LIGHT UP YOUR WORLD WITH THE NEW LG OLED EVO

PETALING JAYA, 29 July 2022— LG Electronics (LG) today unveiled its most advanced TV line-up yet, headlined by its latest LG OLED evo TV that promises to Light up Your World with its self-lit pixels that turn on and off to achieve perfect black and infinite contrast. With brighter colors, a new, more advanced processor and a sleeker, slimmer bezel, LG’s most popular OLED TV is set to evolve the viewing and user experience like never before. Besides the LG OLED evo TVs, we are proudly introducing our latest LG Soundbar line-up that is complementary to our latest OLED TVs. They offer premium performance, unique and stylish designs, and exciting, new sound experiences all the while ensuring accurate, immersive sound for home cinema, music, and gaming.

With LG’s advanced OLED technology, the new OLED evo lineups are in a league of their own. The next level in OLED’s evolution, the OLED evo delivers 100 percent color volume and color fidelity for closer to life images with amazing clarity and detail. Powered by LG’s new α (Alpha) 9 Gen 5 AI processor, the company’s Brightness BoosterTM technology enables the TVs automatically to deliver even more brightness through improved heat dissipation and a more advanced algorithm.

“LG OLED TV has reshaped the premium TV segment to become the first choice for millions of consumers worldwide. As the leader of this segment for nine years, we are committed to bring our consumers only the best experience. Our new LG OLED evo is designed for diverse viewing experience for all types of consumers based on their needs and lifestyle -- be it big or small for watching movies or sports and playing games or as an aesthetic addition to one’s home,” said Justin Choi, Managing Director of LG Electronics Malaysia.

The world’s no. 1 OLED TV brand for nine consecutive years brings the latest ‘self-lit’ TV lineup to the shores of Malaysia, especially for consumers who desire stunning visuals when watching their favourite movies at the comfort of their homes or playing console games with friends. The TV also boasts a slim and sleek design with thinner bezel to add to the interior aesthetic of the home.

Smarter and Brighter

The exceptional new range of LG OLED evo features LG’s new α9 Gen 5 AI processor and distinctive picture algorithms. LG OLED evo technology is built into the G2 and C2 series, revolutionising the way of home entertainment experience. Both the G2 and C2 series are established and recognised with the CES 2022 Innovation Awards for setting the tone behind an overall balanced performance. The LG OLED evo TV offers precision in detail, for lifelike images that provide a realistic experience for viewers.

OLED evo TV’s α9 Gen 5 AI processor leverages deep learning to enhance performance and boasts sharper picture quality by making foreground and background elements more distinct from one another. The α9 Gen 5 AI processor also expands the horizon with LG’s AI Sound Pro feature which enables the TVs built-in speakers to produce virtual 7.1.2 surround sound that provides viewers with true to life audio.

With the Brightness Booster Max Technology, the G2 series is now 30% brighter while the C2 series is 20% brighter through the increased processing power of the α9 Gen 5 AI processor. Now, you can see every hidden detail of your favorite horror movie no matter if it’s in bright daylight or in pitch dark night.

Widest Range of Screen Sizes Ever

The latest version of the LG OLED line-up introduces an array of sizes to bolster the G and C Series lineup with the world’s largest 88” to the world’s smallest 48” TV – a perfect fit for your gaming cave or home cinema. The LG G2 series (77” & 65”) offers a polished design with its alluring flush-to-the-wall Gallery Design. While the C2 series offers six various selections of screen sizes for 2022.

The range of sizes include the 48” OLED TV, ideal for console and PC gaming. In addition to the astounding line-up of sizes includes the 48, 55, 65, 77, 83 inches suitable for all your home entertainment needs. This OLED TV series features thinner bezels for a more immersive viewing experience to add on to the sleek design of the TV. Therefore, no matter what’s the size of the consumers’ home entertainment space is, LG has an OLED TV to offer for everyone.

Unmatched in Gaming

Level up your gaming experience with LG OLED evo. It is the first OLED TV to support NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible to demonstrate gaming console. With its ultra-fast 1 millisecond response time, low input lag and up to four HDMI ports supporting multiple HDMI 2.1 features, it’s no surprise that LG OLED is the ideal choice for console and PC gaming fans to conquer the battlefield.

The LG OLED evo series is packed with gaming features where you can easily select and switch between game-specific features and display presets directly from the TV’s Game Optimiser menu. The Game Optimiser menu provides quick access to the new Dark Room Mode, which adjusts screen brightness for a better gaming experience when the lights are off. Improvise the way you game with settings for G-SYNC® Compatible, FreeSync™ Premium and variable refresh rate (VRR) all easily accessible from the Game Optimiser.

Revolutionised User Experience

LG’s 2022 OLED TVs come with WebOS22, the latest version of LG’s innovative Smart TV platform. The exciting new feature of the WebOS22 brings the user experience to life on LG’s new TVs, delivering maximum convenience and easier content discovery. Get tailored content recommendations on your favorite streaming services in an instant based on viewing history and receive real time alerts to keep up with favorite sports teams. Viewers can mirror content from one TV to another in the home using Room To Room Share, which enables the viewing of any content via Wi-Fi without an additional set-top-box.

Redefined Design

Release your inner Picasso with an exuberant collection of artworks and pictures that are stored in the LG OLED Evo’s Gallery Mode. Built with lightweight composite-fiber material, it is also easy to install.

In addition to the new line-up of LG OLED evo TV, LG is also showcasing its latest LG Soundbar line-up. The LG Soundbar features the world’s first-up firing center channel speaker that delivers clearer dialogue and makes Dolby Atmos and DTS:X content even more immersive, the perfect choice for home cinema, music, and gaming.

With the IMAX Enhanced, users can now enjoy phenomenal three-dimensional audio when watching compatible content. It also features Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), positioning the LG Soundbar as a must-have for console gamers who demand that the onscreen action and the audio to be perfectly in sync. A superb solution for gamers and music lovers alike.

The new OLED TV lineup will be available in Malaysia nationwide. Customers can purchase the brand-new LG OLED evo TV series at a price of RM8,199 for the 48” and RM124,999 for the 88” 8K OLED evo TV.

To find out more information or purchase the LG OLED evo TV series, be sure to visit LG Electronics Malaysia’s website or go to your nearest LG authorized dealer nationwide.

1 LG OLED TV is the only G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync™ Premium certified TV to provide the best possible gaming experience.

