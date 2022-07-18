We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
RAISE YOUR FLAG WITH LG’S MERDEKA SALE!
Malaysians can now celebrate the upcoming Merdeka celebration with rebates and discounts on their LG Electronics home appliances and home entertainment products
PETALING JAYA, 18 July 2022 - As more Malaysians continue to look for a bargain on home appliances and entertainment products to furnish their homes this year, it is time to get ready to embrace the Independence Day with greater rewards. For this year’s Merdeka Sale, award-winning electronics manufacturer LG Electronics Malaysia (LG) is giving Malaysians wonderful Touch ‘N Go eWallet credits rebates, beginning 18 July till 18 September 2022.
Justin Choi, Managing Director of LG Electronics Malaysia said, “LG continues to place great importance on the functions of its innovative, high-quality products. At the same time, we understand that Malaysians are also looking for great deals on the latest technologies as they embrace month of Merdeka. Which is the very reason we are adding colour to lives with deals you do not want to miss - we want Malaysians to have even more to celebrate this Merdeka Sale.”
This year’s Merdeka Sale offers promotions on LG’s home entertainment range of televisions and sound systems, home appliances, as well as their PuriCare™ water and air purifiers, all with claimable rebates from Touch ‘N Go eWallet credits and free gifts for purchase of any selected models.
Home Entertainment
Category
Model
MSRP (RM)
Promo Price
(RM)
TNG Credit (RM)
OLED TV
OLED83C2PSA.ATS
35,999
28,399
1,500
OLED77G2PSA.ATS
32,999
28,399
1,500
OLED77C2PSA.ATS
29,999
22,499
1,000
OLED65G2PSA.ATS
17,999
15,999
700
OLED65C2PSA.ATS
14,999
12,999
500
OLED65A2PSA.ATS
11,999
9,999
350
OLED55C2PSA.ATS
10,999
9,499
400
OLED55A2PSA.ATS
8,999
7,349
250
OLED48C2PSA.ATS
8,199
5,999
250
QNED TV
65QNED91TPA.ATS
11,999
9,399
450
65QNED81SQA.ATS
8,099
7,299
300
55QNED81SQA.ATS
5,999
5,199
250
NanoCell TV
86NANO75SQA.ATS
15,999
13,999
650
75NANO80SQA.ATS
11,999
9,499
400
75NANO75SQA.ATS
10,999
8,999
400
70NANO75SQA.ATS
8,249
7,399
350
65NANO80SQA.ATS
6,499
5,799
250
65NANO75SQA.ATS
6,099
5,299
250
55NANO80SQA.ATS
4,999
4,199
200
55NANO75SQA.ATS
4,599
3,999
200
50NANO75SQA.ATS
3,699
3,299
130
UHD TV
86UQ9000PSD.ATS
13,999
11,399.00
450
75UQ9000PSD.ATS
8,999
7,799.00
350
75UQ8050PSB.ATS
8,699
7,399
300
70UQ9000PSD.ATS
7,199
6,399
250
70UQ8050PSB.ATS
6,499
5,499
200
65UQ9100PSD.ATS
5,399
4,849
200
60UQ9100PSD.ATS
4,799
4,299
130
55UQ9100PSD.ATS
3,899
3,499
100
50UQ9100PSD.ATS
3,399
2,999
70
Sound Bar
S95QR.DMYSLLK
4,599
3,999
200
S90QY.DMYSLLK
3,499
3,099
150
S80QY.DMYSLLK
3,099
2,799
100
SP8A.DMYSLLK
2,199
1,999
100
S65Q.DMYSLLK
1,599
1,499
50
SN11R.DMYSLLK
5,499
4,399
250
SN9Y.DMYSLLK
3,999
3,599
200
SN8Y.DMYSLLK
2,999
2,249
100
SN7Y.DMYSLLK
2,499
1,999
100
SN6Y.DMYSLLK
1,599
1,499
50
Home Appliances
Category
Model
MSRP (RM)
Promo Price (RM)
TNG Credit (RM)
Washing Machine
FV1285S4W.ABWREML
2,899
1,999.00
100
FV1409S4W.ABWREML
3,709
2,399
100
FV1450S4V.ASSREML
4,219
3,099
100
F2515STGW.ABWREML
5,199
3,899
150
FV1285D4W.ABWREML
3,949
2,899
150
FV1450H2B.ABLREML
5,329
4,199
150
F2515RTGV.AESREML
5,599
4,499
150
F2720RVTV.ASSREML
7,999
6,499
400
VD-H9066WS.ABWREML
5,199
3,999
200
S3MFC.ALMQEML
8,499
7,399
400
T2516VSAB.ABMREML
2,749
2,099
50
T2516VSAJ.APBREML
2,849
2,199
50
T2518VSAJ.APBREML
3,199
2,499
50
TH2519SSAK.ABLREML
3,219
2,849
100
TH2722SSAK.ABLREML
3,709
3,549
200
T2525NWLV.ASSREML
3,199
2,499
50
T2525NWLW.ABWREML
3,099
2,399
50
F2515STGW.ABWREML
8,298
6,298
200
T2525NWLW.ABWREML
F2515RTGV.AESREML
8,798
6,998
200
T2525NWLV.ASSREML
Refrigerator
GN-B372PXBK.ABLRLML
2,659
2,399
50
GN-B392PLGK.APZRLML
2,549
2,299
50
GN-B392PXBK.ABLRLML
2,729
2,449
50
GN-C602HLCC.APZRLML
3,019
2,699
50
GN-H602HXHC.ABLRLML
3,119
2,799
100
GN-C702HLCC.APZRLML
3,219
2,899
50
GN-H702HXHC.ABLRLML
3,409
3,099
150
GN-C702SGGC.ABMRLML
3,509
3,199
150
GR-H802HQHM.AMCRLML
4,499
3,599
200
GC-B529NQCZ.AMCRLML
2,999
2,799
100
GC-B257SQVL.AMCRLML
5,999
4,799
100
GC-M257CQFL.AMCRLML
6,649
5,299
200
GC-L257CQEL.AMCRLML
6,949
5,599
200
GC-M257CGFL.ALWRLML
8,799
5,799
200
GC-J257CQES.AMCRLML
8,899
5,899
200
GC-X257CSES.ABSRLML
11,499
7,899
200
GC-X257CQES.AMCRLML
15,999
9,199
200
GC-B22FTQPL.AMCRLML
5,699
5,299
200
GC-Q22FTQKL.AMCRLML
8,399
6,999
200
Residential Air-Conditioning
Category
Model
MSRP (RM)
Promo Price (RM)
TNG Credit (RM)
Residential Air-Conditioning
S3-Q09JA2PA.ATWGSEE
2,299
2,269
100
S3-Q12JA2PA.ATWGSEE
2,799
2,639
100
S3-Q18KL2PA.ATWGSEE
4,499
4,109
150
S3-Q24K22PA.ATWGSEE
5,099
4,799
150
S3-Q09JA3WA.ATWGSEE
1,949
1,919
100
S3-Q12JA3WA.ATWGSEE
2,299
2,269
100
S3-Q18KL3WA.ATWGSEE
3,999
3,749
150
S3-Q24K23WA.ATWGSEE
4,399
4,269
150
S3-Q09WA5AB.ATWGSEE
1,549
1,519
-
S3-Q12JA3AD.ATWGSEE
1,899
1,869
-
PuriCare™
Category
Model
Normal Outright Price (RM)
Discounted Outright Price (RM)
Free Gift
Water Purifier
WD516AN.ASLRLML
4,000
-
2 Years Regular Visit
WD516AN.ASLRLML
3,200
-
2 Years Filter Subscription
WD512AN.AWHRLML
4,700
2,350
2 Years Regular Visit
Air Purifier
AS65GDPB0.AML
4,100
3,280
1 Year Regular Visit
AS10GDPB0.AML
5,400
4,320
1 Year Regular Visit
Wearable Air Purifier (White)
AP551AWFA.ABAE
849
749
Free 1 set Inner Cover + Free 1 set HEPA filter worth RM106
TNG Credit RM50
UVnano Case
PWKSUW01.ABAE
699
599
Category
Promo Model
Normal Rental Price (RM)
Introductory Rental Price (RM)
Free Gift
Water Purifier
WD516AN.ASLRLML
125/month
110/ month
5 Years Regular Visit
WD516AN.ASLRLML
85/month
80/ month
7 Years Regular Visit
WD516AN.ASLRLML
105/month
90/ month
5 Years Filter Subscription
WD516AN.ASLRLML
65/month
60/ month
7 Years Filter Subscription
Category
Promo Model
Normal Rental Price (RM)
Discounted Rental Price (RM)
Water Purifier
WD512AN.AWHRLML
110 / month
88 / month
Customers are eligible to receive the redemption of complimentary gifts and promotions on a first-come, first-serve basis while stocks last within the promotion period, from 18 July to 18 September 2022. All eligible entries must be submitted via https://www.lg.com/my/promotions/lgrewards within the due date of 31 October 2022.
Customers can also keep track of their submissions and eligible gift(s) status and details on the LG rewards self-tracking site: https://lgrewards.lgecrm.com.my/lgrewards/tracker
Terms and conditions apply.
# # #
About LG Electronics
LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global sales of over USD 63 billion in 2021. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.
For regular updates on LG Electronics Malaysia, head over to:
Website
TikTok
YouTube
Media Contacts:
Teo Yong Hung
Adam Danial Zahani
Wong Shu Yi
LG Electronics (M) Sdn. Bhd.
LG-One Malaysia
LG-One Malaysia
+603 7962 7777
+60 17 870 0317
+60 12 838 3612
teo.yonghung@lge.com
AdamD.Zahani@lg-one.com
shuyi.wong@lg-one.com
