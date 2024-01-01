About Cookies on This Site

Information display

LG digital Signage and Commercial TVs deliver crystal clear images for advertising. Explore LG's collection of digital Signage & information displays today and learn more about the features below.

LG Digital Connect<br>Virtual Showcase2

LG digital connect
virtual showcase

LG digital connect<br/> virtual showcase Discover now

UM662H TV Casting

LG Hospitality TV
with
TV Casting

Experience an enhanced level of entertainment and comfort

LG Hospitality TV<br><small>with</small><br>TV Casting Discover Now

Anti Discoloration

World’s First UL verified
Anti-Discoloration™
High-Brightness Display

*World's first UL Verification in the manufacturing industry.

World’s First UL verified<br>Anti-Discoloration™<br>High-Brightness Display Discover Now

Digital Signage

UH5F Series

Commercial TV

LV761H Series

OLED Signage

EJ5E Series

Software

ID_Software_01

02.feature_01.Digital-Signage

Digital Signage

Experience LG digital Signage and increase your sales. Find unexpected benefits to your business with LG digital Signage.

Digital Signage Learn more
02.feature_02.Commercial-TV

Commercial TV

With LG Pro: Centric hotel TV and sgnage solution, managers can create customized guest caring content in a simple and easier way.

Commercial TV Learn more
02.feature_03.OLED-Signage

OLED Signage

Dual-view OLED commercial displays available in flat and curved tiling configurations

OLED Signage Learn more
02.feature_02.Commercial-TV

LED Signage

Compact LED displays of smart LED Indoor Signage will make indoors brilliant and a smart LED outdoor Signage LBS series will become a landmark digital viewer for your business.

LED Signage Learn more