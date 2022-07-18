Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
RAISE YOUR FLAG WITH LG’S MERDEKA SALE!

CORPORATE 07/18/2022
Malaysians can now celebrate the upcoming Merdeka celebration with rebates and discounts on their LG Electronics home appliances and home entertainment products

 

PETALING JAYA, 18 July 2022 - As more Malaysians continue to look for a bargain on home appliances and entertainment products to furnish their homes this year, it is time to get ready to embrace the Independence Day with greater rewards. For this year’s Merdeka Sale, award-winning electronics manufacturer LG Electronics Malaysia (LG) is giving Malaysians wonderful Touch ‘N Go eWallet credits rebates, beginning 18 July till 18 September 2022.

 

Justin Choi, Managing Director of LG Electronics Malaysia said, “LG continues to place great importance on the functions of its innovative, high-quality products. At the same time, we understand that Malaysians are also looking for great deals on the latest technologies as they embrace month of Merdeka. Which is the very reason we are adding colour to lives with deals you do not want to miss - we want Malaysians to have even more to celebrate this Merdeka Sale.”

 

This year’s Merdeka Sale offers promotions on LG’s home entertainment range of televisions and sound systems, home appliances, as well as their PuriCare™ water and air purifiers, all with claimable rebates from Touch ‘N Go eWallet credits and free gifts for purchase of any selected models.

Home Entertainment

Category

Model

MSRP (RM)

Promo Price

 (RM)

TNG Credit (RM)

OLED TV

OLED83C2PSA.ATS

35,999

28,399

 1,500

OLED77G2PSA.ATS

32,999

28,399

 1,500

OLED77C2PSA.ATS

29,999

22,499

 1,000

OLED65G2PSA.ATS

17,999

15,999

 700

OLED65C2PSA.ATS

14,999

12,999

 500

OLED65A2PSA.ATS

11,999

9,999

 350

OLED55C2PSA.ATS

10,999

9,499

 400

OLED55A2PSA.ATS

8,999

7,349

 250

OLED48C2PSA.ATS

8,199

5,999

 250

QNED TV

65QNED91TPA.ATS

11,999

9,399

 450

65QNED81SQA.ATS

8,099

7,299

 300

55QNED81SQA.ATS

5,999

5,199

 250

NanoCell TV

86NANO75SQA.ATS

15,999

13,999

 650

75NANO80SQA.ATS

11,999

9,499

 400

75NANO75SQA.ATS

10,999

8,999

 400

70NANO75SQA.ATS

8,249

7,399

 350

65NANO80SQA.ATS

6,499

5,799

 250

65NANO75SQA.ATS

6,099

5,299

 250

55NANO80SQA.ATS

4,999

4,199

 200

55NANO75SQA.ATS

4,599

3,999

 200

50NANO75SQA.ATS

3,699

3,299

 130

UHD TV

86UQ9000PSD.ATS

13,999

11,399.00

 450

75UQ9000PSD.ATS

8,999

7,799.00

 350

75UQ8050PSB.ATS

8,699

7,399

 300

70UQ9000PSD.ATS

7,199

6,399

 250

70UQ8050PSB.ATS

6,499

5,499

 200

65UQ9100PSD.ATS

5,399

4,849

 200

60UQ9100PSD.ATS

4,799

4,299

 130

55UQ9100PSD.ATS

3,899

3,499

 100

50UQ9100PSD.ATS

3,399

2,999

 70

Sound Bar

S95QR.DMYSLLK

4,599

3,999

 200

S90QY.DMYSLLK

3,499

3,099

 150

S80QY.DMYSLLK

3,099

2,799

 100

SP8A.DMYSLLK

2,199

1,999

 100

S65Q.DMYSLLK

1,599

1,499

 50

SN11R.DMYSLLK

5,499

4,399

 250

SN9Y.DMYSLLK

3,999

3,599

 200

SN8Y.DMYSLLK

2,999

2,249

 100

SN7Y.DMYSLLK

2,499

1,999

 100

SN6Y.DMYSLLK

1,599

1,499

 50

 

Home Appliances

Category

Model

MSRP (RM)

Promo Price (RM)

TNG Credit (RM)

Washing Machine

FV1285S4W.ABWREML

2,899

1,999.00

100

FV1409S4W.ABWREML

3,709

2,399

100

FV1450S4V.ASSREML

4,219

3,099

100

F2515STGW.ABWREML

5,199

3,899

150

FV1285D4W.ABWREML

3,949

2,899

150

FV1450H2B.ABLREML

5,329

4,199

150

F2515RTGV.AESREML

5,599

4,499

150

F2720RVTV.ASSREML

7,999

6,499

400

VD-H9066WS.ABWREML

5,199

3,999

200

S3MFC.ALMQEML

8,499

7,399

400

T2516VSAB.ABMREML

2,749

2,099

50

T2516VSAJ.APBREML

2,849

2,199

50

T2518VSAJ.APBREML

3,199

2,499

50

TH2519SSAK.ABLREML

3,219

2,849

100

TH2722SSAK.ABLREML

3,709

3,549

200

T2525NWLV.ASSREML

3,199

2,499

50

T2525NWLW.ABWREML

3,099

2,399

50

F2515STGW.ABWREML

8,298

6,298

200

T2525NWLW.ABWREML

F2515RTGV.AESREML

8,798

6,998

200

T2525NWLV.ASSREML

Refrigerator

GN-B372PXBK.ABLRLML

2,659

2,399

 50

GN-B392PLGK.APZRLML

2,549

2,299

 50

GN-B392PXBK.ABLRLML

2,729

2,449

 50

GN-C602HLCC.APZRLML

3,019

2,699

 50

GN-H602HXHC.ABLRLML

3,119

2,799

 100

GN-C702HLCC.APZRLML

3,219

2,899

 50

GN-H702HXHC.ABLRLML

3,409

3,099

 150

GN-C702SGGC.ABMRLML

3,509

3,199

 150

GR-H802HQHM.AMCRLML

4,499

3,599

 200

GC-B529NQCZ.AMCRLML

2,999

2,799

 100

GC-B257SQVL.AMCRLML

5,999

4,799

 100

GC-M257CQFL.AMCRLML

6,649

5,299

 200

GC-L257CQEL.AMCRLML

6,949

5,599

 200

GC-M257CGFL.ALWRLML

8,799

5,799

 200

GC-J257CQES.AMCRLML

8,899

5,899

 200

GC-X257CSES.ABSRLML

11,499

7,899

 200

GC-X257CQES.AMCRLML

15,999

9,199

 200

GC-B22FTQPL.AMCRLML

5,699

5,299

 200

GC-Q22FTQKL.AMCRLML

8,399

6,999

 200

 

Residential Air-Conditioning

Category

Model

MSRP (RM)

Promo Price (RM)

TNG Credit (RM)

Residential Air-Conditioning

S3-Q09JA2PA.ATWGSEE

2,299

2,269

 100

S3-Q12JA2PA.ATWGSEE

2,799

2,639

 100

S3-Q18KL2PA.ATWGSEE

4,499

4,109

 150

S3-Q24K22PA.ATWGSEE

5,099

4,799

 150

S3-Q09JA3WA.ATWGSEE

1,949

1,919

 100

S3-Q12JA3WA.ATWGSEE

2,299

2,269

 100

S3-Q18KL3WA.ATWGSEE

3,999

3,749

 150

S3-Q24K23WA.ATWGSEE

4,399

4,269

 150

S3-Q09WA5AB.ATWGSEE

1,549

1,519

-

S3-Q12JA3AD.ATWGSEE

1,899

1,869

-

 

PuriCare™

Category

Model

Normal Outright Price (RM)

Discounted Outright Price (RM)

Free Gift

Water Purifier

WD516AN.ASLRLML

4,000

-

2 Years Regular Visit

WD516AN.ASLRLML

3,200

-

2 Years Filter Subscription

WD512AN.AWHRLML

4,700

2,350

2 Years Regular Visit

Air Purifier

AS65GDPB0.AML

4,100

3,280

1 Year Regular Visit

AS10GDPB0.AML

5,400

4,320

1 Year Regular Visit

Wearable Air Purifier (White)

AP551AWFA.ABAE

849

749

Free 1 set Inner Cover + Free 1 set HEPA filter worth RM106

TNG Credit RM50

UVnano Case

PWKSUW01.ABAE

699

599

 

Category

Promo Model

Normal Rental Price (RM)

Introductory Rental Price (RM)

Free Gift

Water Purifier

WD516AN.ASLRLML

125/month

110/ month

5 Years Regular Visit

WD516AN.ASLRLML

85/month

80/ month

7 Years Regular Visit

WD516AN.ASLRLML

105/month

90/ month

5 Years Filter Subscription

WD516AN.ASLRLML

65/month

60/ month

7 Years Filter Subscription

 

Category

Promo Model

Normal Rental Price (RM)

Discounted Rental Price (RM)

Water Purifier

WD512AN.AWHRLML

110 / month

88 / month

Customers are eligible to receive the redemption of complimentary gifts and promotions on a first-come, first-serve basis while stocks last within the promotion period, from 18 July to 18 September 2022.  All eligible entries must be submitted via https://www.lg.com/my/promotions/lgrewards within the due date of 31 October 2022. 

Customers can also keep track of their submissions and eligible gift(s) status and details on the LG rewards self-tracking site: https://lgrewards.lgecrm.com.my/lgrewards/tracker

Terms and conditions apply.

# # #

 

About LG Electronics

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global sales of over USD 63 billion in 2021. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

 

For regular updates on LG Electronics Malaysia, head over to:

Website

https://www.lg.com/my

Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/LGMalaysia/

Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/lg_malaysia/

TikTok

https://www.tiktok.com/@lgmalaysia?lang=en

YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/lgmalaysia


Media Contacts:

Teo Yong Hung

Adam Danial Zahani

Wong Shu Yi

LG Electronics (M) Sdn. Bhd.

LG-One Malaysia

LG-One Malaysia

+603 7962 7777

+60 17 870 0317

+60 12 838 3612

teo.yonghung@lge.com

AdamD.Zahani@lg-one.com

shuyi.wong@lg-one.com

