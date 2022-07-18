RAISE YOUR FLAG WITH LG’S MERDEKA SALE!

Malaysians can now celebrate the upcoming Merdeka celebration with rebates and discounts on their LG Electronics home appliances and home entertainment products



PETALING JAYA, 18 July 2022 - As more Malaysians continue to look for a bargain on home appliances and entertainment products to furnish their homes this year, it is time to get ready to embrace the Independence Day with greater rewards. For this year’s Merdeka Sale, award-winning electronics manufacturer LG Electronics Malaysia (LG) is giving Malaysians wonderful Touch ‘N Go eWallet credits rebates, beginning 18 July till 18 September 2022.

Justin Choi, Managing Director of LG Electronics Malaysia said, “LG continues to place great importance on the functions of its innovative, high-quality products. At the same time, we understand that Malaysians are also looking for great deals on the latest technologies as they embrace month of Merdeka. Which is the very reason we are adding colour to lives with deals you do not want to miss - we want Malaysians to have even more to celebrate this Merdeka Sale.”

This year’s Merdeka Sale offers promotions on LG’s home entertainment range of televisions and sound systems, home appliances, as well as their PuriCare™ water and air purifiers, all with claimable rebates from Touch ‘N Go eWallet credits and free gifts for purchase of any selected models.

Home Entertainment

Category Model MSRP (RM) Promo Price (RM) TNG Credit (RM) OLED TV OLED83C2PSA.ATS 35,999 28,399 1,500 OLED77G2PSA.ATS 32,999 28,399 1,500 OLED77C2PSA.ATS 29,999 22,499 1,000 OLED65G2PSA.ATS 17,999 15,999 700 OLED65C2PSA.ATS 14,999 12,999 500 OLED65A2PSA.ATS 11,999 9,999 350 OLED55C2PSA.ATS 10,999 9,499 400 OLED55A2PSA.ATS 8,999 7,349 250 OLED48C2PSA.ATS 8,199 5,999 250 QNED TV 65QNED91TPA.ATS 11,999 9,399 450 65QNED81SQA.ATS 8,099 7,299 300 55QNED81SQA.ATS 5,999 5,199 250 NanoCell TV 86NANO75SQA.ATS 15,999 13,999 650 75NANO80SQA.ATS 11,999 9,499 400 75NANO75SQA.ATS 10,999 8,999 400 70NANO75SQA.ATS 8,249 7,399 350 65NANO80SQA.ATS 6,499 5,799 250 65NANO75SQA.ATS 6,099 5,299 250 55NANO80SQA.ATS 4,999 4,199 200 55NANO75SQA.ATS 4,599 3,999 200 50NANO75SQA.ATS 3,699 3,299 130 UHD TV 86UQ9000PSD.ATS 13,999 11,399.00 450 75UQ9000PSD.ATS 8,999 7,799.00 350 75UQ8050PSB.ATS 8,699 7,399 300 70UQ9000PSD.ATS 7,199 6,399 250 70UQ8050PSB.ATS 6,499 5,499 200 65UQ9100PSD.ATS 5,399 4,849 200 60UQ9100PSD.ATS 4,799 4,299 130 55UQ9100PSD.ATS 3,899 3,499 100 50UQ9100PSD.ATS 3,399 2,999 70 Sound Bar S95QR.DMYSLLK 4,599 3,999 200 S90QY.DMYSLLK 3,499 3,099 150 S80QY.DMYSLLK 3,099 2,799 100 SP8A.DMYSLLK 2,199 1,999 100 S65Q.DMYSLLK 1,599 1,499 50 SN11R.DMYSLLK 5,499 4,399 250 SN9Y.DMYSLLK 3,999 3,599 200 SN8Y.DMYSLLK 2,999 2,249 100 SN7Y.DMYSLLK 2,499 1,999 100 SN6Y.DMYSLLK 1,599 1,499 50

Home Appliances

Category Model MSRP (RM) Promo Price (RM) TNG Credit (RM) Washing Machine FV1285S4W.ABWREML 2,899 1,999.00 100 FV1409S4W.ABWREML 3,709 2,399 100 FV1450S4V.ASSREML 4,219 3,099 100 F2515STGW.ABWREML 5,199 3,899 150 FV1285D4W.ABWREML 3,949 2,899 150 FV1450H2B.ABLREML 5,329 4,199 150 F2515RTGV.AESREML 5,599 4,499 150 F2720RVTV.ASSREML 7,999 6,499 400 VD-H9066WS.ABWREML 5,199 3,999 200 S3MFC.ALMQEML 8,499 7,399 400 T2516VSAB.ABMREML 2,749 2,099 50 T2516VSAJ.APBREML 2,849 2,199 50 T2518VSAJ.APBREML 3,199 2,499 50 TH2519SSAK.ABLREML 3,219 2,849 100 TH2722SSAK.ABLREML 3,709 3,549 200 T2525NWLV.ASSREML 3,199 2,499 50 T2525NWLW.ABWREML 3,099 2,399 50 F2515STGW.ABWREML 8,298 6,298 200 T2525NWLW.ABWREML F2515RTGV.AESREML 8,798 6,998 200 T2525NWLV.ASSREML Refrigerator GN-B372PXBK.ABLRLML 2,659 2,399 50 GN-B392PLGK.APZRLML 2,549 2,299 50 GN-B392PXBK.ABLRLML 2,729 2,449 50 GN-C602HLCC.APZRLML 3,019 2,699 50 GN-H602HXHC.ABLRLML 3,119 2,799 100 GN-C702HLCC.APZRLML 3,219 2,899 50 GN-H702HXHC.ABLRLML 3,409 3,099 150 GN-C702SGGC.ABMRLML 3,509 3,199 150 GR-H802HQHM.AMCRLML 4,499 3,599 200 GC-B529NQCZ.AMCRLML 2,999 2,799 100 GC-B257SQVL.AMCRLML 5,999 4,799 100 GC-M257CQFL.AMCRLML 6,649 5,299 200 GC-L257CQEL.AMCRLML 6,949 5,599 200 GC-M257CGFL.ALWRLML 8,799 5,799 200 GC-J257CQES.AMCRLML 8,899 5,899 200 GC-X257CSES.ABSRLML 11,499 7,899 200 GC-X257CQES.AMCRLML 15,999 9,199 200 GC-B22FTQPL.AMCRLML 5,699 5,299 200 GC-Q22FTQKL.AMCRLML 8,399 6,999 200

Residential Air-Conditioning

Category Model MSRP (RM) Promo Price (RM) TNG Credit (RM) Residential Air-Conditioning S3-Q09JA2PA.ATWGSEE 2,299 2,269 100 S3-Q12JA2PA.ATWGSEE 2,799 2,639 100 S3-Q18KL2PA.ATWGSEE 4,499 4,109 150 S3-Q24K22PA.ATWGSEE 5,099 4,799 150 S3-Q09JA3WA.ATWGSEE 1,949 1,919 100 S3-Q12JA3WA.ATWGSEE 2,299 2,269 100 S3-Q18KL3WA.ATWGSEE 3,999 3,749 150 S3-Q24K23WA.ATWGSEE 4,399 4,269 150 S3-Q09WA5AB.ATWGSEE 1,549 1,519 - S3-Q12JA3AD.ATWGSEE 1,899 1,869 -

PuriCare™

Category Model Normal Outright Price (RM) Discounted Outright Price (RM) Free Gift Water Purifier WD516AN.ASLRLML 4,000 - 2 Years Regular Visit WD516AN.ASLRLML 3,200 - 2 Years Filter Subscription WD512AN.AWHRLML 4,700 2,350 2 Years Regular Visit Air Purifier AS65GDPB0.AML 4,100 3,280 1 Year Regular Visit AS10GDPB0.AML 5,400 4,320 1 Year Regular Visit Wearable Air Purifier (White) AP551AWFA.ABAE 849 749 Free 1 set Inner Cover + Free 1 set HEPA filter worth RM106 TNG Credit RM50 UVnano Case PWKSUW01.ABAE 699 599

Category Promo Model Normal Rental Price (RM) Introductory Rental Price (RM) Free Gift Water Purifier WD516AN.ASLRLML 125/month 110/ month 5 Years Regular Visit WD516AN.ASLRLML 85/month 80/ month 7 Years Regular Visit WD516AN.ASLRLML 105/month 90/ month 5 Years Filter Subscription WD516AN.ASLRLML 65/month 60/ month 7 Years Filter Subscription

Category Promo Model Normal Rental Price (RM) Discounted Rental Price (RM) Water Purifier WD512AN.AWHRLML 110 / month 88 / month

Customers are eligible to receive the redemption of complimentary gifts and promotions on a first-come, first-serve basis while stocks last within the promotion period, from 18 July to 18 September 2022. All eligible entries must be submitted via https://www.lg.com/my/promotions/lgrewards within the due date of 31 October 2022.

Customers can also keep track of their submissions and eligible gift(s) status and details on the LG rewards self-tracking site: https://lgrewards.lgecrm.com.my/lgrewards/tracker

Terms and conditions apply.

