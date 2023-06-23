LG TRANSFORMS LIVES FOR 65 YEARS WITH INNOVATION, UNVEILS EXCITING SURPRISES FOR MALAYSIANS.

LG Celebrates 65 years of elevating lives with unmissable promotions for customers.







Kuala Lumpur, 23 June 2023 - LG Electronics (LG), the leading home appliances and consumer electronics brand, proudly celebrates a remarkable milestone of 65 years dedicated to transforming lives through its innovative products and services. Since its inception in 1985, LG has consistently delivered groundbreaking solutions, generating a consolidated revenue of 83.5 trillion KRW[1] (RM300256391655.00) as of 2022.



In celebration of its 65th Anniversary and also its tumultuous success, LG is offering its supportive Malaysian customers a series of promotions and special initiatives that are guaranteed to be something special for all. Customers can expect a rebate of up to RM1,650[2] for selected products. Customers can stand a chance to win a free unit of LG’s 65” TV[3] upon purchase of selected products.



Justin Choi, Managing Director of LG Electronics Malaysia, expressed gratitude for LG's 65-year journey and emphasised the brand's commitment to pursuing innovation for a better life and place.



“Life's Good is not merely a slogan, but our core belief and what we strive to achieve through every product and service,” said Justin.



“In celebration of LG's 65th Anniversary, we are excited to offer our supportive Malaysian customers a series of promotions and special initiatives that are guaranteed to be something special for all, from our innovative TV range to the remarkable Objet collection. We believe these promotions showcase our commitment to delivering cutting-edge products and creating an exceptional customer experience.”



Recently, LG was awarded Gold by the prestigious Reader’s Digest Trusted Brands Awards under the television and washing machine categories - affirming that LG products are not only innovative but also a worthwhile investment. Customers can visit their nearest LG authorised retailers to level up their home with LG’s award-winning products such as LG OLED TV, LG Styler™, LG WashTower™, and LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ Refrigerator*.



To redeem your Touch ‘n Go eWallet and submit your lucky win entries, be sure to complete the online submission form at https://www.lg.com/my/promotions/lgrewards-65anniversary-2023 by 11.59PM on 31 August 2023.



For more information about LG and their promotions, please visit LG’s official website https://www.lg.com/my or follow LG’s official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LGMalaysia for the latest updates, news and promotions.



*The promotion products list includes:

Home Entertainment Products:

Category Promo Model MSRP (RM) Promo Price (RM) TNG Rebate Lucky Win Entry Remark LG OLED TV OLED83C3PSA.ATS 35,999.00 28,999.00 650.00 4 OLED77G3PSA.ATS 32,999.00 28,999.00 650.00 4 OLED77C3PSA.ATS 29,999.00 22,999.00 650.00 4 PWP with SC9S sound bar for additional 1,000 TNG Rebate OLED65G3PSA.ATS 17,999.00 15,199.00 650.00 4 OLED65C3PSA.ATS 14,999.00 12,999.00 650.00 4 PWP with SC9S sound bar for additional 1,000 TNG Rebate OLED65A3PSA.ATS 11,999.00 9,749.00 650.00 4 OLED55C3PSA.ATS 10,999.00 9,699.00 - 4 PWP with SC9S sound bar for additional 1,000 TNG Rebate LG QNED TV 86QNED86SRA.ATS 20,999.00 15,999.00 650.00 2 86QNED81SRA.ATS 15,999.00 12,899.00 650.00 2 75QNED91SQA.ATS 15,999.00 11,799.00 650.00 2 75QNED81SRA.ATS 12,999.00 8,999.00 650.00 2 65QNED91SQA.ATS 10,999.00 7,499.00 650.00 2 LG Sound Bar SC9S.DMYSLLK 4,599.00 3,999.00 - 1

Home Appliances Products:

Category Promo Model Capacity MSRP (RM) Promo Price (RM) TNG Rebate Lucky Win Entry LG Top Freezer Fridge GN-B332PMGB.ACMRLML 335L 2,299.00 2,099.00 65.00 1 GN-B332PBGB.ABNRLML 335L 2,299.00 2,099.00 65.00 1 GN-B332PPGB.ACKRLML 335L 2,299.00 2,099.00 65.00 1 GN-B372PXBK.ABLRLML 375L 2,739.00 2,319.00 - 1 GN-B392PLGK.APZRLML 395L 2,629.00 2,299.00 - 1 GN-B392PXBK.ABLRLML 395L 2,819.00 2,399.00 - 1 GN-C602HLCM.APZRLML 478L 3,039.00 2,699.00 100.00 2 GN-C702HLCM.APZRLML 509L 3,229.00 2,899.00 100.00 2 GN-C702SGGM.ABMRLML 506L 3,519.00 3,199.00 100.00 2 GN-H602HXHM.ABLRLML 475L 3,129.00 2,799.00 100.00 2 GR-H802HQHM.AMCRLML 592L 4,629.00 3,599.00 100.00 2 LG Bottom Freezer Fridge GC-B529NQCZ.AMCRLML 420L 3,159.00 2,849.00 50.00 2 LG Side-by-Side Fridge GC-B257JQYL.ADSRLML 655L 5,099.00 3,999.00 200.00 2 GC-B257SLVL.APZRLML 655L 5,699.00 4,299.00 200.00 2 GC-B257SQVL.AMCRLML 655L 6,099.00 4,699.00 200.00 2 GC-L257CQEL.AMCRLML 635L 7,199.00 5,299.00 200.00 3 GC-M257CGFL.ALWRLML 655L 9,109.00 5,699.00 200.00 3 GC-J257CQES.AMCRLML 635L 9,209.00 5,599.00 200.00 3 GC-Q257CQFL.AMCRLML[4] 655L 9,599.00 6,799.00 300.00 3 LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ Fridge GC-X257CSES.ABSRLML 635L 11,499.00 7,599.00 300.00 4 GC-X257CQES.AMCRLML 635L 15,999.00 8,799.00 300.00 4 LG Fridge™ | Objet Collection GC-B411FGPF.AMNRLML 386L 4,999.00 4,299.00 200.00 4 LG Freezer™ | Objet Collection GC-B414FGQF.ABERLML 324L 4,999.00 4,299.00 200.00 1 Washing Machine TH2113DSAK.ABLREML 13kg 2,729.00 2,099.00 50.00 1 LG Top Loader Washing Machine T2516VSAJ.APBREML 16.5kg 2,849.00 2,099.00 50.00 1 TV2517SV3B.ABMREML 17kg 2,499.00 2,249.00 50.00 1 TV2518SV7K.APBREML 18kg 2,799.00 2,499.00 100.00 1 TV2520SV7K.APBREML 20kg 3,099.00 2,799.00 100.00 1 TV2724SV9K.APBREML 24kg 3,899.00 3,499.00 100.00 2 LG Front Loader Washing Machine FV1285S4W.ABWREML 8.5kg 2,899.00 1,899.00 100.00 1 FV1409S4W.ABWREML 9kg 3,709.00 2,299.00 100.00 1 FV1450S4W.ABWREML[5] 10.5kg 4,039.00 2,899.00 100.00 1 FV1414S3B.ABLREML[6] 14kg 4,899.00 3,699.00 200.00 2 F2515STGW.ABWREML 15kg 5,199.00 3,599.00 200.00 2 LG Washer Dryer FV1209D4W.ABWREML 9/5kg 3,799.00 2,749.00 100.00 1 FV1410H3P.APTREML 10 / 6kg 4,599.00 3,349.00 150.00 2 FV1411H3BA.ABLREML 11 /7kg 5,399.00 4,049.00 200.00 2 FV1411H3B.ABLREML[7] 11 /7kg 5,299.00 3,949.00 200.00 2 FV1413H2BA.ABLREML 13 / 8kg 5,499.00 4,249.00 200.00 2 F2515RTGB.ABLREML 15 / 8 kg 5,699.00 4,399.00 200.00 2 F2720RVTV.ASSREML 20 / 10kg 7,999.00 5,999.00 250.00 3 LG WashTower™ WT2116SHB.ABLREML 21 / 16kg 14,999.00 12,999.00 800.00 4 LG WashTower™ | Objet Collection WT1410NHEG.ABGREML 14/10kg 11,999.00 8,999.00 600.00 3 LG Dryer VD-H9066WS.ABWREML 9kg HP 5,199.00 3,799.00 150.00 2 RH10VHP2B.BBLREML 10kg HP 5,399.00 3,999.00 150.00 2 LG TWINWash™ T2525NWLW.ABWREML 2.5kg 3,099.00 2,299.00 100.00 1 LG Styler™ S3MFC.ALMQEML 8,499.00 6,399.00 300.00 3

Residential Air-Conditioner:

Category Promo Model Capacity MSRP (RM) Promo Price (RM) TNG Rebate Lucky Win Entry LG Air Conditioner S3-Q09JA2PA.ATWGSEE 1.0hp 2,299.00 2,269.00 - 4 S3-Q12JA2PA.ATWGSEE 1.5hp 2,799.00 2,639.00 - 4 S3-Q18KL2PA.ATWGSEE 2.0hp 4,499.00 4,109.00 - 4 S3-Q24K22PA.ATWGSEE 2.5hp 5,099.00 4,799.00 - 4 S3-Q09JA3WA.ATWGSEE 1.0hp 1,949.00 1,919.00 - 3 S3-Q12JA3WA.ATWGSEE 1.5hp 2,299.00 2,269.00 - 3 S3-Q18KL3WA.ATWGSEE 2.0hp 3,999.00 3,749.00 - 3 S3-Q24K23WA.ATWGSEE 2.5hp 4,399.00 4,269.00 - 3 S3-Q09WA5AB.ATWGSEE 1.0hp 1,699.00 1,649.00 - 2 S3-Q12JA3AD.ATWGSEE 1.5hp 2,099.00 1,999.00 - 2 S3-C09HZCAA.DXWASEE 1.0hp 1,299.00 1,099.00 100.00 1 S3-C12HZCAA.DXWASEE 1.5hp 1,499.00 1,349.00 - 2 S3-C18HZCAA.DXWASEE 2.0hp 2,499.00 2,249.00 - 2

LG PuriCare™ (Outright):

Category Model Outright Price (RM) Free Gift Lucky Win Entry 2 years Regular Visit 2 years Self-Service Cash & Carry - 1 LG PuriCare™ | Water Purifier WD516AN.ANVRLML 4,000.00 3,200.00 - - 1 WD516AN.ASLRLML 4,000.00 3,200.00 - - 1 WD516AN.AWHRLML 4,000.00 3,200.00 - - 1 WD216AN.ANVRLML 3,600.00 2,800.00 - - 1 WD517AN.AWHRLML 3,550.00 - - - 1 WD217AN.ASLRLML 3,250.00 - - - 1 LG PuriCare™ | Air Purifier AS10GDPB0 - - 4,600.00 1 x Pre Filter 4 AS10GDWB0 - - 4,300.00 1 x Pre Filter 4 AS65GDPB0 - - 3,550.00 1 x Pre Filter 3 AS65GDWB0 - - 3,250.00 1 x Pre Filter 3

LG PuriCare™ (Rental):

Category Model Discounted Rental Price (RM) With 5 Years Regular Visit With 7 Years Regular Visit With 5 Years Self-Service With 7 Years Self-Service LG PuriCare™ | Water Purifier WD516AN.ASLRLML 110/month (N/P: 125/month) 80/month (N/P: 85/month) 90/month (N/P: 105/month) 60/month (N/P: 65/month) WD516AN.ANVRLML WD516AN.AWHRLML WD216AN.ANVRLML 100/month (N/P: 115/month) 70/month (N/P: 75/month) 80/month (N/P: 95/month) 50/month (N/P: 55/month) WD517AN.AWHRLML 95/month (N/P: 110/month) 65/month (N/P: 70/month) - - WD217AN.ASLRLML 85/month (N/P: 100/month) 60/month (N/P: 60/month) - - LG PuriCare™ | Air Purifier AS10GDPB0.AML - - 125/month 95/month AS10GDWB0.AML - - 120/month 90/month AS65GDPB0.AML - - 95/month 65/month AS65GDWB0.AML - - 90/month 60/month

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global revenue of over KRW 80 trillion in 2022. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

