LG’S FIRST DIGITAL SIGNAGE PROJECTOR DELIVERS IMMERSIVE VIEWING EXPERIENCES

SEOUL, March 29, 2023— LG Electronics (LG) announces the launch of its first digital signage projector, the LG ProBeam 4K UHD (model BU70QGA). Suitable for various environments, including art galleries, exhibition spaces, corporate lobbies, retail stores, showrooms, conference halls and auditoriums, the new 4K digital signage projector provides sharp, impressively large images and has a peak brightness of 7,000 ANSI lumens – the highest of any LG projector to date.

LG ProBeam produces 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) resolution pictures with a 3,000,000:1 contrast ratio at sizes ranging from 40 inches all the way up to 300 inches. Its 7,000 ANSI lumens peak brightness enables the BU70QGA to deliver clear images, even in bright daylight. Additionally, the projector features a reliable laser light source, lens shift, 1.6x optical zoom, built-in wireless connectivity and an integrated camera that aids in setup and positioning.

Edge blending technology enables the seamless connection of overlapping light from two or more projectors through luminance adjustment and color correction. Thanks to this advanced tech, up to nine BU70QGA can be used together to create truly panoramic images and an immersive viewing experience. Museums and art galleries, in particular, will find value in the projectors’ ability to provide large, eye-catching images.

Convenient and versatile, the LG ProBeam is a professional-quality video system suitable for various business environments. Using the BU70QGA’s Auto Screen Adjustment1 feature, users can quickly calibrate the image to the projection screen and correct image distortion with just one click of a button on the included remote controller. When the projection angle does not align with the screen, LG’s AI sensing technology evaluates lens shift, zoom, focus, and warp distortion, and automatically adjusts the projected image for an optimized viewing experience.

Leveraging a high performance SoC (System-on-Chip), the projector can execute several tasks at once, provide smooth content playback, and optimize user convenience with an intuitive UI and simple app development tools. The BU70QGA can also connect with LG ConnectedCare; LG’s cloud-based device management solution for LG digital signage and display devices.2 Equipped with webOS 6.0, the new ProBeam allows third-party providers to add projection capabilities to their offering, expanding the diversity and value of LG’s extensive signage ecosystem.

“Our first 4K digital signage projector to feature the LG webOS 6.0 platform, the new LG ProBeam is a powerful and flexible display solution,” said Seo Young-jae, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “Designed for the commercial sector, LG’s ProBeam projector lineups offer diverse, customized options that can help customers create professional-grade AV systems tailored to their specific needs.”

LG ProBeam model BU70QGA will launch globally this month, starting in the U.S. For more information, visit LG.COM.

Key Specifications:

LG ProBeam (BU70QGA) Projection System DLP Resolution 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) HDR HDR 10 Light Source Laser (LD + P/W) Light Source Life Time (High Brightness) 20,000 hours Brightness 7,000 ANSI lumens Contrast Ratio 3,000,000:1 Noise (Energy Saving Med. Typ.) 33 dB Projection Lens Lens Shift Horizontal ± 28%, Vertical +60%/ -33% Zoom x 1.6 (auto) Screen Size 40-300 inches Throw Ratio 1.53 - 2.45 Speaker Output 10W (5W + 5W) Net Size (W x D x H) 570 x 360 x 159 mm (22.4 x 14.2 x 6.3 inches) (Excluding Legs) Weight 17.8 kg (39.2 lbs) Keystone 4/9/15/25 Point Warping Auto Screen Adjustment Yes Wireless Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Platform webOS 6.0 Signage Management LG SuperSign CMS

1 Auto screen adjustment feature may have limitations if the ambient light is too dim, or if the edges of the screen are not clearly recognized.

2 Subscription required for LG ConnectedCare.

About LG Electronics Business Solutions Company

The LG Business Solutions Company is a trusted partner offering innovative products and solutions for diverse industries worldwide. With a portfolio of unique offerings ranging from industry-leading OLED to LED signage, LG is a respected name among customers around the world. LG’s IT solutions include business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices, medical displays and commercial robots, all designed to maximize work efficiency and return strong value to customers. For more on LG’s Business Solutions, visit www.LG.com/b2b.

