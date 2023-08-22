MALAYSIANS CAN NOW COLOUR THEIR HOME AND LIFE WITH LG’S LATEST SELF-SERVICE TANKLESS WATER PURIFIER

Experience the perfect harmony of form and function with LG PuriCare™ Self-service Tankless Water Purifier | Objet Collection, complete with exceptional style and advanced purification.









Kuala Lumpur, 22 August 2023 - LG Electronics Malaysia (LG Malaysia) introduced a new era of water purification that transcends functionality with the unveiling of LG PuriCare™ Self-Service Tankless Water Purifier | Objet Collection. Beyond its advanced purification technology, this innovative appliance reimagines the role of a water purifier, seamlessly blending aesthetics and utility to redefine home environments.

LG PuriCare™ Self-Service Tankless Water Purifier | Objet Collection heralds a brand-new concept in water purification, where design and colour converge to transform the ordinary into the extraordinary - a design statement that enhances and accentuates the beauty of a home. With five exquisite shades - Calming Cream White, Calming Beige, Calming Pebble Grey, Calming Pink*, and Calming Cream Sky* - this collection empowers homeowners to create spaces that reflect their unique style and elevate their living experience.

Justin Choi, Managing Director of LG Malaysia emphasised, “This latest tankless water purifier adds significance in modern homes that not only refreshes the family’s well-being, but refreshes the nuance of the abode.

“LG PuriCare™ Self-Service Tankless Water Purifier | Objet Collection epitomises LG's commitment to redefining everyday essentials. We've ingeniously combined cutting-edge purification with captivating design, crafting an appliance that not only provides clean water but also enhances the ambiance of homes.”

Amidst its captivating design, this state-of-the-art product boasts revolutionary tankless technology that seamlessly delivers purified water directly from the source, allowing access to clean water free from microorganism growth. Through its advanced 4-Stage All Puri Filter System, it removes nine types of heavy metal, 99.99% of norovirus, and other harmful contaminants for customers’ peace of mind. The innovative LG ThinQ™ mobile application also empowers users with one-touch control for enhanced convenience.

What truly sets this Self-Service Tankless Water Purifier | Objet Collection apart is its innovative Self-Service Filter Subscription, a convenience exclusive to LG’s customers. The subscription comes with new filters every six months to customers’ doorstep for them to swiftly replace filters with a simple twist and pull mechanism, eliminating the need to wait for customer care services. The self-service concept also comes with automatic sterilisation function, allowing customers to enjoy uninterrupted clean water.

Other significant forms and functions that extend to the user experience include:

A user-friendly touch display panel that allows precise water temperature (40°C, 75 °C, 85 °C) and volume settings from 120ml to 1000ml, catering to culinary perfection.

The automatic up and down moving tap feature accommodates varying cup heights, eliminating splashes and ensuring safety.

As part of LG's commitment to environmental sustainability, the self-service tankless water purifier complements a green lifestyle by reducing plastic waste - making it a conscientious choice for eco-conscious consumers. Moreover, this inimitable water purifier has also been recognised for its excellence proudly bearing the 2022 Energy Winner Award and the 2022 GOOD DESIGN Award - further underscoring LG's dedication to innovation and quality.

To add to the excitement, LG is offering an exclusive promotion from 1 August 2023 until 31 October 2023 where customers will receive a FREE one (1) Front Cover (Blue/Pink) upon installation of the LG PuriCare™ Self-Service Tankless Water Purifier | Objet Collection. This stylish addition not only enhances the purifier's aesthetic appeal but also adds a pop of colour to your kitchen. Starting today, customers can equip their homes with the latest LG PuriCare™ Self-Service Tankless Water Purifier | Objet Collection at the following prices:





Model Colour Price (RM) Outright (RM) Monthly Rental (RM) 2 Years Filter Subscription

(Self-Service) 2 Years Regular Visit 7 Years Filter Subscription

(Self-Service) 5 Years Filter Subscription (Self-Service) 7 Years Regular Visit 5 Years Regular Visit WD518AN Calming Beige RM3,200 RM4,000 RM60/ month RM90/ month RM80/ month RM110/ month Pebble Grey Calming Cream White Calming Pink* Calming Cream Sky*

For more information about LG and LG PuriCare™ Self-Service Tankless Water Purifier | Objet Collection, please visit LG’s official website https://www.lg.com/my or follow LG’s official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LGMalaysia for the latest updates, news and promotions.

*Available in October.

About LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd

Established in 2000, LG Malaysia is a leading provider of home entertainment and appliances, offering a diverse portfolio of products that cater to various needs including TVs, washers, fridges and more. In 2019, we expanded into the PuriCare sector, introducing state-of-the-art water and air purifiers that quickly gained popularity among Malaysians. Alongside our home products, LG also offers comprehensive business solutions including monitors and information display solutions and more. With over two decades of steadfast presence, our commitment to customer satisfaction has earned us prestigious awards such as the Putra Brand Awards, Aria Brand Awards, and Reader's Digest Trusted Brand Awards - reflecting the trust and loyalty we have garnered from our customers.

