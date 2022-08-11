The All-New LG PuriCare™ Self-Service Tankless Water Purifier Arrives in Malaysia



PETALING JAYA, 11 August 2022— Leading home appliances manufacturer LG Electronics Malaysia (LG) today introduced the LG PuriCare™ Self-Service Tankless Water Purifier to its LG PuriCare™ Tankless Water Purifier line-up. As the brand marks its third year in the water purifier market in Malaysia, LG Electronics continues to cater to consumers’ ever-changing behaviour and needs through innovative products.

As Malaysians venture further into the endemic, consumers now demand for hygiene and convenience in having clean, purified water. With the economy and work life back at full force, many seek minimal interruption and inconvenience when it comes to their schedule and plans. Not to mention, caution is still practiced when it comes to visitors at home. This has contributed to LG offering a solution like none other for the service maintenance of their new line-up of Tankless Water Purifier. LG’s revolutionary ‘tankless’ technology allows access to clean water free from microorganism growth and the water will be fresh regardless of its temperature. The upgraded water purifier also comes with auto-sterilisation features and easy filter replacement as well as filter subscription that gives a fresh take to “Total Self-Service.” Plus, it comes in a stunning Navy Blue, among other, which is a first in the market for this colour variation.

The LG PuriCare™ Self-Service Tankless Water Purifier’s auto-sterilisation feature sterilises both the internal stainless-steel pipes and outlet with high water temperature, removing 99.99% of germs. The system automatically sterilises internal stainless-steel pipes once a week, or consumers can adjust it to as often as they wish. And to think that this is all within one touch of a button. Its 4-Stage All Puri Filter System also eliminates microorganisms, 99.99% norovirus and 9 types of heavy metals including mercury, lead, arsenic, cadmium, iron, copper, aluminum, manganese and zinc contained in water.

Additionally, the brand-new “Self-Service” features make a vast difference for consumers with busy schedules; the service of filter subscription deliver hassle-free filter replacement where consumers can do the filter change on their own, within their own schedule, without having to wait for customer care services. With a twist and pull, the filter can be changed to a fresh one without using any tools in a matter of seconds. Not to mention, the subscription service ships new filter(s) to consumers’ doorsteps every six months.

“The arrival of our advanced LG PuriCare™ Self-Service Tankless Water Purifier coincides with LG’s third-year presence in the Malaysian water purifier market. The LG PuriCare™ brand prioritises our customers’ needs of convenience and freedom when it comes to product servicing and we work towards that goal every day. With that, LG Electronics strives to consistently deliver innovation and cutting-edge technology to meet the demand and changing consumer behaviour through our groundbreaking products,” said Justin Choi, Managing Director LG Electronics Malaysia.

“The newly launched LG PuriCare™ Self-Service Tankless Water Purifier will undoubtedly respond to the demand with added convenience, accessibility and hygiene for consumers who are constantly on-the-go,” said Choi.

The innovative LG PuriCare™ Self-Service Tankless Water Purifier also comes with the UV sterilisation feature, which automatically sterilises the inside of the water outlet once every hour or whenever one chooses. The LG ThinQ™ allows consumers to directly check the status of the water purifier and set sterilization schedule in real-time anytime, anywhere via a smartphone while the Voice Guidance provides step-by-step instruction for high-temperature sterilization, filter replacement and functions setting.

The LG PuriCare™ Self-Service Tankless Water Purifier comes in three colour variations: Navy Blue, Silver and White Starting today, consumers can equip their homes with the latest LG PuriCare™ Self-Service Tankless Water Purifier at the following prices:

Model Colour Price (RM) Outright (RM) Monthly Rental (RM) 2 Years Filter Subscription

(Self-Service) 2 Years Regular Visit* 7 Years Filter Subscription

(Self-Service) 5 Years Filter Subscription (Self-Service) 7 Years Regular Visit* 5 Years Regular Visit* WD516AN Navy Blue RM3,200 RM4,000 RM60/ month RM90/ month RM80/ month RM110/ month Silver White

*Regular service visits by LG professional technicians are still readily available for individuals who prefer professional services. The LG technicians will conduct product service on the water purifier every 3 months.

For more information on the LG PuriCare™ Self-Service Tankless Water Purifier and other award-winning products by LG Electronics please visit https://www.lg.com/my or follow their official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LGEMalaysia/.

