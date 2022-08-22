NEW LG DUALUP MONITOR ERGO BRINGS NEXT LEVEL PRODUCTIVITY FOR PROFESSIONALS & CREATIVES

LG’s stacked dual monitor is designed for users who are looking for better performance, better space usage, and themost ergonomic position











PETALING JAYA, 22 August 2022— LG Electronics (LG) today unveiled its newest premium monitor, LG DualUp Monitor Ergo to meet the needs of professional users and creatives in Malaysia. The new stacked dual monitor offers a sleek and practical designs, enhanced connectivity, and superior user experience for both home and office workers, including creative professionals and programmers.

With peerless picture quality, powerful performance, customisability and convenience, it is no surprise that the LG DualUp Monitor Ergo took home a CES 2022 Innovation Award. LG DualUp Monitor Ergo comes with a a unique 16:18 aspect ratio – a completely new format in the monitor market. It combines stacked dual monitors into one, revolutionising the way creators and developers work. By using single setup, creators and developers who stack layers or scripts do not need to scroll endlessly to check them, and there is no need to separate work areas for each monitor.

“Many companies have started adopting a hybrid working model that requires employees to work from both the office and home due to the current situation. With the changes in the way we work, professionals and creatives will need to ensure that their productivity levels can be maintained and elevated – which is why we are bringing the new LG DualUp Monitor Ergo to the Malaysian shores for the very first time. Stacked dual monitors can benefit professionals and creatives tremendously as it increases their performance depth, while offering versatility and enabling good posture,” said Justin Choi, Managing Director of LG Electronics Malaysia.

Two is Always Better Than One

A multitasking powerhouse ideal for all kinds of tasks such as content creation and coding, LG DualUp Monitor Ergo features a Nano IPS display with an innovative Square Double QHD (2,560 x 2,880) resolution monitor. It offers the same screen real estate as two 21.5-inch displays in a stacked form without bezels and has a vertical split view function that lets users see more in one glance.

No More Pain in the Neck

Boosting productivity and convenience, the LG DualUp Monitor Ergo elevates user comfort with the ultra-adjustable LG Ergo stand, which saves space as it clamps securely to most desks and tables. The double height screen of LG DualUp Monitor Ergo reduces side-to-side head movements, the main cause of neck pain.

LG Ergo Stand has evolved from the previous stand with more enhanced tilting, swivelling, and extracting features. It can swivel up to ±335°, which is wider than ±280° that the previous ergo stand has provided. With more enhanced adjustment of the Ergo Stand, you can maintain high productivity while increasing your focus and immersion. The wide range of positions it provides will allow you to customise the height, angle, and depth of your monitor to the most ergonomic position for your body.

Versatile Display Station on Your Desk

The USB Type-C™ support offers connection to screens, mobile devices with a single cable, and 7Wx2ch stereo speakers with WavesMaxxAudio®, delivering realistic sound effects and powerful audio. This allows you to utilise the extra space of the desk and arrange additional devices and items.

Also, through the multiport for HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB 3.0, it is possible to connect multiple devices at once. Ambient LightSensor adjusts the Brightness of the screen to the ambient surroundings and Live Color Low Blue Light reduces only the blue light, minimising the user's eye strain even throughout long work hours. The PBP (Picture-by-picture) function makes it easy for creators to divide areas necessary for their work.

The new LG DualUp Monitor Ergo is now available in Malaysia nationwide, at the manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of RM2,948.

To find out more information or purchase the LG DualUp Monitor Ergo, be sure to visit LG Electronics Malaysia’s website or purchase through your preferred platforms on Shopee and Lazada .

# # #

About LG Electronics

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global sales of over USD 63 billion in 2021. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over.

For regular updates on LG Electronics Malaysia, head over to:

Media Contacts: