD517AN.AWHRLML
95/month
(N/P: 110/month)
65/month
(N/P: 70/month)
-
-
WD217AN.ASLRLML
85/month
(N/P: 100/month)
60/month
(N/P: 60/month)
-
-
LG PuriCare™ | Air Purifier
AS10GDPB0.AML
-
-
125/month
95/month
AS10GDWB0.AML
-
-
120/month
90/month
AS65GDPB0.AML
-
-
95/month
65/month
AS65GDWB0.AML
-
-
90/month
60/month
About LG Electronics, Inc.
LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global revenue of over KRW 80 trillion in 2022. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.
Media Contacts:
Eunice Wong
S+L Integrated Public Relations Sdn Bhd
+6012 287 7368
eunice@slpr.com.my
Majorie Loone
S+L Integrated Public Relations Sdn Bhd
+6016 671 2352
majorie@slpr.com.my
Shu Qi
S+L Integrated Public Relations Sdn Bhd
+6012 751 8112
shuqi@slpr.com.my
Teo Yong Hung
LG Electronics (M) Sdn. Bhd.
+603 7962 7777
teo.yonghung@lge.com
[1]https://www.lgcorp.com/media/release/25868
[2] Purchase-with-purchase (PWP) with SC9S sound bar for rebate up to RM1,000
[3] The free LG’s 65” TV are limited to 10 units only on a first come first serve basis:
- Grand Prize: 1 unit of 65” OLED65C3 worth RM14,999/unit (limited to 1 unit only)
- First Prize: 1 unit of 65” OLED65A3 worth RM11,999/unit (limited to 2 units only)
- Consolation Prize: 1 unit of 65” QNED81 worth RM8,099/unit (limited to 7 units only)
[4] Exclusive model from participating retailer.
[5] Exclusive model from participating retailer.
[6] Exclusive model from participating retailer.
[7] Exclusive model from participating retailer.
