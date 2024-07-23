LG MALAYSIA’S BLOOD DONATION DRIVE A COMMUNITY EFFORT TO SAVE LIVES

LG Malaysia boosts national blood supply while supporting the Life’s Good mission







KUALA LUMPUR, 23 JULY 2024– As part of its ‘Life’s Good’ mission, LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd (LG Malaysia) recently organised a blood donation drive in collaboration with the National Blood Centre. The event saw strong participation from LG Malaysia employees and the local community in Selangor, all united in the goal of saving lives and supporting those in need.



This initiative by LG Malaysia addresses the urgent need for 500 blood bags daily nationwide, ensuring an adequate supply for those in critical need. The drive not only helps the National Blood Centre replenish its blood supply, but also raises public awareness about the importance and benefits of regular blood donations.



Justin Choi, Managing Director of LG Malaysia, emphasised the often-overlooked importance of blood donations. “Many people may not realise the significance of blood donations until they need a transfusion themselves. We aim to change this perception and highlight that donations are crucial for both recipients and donors.”



“LG Malaysia is humbled to host this blood drive with the support of the National Blood Centre. Each donation has the potential to save up to three lives, making every contribution invaluable to both the National Blood Centre and patients in need,” Justin added.



According to Kementerian Kesihatan Malaysia, blood comprises three main components: red blood cells, platelets, and plasma. While plasma can be stored for up to three years, red blood cells have a storage life of only 42 days, and platelets just five days.



Dr. Mohammad Masrin Bin Md Zahrin, Director of the National Blood Centre elaborated that with advancements in medical technology and the increasing number of hospitals nationwide, the demand for blood continues to grow, highlighting the critical need for ongoing blood drives to maintain a stable supply and support healthcare services that rely on blood transfusions.

“We are truly grateful for this collaboration with a global organisation such as LG Malaysia, who are more than willing to do their part in supporting the local health system. This drive also allowed us to remind Malaysians not to be complacent about our health and the health of others by extending a helping hand when needed,” Dr. Mohammad Masrin Bin Md Zahrin said.



“At LG, ‘Life’s Good’ means embracing optimism and bravery, and through this initiative, we are enabling blood recipients to live courageously and stay optimistic that help will always be available. As the country’s leading home appliances powerhouse, we believe it is our responsibility to lead by example, and this blood drive is one such example that we hope will inspire others to take similar actions,” Justin concluded.



For more information and updates on LG Malaysia and Life’s Good Campaign, please visit LG Malaysia’s official website, https://www.lg.com/my/ or follow LG Malaysia's official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LGMalaysia.

# # #

About LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd

Established in 2000, LG Malaysia is a leading provider of home entertainment and appliances, offering a diverse portfolio of products that cater to various needs including TVs, washers, fridges and more. In 2019, we expanded into the PuriCare sector, introducing state-of-the-art water and air purifiers that quickly gained popularity among Malaysians. Alongside our home products, LG also offers comprehensive business solutions including monitors and information display solutions and more. With over two decades of steadfast presence, our commitment to customer satisfaction has earned us prestigious awards such as the Putra Brand Awards, Aria Brand Awards, and Reader's Digest Trusted Brand Awards - reflecting the trust and loyalty we have garnered from our customers.

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global revenue of over KRW 80 trillion in 2022. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

Media Contacts:

Diana Buxton

S+L Integrated Public Relations Sdn Bhd

+6017 325 0520

diana@slpr.com.my

Majorie Loone

S+L Integrated Public Relations Sdn Bhd

+6016 671 2352

majorie@slpr.com.my