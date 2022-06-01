LG TO UNVEIL LATEST LG OLED OBJET COLLECTION DURING MILAN DESIGN WEEK



SEOUL, JUNE 01, 2022— LG Electronics (LG) will unveil its latest lifestyle OLED TVs, the LG OLED Objet Collection, Easel (65Art90) and Posé (LX1), at Salone dei Tessuti during this year’s Milan Design Week. To create something special for the event, LG has teamed up with premium Dutch lifestyle brand, Moooi, to showcase a stylish, modern living solution. The resulting collaboration, which embrace’s Moooi’s signature ‘A Life Extraordinary’ exhibition theme, features the perfect pairing of LG’s latest lifestyle TVs and Moooi’s extraordinary design products. Representing an exciting new direction for TV, LG OLED Objet Collection sure to bolster LG’s growing reputation as a leading lifestyle innovator.

LG OLED Objet Collection, Easel (65Art90) offers the superior picture quality one would expect from an LG OLED TV as well as an effortlessly elegant design that can elevate any home interior. As its name suggests, the TV resembles an easel used for painting or displaying art; a fitting form factor for showcasing the magnificent colors and contrast of LG’s self-lit display tech. Easel also has a moveable fabric cover that can be controlled with the TV’s remote. When set to Line View, the cover slides up – reducing the amount of screen visible and giving users access to useful features and modes such as Date & Clock and audio player.

Like LG’s other premium 2022 OLED TVs, the new, artistically-inspired model leverages LG OLED evo technology to deliver incredibly lifelike images and an immersive, cinematic viewing experience. Combined with LG’s cutting-edge picture algorithms and the α9 Gen5 AI Processor, LG OLED evo elevates the ability of the TV’s self-lit pixels to deliver superior clarity, detail, contrast and color, for images that practically jump off the screen. The sophisticated TV also provides rich, powerful audio with an 80W, 4.2-channel sound system that helps make the living room feel more like a movie theater. Employing fabric elements – including the moveable cover – made by innovative Danish textile company, Kvadrat, LG’s unique, new product boasts a subtle, modern aesthetic that adds value to one’s living environment.

Also new to LG’s Lifestyle TV lineup is LG OLED Objet Collection, Posé (LX1), which features a slim, sleek design that blends seamlessly with any room’s décor and the user’s lifestyle. Having been carefully designed to match customers’ wants and values, Posé is the perfect choice for those seeking a TV that takes their daily routine and experience into consideration.

Resembling a high-end furniture piece or art object, Posé has gently curved edges and comes in a soothing, muted beige color. And courtesy of its aesthetically-pleasing design that complements any décor, users can appreciate the striking beauty of Posé from every viewing point. The advanced model even eliminates the frustration of having to see or deal with messy cables thanks to an effective cable management system that minimizes clutter while promoting a clean and tidy space at all times.

In addition to looking stylish from any angle, the TV provides stunning OLED evo picture quality that remains perfectly consistent when viewed from practically any vantage point. And when it is not being used for watching movies or shows, Posé can be switched to Gallery mode; enabling users to display artwork or photos on LG’s self-lit digital canvas and transform their space into a refined art gallery.

“Reflecting our leadership in the OLED TV market, unrivaled expertise in cutting-edge display and processing technologies, and deep understanding of consumers’ needs, the new Lifestyle Screen lineup delivers extraordinary experiences and exquisite design,” said Park Hyoung-sei, president of the LG Home Entertainment Company.

“These distinctive TVs set themselves apart from conventional TVs with their unique form factors and finishes, and will likely appeal to consumers who understand and appreciate the value of genuine innovation.”

LG’s latest Lifestyle Screen products will be on display at the Salone dei Tessuti in Milan, Italy from June 7-12. Easel (65-inch screen size) and Posé (55-, 48-, and 42-inches) will be launching in Europe and other select markets from the third quarter of this year.

Visitors to the LG/Moooi exhibit can also expect to experience the great sound and unique designs of the LG Eclair soundbar (model QP5) and LG XBOOM 360 speaker (model RP4).

