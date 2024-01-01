About Cookies on This Site

Control solutions

Check out LG's range of AC control solutions for our hvac products, which includes the individual, central application ac controllers, as well as for BMS gateways. Learn more below.

In the heart of a megalopolis, a central building sends out six red lines, linking it to three buildings, each on its left and right.

Control solution

Individual controller

LG Individual Controller control solution unit features a touch control on the bottom half and a top-half display panel showing climate information.

Central controller

LG Central Controller control solution boasts a large screen display with software that enables control over the indoor environment, providing detailed information.

Bms gateway

The LG BMS Gateway control solution features a small LG logo on the left and has an interface panel in the middle.

Application controller

LG Application Controller control solution presents a simple white square-shaped design featuring the text 'Dry Contact' in the top right corner.