LG GAMING MONITOR WITH WORLD’S FIRST 240HZ OLED PANEL NOW AVAILABLE FOR PRE-ORDER IN MALAYSIA



PETALING JAYA, 19 Jan 2023— LG Electronics Malaysia (LG) is introducing its latest premium UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor (model 27GR95QE) in Malaysia. The new UltraGear™ monitor demonstrates LG’s leadership in the fast-growing OLED category and its continuing strength in the global gaming display market.

With the arrival of the advanced LG UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor in Malaysia, gamers alike can now pre-order the monitor from now to 12th February 2023 on LG Monitor Official Lazada Store. Customers who purchase the monitor during the pre-order period will receive a LG UltraGear™ canvas bag and water bottle[1].

Equipped with the world’s first 240Hz OLED panel[2] that is exclusively manufactured by LG, the new 27-inch model delivers a record-breaking response time of 0.03 milliseconds Gray-to-Gray (GTG); not to mention superior self-lit picture quality complete with accurate, lifelike colours and infinite contrast. Courtesy of these cutting-edge display technologies, the latest model ticks every box when it comes to what consumers want in a gaming monitor.

“Staying true to LG’s DNA, we are proud to bring the UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor that comes with world’s first 240Hz OLED panel to our gamers. We are always striving to level up the gaming experience for our consumers and these purpose-built monitors boast the speed needed for competitive gaming as well as picture quality for realistic gameplays,” said Justin Choi, Managing Director of LG Electronics Malaysia.

27-inch OLED Gaming Monitor with Unprecedented Speed

LG UltraGear™ OLED Gaming Monitor (model 27GR95QE) offers the level of performance needed to get the most out of the latest game titles. Its QHD (2,560 x 1,440) resolution OLED display provides a 240Hz refresh rate and a staggering 0.03ms (GTG) response time for delightfully smooth, low-latency gaming.

Featuring support for variable refresh rate (VRR), NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible and FreeSync Premium, LG’s 27-inch UltraGear™ presents seamless visuals with minimal tearing or stuttering. It also supports HDMI 2.1 specifications and DisplayPort 1.4 connectivity, and incorporates a 4-pole headphone jack that allows users to relish the realistic, spatial sound of DTS Headphone:X. Meanwhile, the included remote control provides quick and easy display management plus the added convenience of programmable hotkeys.

Level Up with An Impeccable Picture

Not compromising quality for speed, the LG UltraGear™ OLED screen delivers a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio for a deep, detailed quality picture and a lifelike gaming experience. The gaming monitor also covers 98.5 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut, ensuring vibrant graphics that fully capture the vision of the game designers and digital artists who created them.

Additionally, the monitor’s Anti-glare & Low Reflection (AGLR) panel makes it easier to see what is on screen so that users can enjoy a distraction-free gaming experience regardless of ambient light conditions.

“As a pioneer in the gaming monitor industry, LG will continue to offer our consumers with heightened gaming experiences through our innovative monitors. We will remain committed to satisfying our consumers’ needs while establishing new standards in cutting-edge technology and design within our products,” said Choi.

Starting today, the latest LG UltraGear™ gaming monitor (model 27GR95QE) will be available in Malaysia nationwide at MSRP of RM 4,497, during the pre-order period.

For more information to purchase the latest LG UltraGear™ gaming monitors, visit the nearest LG authorised dealer and LG Electronics Malaysia’s website, or check out the LG Monitor Official Store at Lazada and Shopee for more exclusive deals.

[1] *While stocks last

[2]As of December 12, 2022, there are no other OLED monitors available on the market with a 240Hz refresh rate.





