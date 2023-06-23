Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG TRANSFORMS LIVES FOR 65 YEARS WITH INNOVATION, UNVEILS EXCITING SURPRISES FOR MALAYSIANS.

CORPORATE 06/23/2023
LG Celebrates 65 years of elevating lives with unmissable promotions for customers.


 

Kuala Lumpur, 23 June 2023 - LG Electronics (LG), the leading home appliances and consumer electronics brand, proudly celebrates a remarkable milestone of 65 years dedicated to transforming lives through its innovative products and services. Since its inception in 1985, LG has consistently delivered groundbreaking solutions, generating a consolidated revenue of 83.5 trillion KRW[1] (RM300256391655.00) as of 2022.


In celebration of its 65th Anniversary and also its tumultuous success, LG is offering its supportive Malaysian customers a series of promotions and special initiatives that are guaranteed to be something special for all. Customers can expect a rebate of up to RM1,650[2] for selected products. Customers can stand a chance to win a free unit of LG’s 65” TV[3] upon purchase of selected products.


Justin Choi, Managing Director of LG Electronics Malaysia, expressed gratitude for LG's 65-year journey and emphasised the brand's commitment to pursuing innovation for a better life and place.


“Life's Good is not merely a slogan, but our core belief and what we strive to achieve through every product and service,” said Justin.  


“In celebration of LG's 65th Anniversary, we are excited to offer our supportive Malaysian customers a series of promotions and special initiatives that are guaranteed to be something special for all, from our innovative TV range to the remarkable Objet collection. We believe these promotions showcase our commitment to delivering cutting-edge products and creating an exceptional customer experience.”


Recently, LG was awarded Gold by the prestigious Reader’s Digest Trusted Brands Awards under the television and washing machine categories - affirming that LG products are not only innovative but also a worthwhile investment. Customers can visit their nearest LG authorised retailers to level up their home with LG’s award-winning products such as LG OLED TV, LG Styler™, LG WashTower™, and LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ Refrigerator*.


To redeem your Touch ‘n Go eWallet and submit your lucky win entries, be sure to complete the online submission form at https://www.lg.com/my/promotions/lgrewards-65anniversary-2023 by 11.59PM on 31 August 2023.


For more information about LG and their promotions, please visit LG’s official website https://www.lg.com/my or follow LG’s official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LGMalaysia for the latest updates, news and promotions.


*The promotion products list includes:

Home Entertainment Products:

 

Category

Promo Model

MSRP (RM)

Promo Price (RM)

TNG Rebate

Lucky Win Entry

Remark

LG OLED TV

OLED83C3PSA.ATS

35,999.00

28,999.00

650.00

4

 

OLED77G3PSA.ATS

32,999.00

28,999.00

650.00

4

 

OLED77C3PSA.ATS

29,999.00

22,999.00

650.00

4

PWP with SC9S sound bar for additional 1,000 TNG Rebate

OLED65G3PSA.ATS

17,999.00

15,199.00

650.00

4

 

OLED65C3PSA.ATS

14,999.00

12,999.00

650.00

4

PWP with SC9S sound bar for additional 1,000 TNG Rebate

OLED65A3PSA.ATS

11,999.00

9,749.00

650.00

4

 

OLED55C3PSA.ATS

10,999.00

9,699.00

-

4

PWP with SC9S sound bar for additional 1,000 TNG Rebate

LG QNED TV

86QNED86SRA.ATS

20,999.00

15,999.00

650.00

2

 

86QNED81SRA.ATS

15,999.00

12,899.00

650.00

2

 

75QNED91SQA.ATS

15,999.00

11,799.00

650.00

2

 

75QNED81SRA.ATS

12,999.00

8,999.00

650.00

2

 

65QNED91SQA.ATS

10,999.00

7,499.00

650.00

2

 

LG Sound Bar

SC9S.DMYSLLK

4,599.00

3,999.00

-

1

 

 

Home Appliances Products:

 

Category

Promo Model

Capacity

MSRP (RM)

Promo Price (RM)

TNG Rebate

Lucky Win Entry

LG Top Freezer Fridge

GN-B332PMGB.ACMRLML

335L

2,299.00

2,099.00

65.00

1

GN-B332PBGB.ABNRLML

335L

2,299.00

2,099.00

65.00

1

GN-B332PPGB.ACKRLML

335L

2,299.00

2,099.00

65.00

1

GN-B372PXBK.ABLRLML

375L

2,739.00

2,319.00

-

1

GN-B392PLGK.APZRLML

395L

2,629.00

2,299.00

-

1

GN-B392PXBK.ABLRLML

395L

2,819.00

2,399.00

-

1

GN-C602HLCM.APZRLML

478L

3,039.00

2,699.00

100.00

2

GN-C702HLCM.APZRLML

509L

3,229.00

2,899.00

100.00

2

GN-C702SGGM.ABMRLML

506L

3,519.00

3,199.00

100.00

2

GN-H602HXHM.ABLRLML

475L

3,129.00

2,799.00

100.00

2

GR-H802HQHM.AMCRLML

592L

4,629.00

3,599.00

100.00

2

LG Bottom Freezer Fridge

GC-B529NQCZ.AMCRLML

420L

3,159.00

2,849.00

50.00

2

LG Side-by-Side Fridge

GC-B257JQYL.ADSRLML

655L

5,099.00

3,999.00

200.00

2

GC-B257SLVL.APZRLML

655L

5,699.00

4,299.00

200.00

2

GC-B257SQVL.AMCRLML

655L

6,099.00

4,699.00

200.00

2

GC-L257CQEL.AMCRLML

635L

7,199.00

5,299.00

200.00

3

GC-M257CGFL.ALWRLML

655L

9,109.00

5,699.00

200.00

3

GC-J257CQES.AMCRLML

635L

9,209.00

5,599.00

200.00

3

GC-Q257CQFL.AMCRLML[4]

655L

9,599.00

6,799.00

300.00

3

LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ Fridge

GC-X257CSES.ABSRLML

635L

11,499.00

7,599.00

300.00

4

GC-X257CQES.AMCRLML

635L

15,999.00

8,799.00

300.00

4

LG Fridge™ | Objet Collection

GC-B411FGPF.AMNRLML

386L

4,999.00

4,299.00

200.00

4

LG Freezer™ | Objet Collection

GC-B414FGQF.ABERLML

324L

4,999.00

4,299.00

200.00

1

Washing Machine

TH2113DSAK.ABLREML

13kg

2,729.00

2,099.00

50.00

1

LG Top Loader Washing Machine

T2516VSAJ.APBREML

16.5kg

2,849.00

2,099.00

50.00

1

TV2517SV3B.ABMREML

17kg

2,499.00

2,249.00

50.00

1

TV2518SV7K.APBREML

18kg

2,799.00

2,499.00

100.00

1

TV2520SV7K.APBREML

20kg

3,099.00

2,799.00

100.00

1

TV2724SV9K.APBREML

24kg

3,899.00

3,499.00

100.00

2

LG Front Loader Washing Machine

FV1285S4W.ABWREML

8.5kg

2,899.00

1,899.00

100.00

1

FV1409S4W.ABWREML

9kg

3,709.00

2,299.00

100.00

1

FV1450S4W.ABWREML[5]

10.5kg

4,039.00

2,899.00

100.00

1

FV1414S3B.ABLREML[6]

14kg

4,899.00

3,699.00

200.00

2

F2515STGW.ABWREML

15kg

5,199.00

3,599.00

200.00

2

LG Washer Dryer

FV1209D4W.ABWREML

9/5kg

3,799.00

2,749.00

100.00

1

FV1410H3P.APTREML

10 / 6kg

4,599.00

3,349.00

150.00

2

FV1411H3BA.ABLREML

11 /7kg

5,399.00

4,049.00

200.00

2

FV1411H3B.ABLREML[7]

11 /7kg

5,299.00

3,949.00

200.00

2

FV1413H2BA.ABLREML

13 / 8kg

5,499.00

4,249.00

200.00

2

F2515RTGB.ABLREML

15 / 8 kg

5,699.00

4,399.00

200.00

2

F2720RVTV.ASSREML

20 / 10kg

7,999.00

5,999.00

250.00

3

LG WashTower™

WT2116SHB.ABLREML

21 / 16kg

14,999.00

12,999.00

800.00

4

LG WashTower™ | Objet Collection

WT1410NHEG.ABGREML

14/10kg

11,999.00

8,999.00

600.00

3

LG Dryer

VD-H9066WS.ABWREML

9kg HP

5,199.00

3,799.00

150.00

2

RH10VHP2B.BBLREML

10kg HP

5,399.00

3,999.00

150.00

2

LG TWINWash™

T2525NWLW.ABWREML

2.5kg

3,099.00

2,299.00

100.00

1

LG Styler™

S3MFC.ALMQEML

 

8,499.00

6,399.00

300.00

3

 

Residential Air-Conditioner:

 

Category

Promo Model

Capacity

MSRP (RM)

Promo Price (RM)

TNG Rebate

Lucky Win Entry

LG Air Conditioner

S3-Q09JA2PA.ATWGSEE

1.0hp

2,299.00

2,269.00

-

4

S3-Q12JA2PA.ATWGSEE

1.5hp

2,799.00

2,639.00

-

4

S3-Q18KL2PA.ATWGSEE

2.0hp

4,499.00

4,109.00

-

4

S3-Q24K22PA.ATWGSEE

2.5hp

5,099.00

4,799.00

-

4

S3-Q09JA3WA.ATWGSEE

1.0hp

1,949.00

1,919.00

-

3

S3-Q12JA3WA.ATWGSEE

1.5hp

2,299.00

2,269.00

-

3

S3-Q18KL3WA.ATWGSEE

2.0hp

3,999.00

3,749.00

-

3

S3-Q24K23WA.ATWGSEE

2.5hp

4,399.00

4,269.00

-

3

S3-Q09WA5AB.ATWGSEE

1.0hp

1,699.00

1,649.00

-

2

S3-Q12JA3AD.ATWGSEE

1.5hp

2,099.00

1,999.00

-

2

S3-C09HZCAA.DXWASEE

1.0hp

1,299.00

1,099.00

100.00

1

S3-C12HZCAA.DXWASEE

1.5hp

1,499.00

1,349.00

-

2

S3-C18HZCAA.DXWASEE

2.0hp

2,499.00

2,249.00

-

2

 

LG PuriCare™ (Outright):

 

Category

Model

Outright Price (RM)

Free Gift

Lucky Win Entry

 

 

2 years Regular Visit

2 years Self-Service

Cash & Carry

-

1

LG PuriCare™ | Water Purifier

WD516AN.ANVRLML

4,000.00

3,200.00

-

-

1

WD516AN.ASLRLML

4,000.00

3,200.00

-

-

1

WD516AN.AWHRLML

4,000.00

3,200.00

-

-

1

WD216AN.ANVRLML

3,600.00

2,800.00

-

-

1

WD517AN.AWHRLML

3,550.00

-

-

-

1

WD217AN.ASLRLML

3,250.00

-

-

-

1

LG PuriCare™ | Air Purifier

AS10GDPB0

-

-

4,600.00

1 x Pre Filter

4

AS10GDWB0

-

-

4,300.00

1 x Pre Filter

4

AS65GDPB0

-

-

3,550.00

1 x Pre Filter

3

AS65GDWB0

-

-

3,250.00

1 x Pre Filter

3

 

 

 

LG PuriCare™ (Rental):

 

Category

Model

Discounted Rental Price (RM)

With 5 Years Regular Visit

With 7 Years Regular Visit

With 5 Years Self-Service

With 7 Years Self-Service

LG PuriCare™ | Water Purifier

WD516AN.ASLRLML

110/month (N/P: 125/month)

80/month (N/P: 85/month)

90/month (N/P: 105/month)

60/month (N/P: 65/month)

WD516AN.ANVRLML

WD516AN.AWHRLML

WD216AN.ANVRLML

100/month

(N/P: 115/month)

70/month

(N/P: 75/month)

80/month

(N/P: 95/month)

50/month

(N/P: 55/month)

WD517AN.AWHRLML

95/month

(N/P: 110/month)

65/month

(N/P: 70/month)

-

-

WD217AN.ASLRLML

85/month

(N/P: 100/month)

60/month

(N/P: 60/month)

-

-

LG PuriCare™ | Air Purifier

AS10GDPB0.AML

-

-

125/month

95/month

AS10GDWB0.AML

-

-

120/month

90/month

AS65GDPB0.AML

-

-

95/month

65/month

AS65GDWB0.AML

-

-

90/month

60/month

 

 

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global revenue of over KRW 80 trillion in 2022. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

 

Media Contacts:

 

Eunice Wong

S+L Integrated Public Relations Sdn Bhd

+6012 287 7368

eunice@slpr.com.my

 

Majorie Loone

S+L Integrated Public Relations Sdn Bhd

+6016 671 2352

majorie@slpr.com.my

 

Shu Qi

S+L Integrated Public Relations Sdn Bhd

+6012 751 8112

shuqi@slpr.com.my

 

Teo Yong Hung

LG Electronics (M) Sdn. Bhd.

+603 7962 7777

teo.yonghung@lge.com

 

