In the mechanical room, an intricate black and red piping network weaves around two LG Multi V units installed on the side wall.

MULTI V WATER 5

LG MULTI V WATER 5 is a highly efficeint and economical water-cooling system, allowing for flexible installation due to its compact unit. 

Why LG Key Features Product Pages
Why LG
CONTACT US

Why LG MULTI V WATER 5

High Efficiency 

Advanced Compressor

Operation in all Condition 

Economical & Highly Efficient System 

MULTI V WATER 5 reduces electricity by optimizing performance, such as ensuring efficient heat exchange for high-rise buildings.

Bar graphs compare the older model with LG MULTI V WATER 5. LG unit shows lower power input (left) and higher efficiency (right).

* Source: LG Energy Estimate Program(LEEP) simulation data-5th floor building in Paris, France. 

* Comparison between 10HP in cooling mode. 

Advanced 5th Generation Inverter Compressor 

MULTI V WATER 5 features a high-efficiency inverter scroll compressor with a frequency range of 20Hz to 150Hz, enhancing performance with minimal vibration and reduced noise. 

Close-up image of an inverter compressor with a dynamic swirl effect at the center, illustrating the unit's high-speed operation and energy-efficient technology.

Suitable for All External Conditions 

Even against outdoor temperatures, strong winds, and other environmental conditions, MULTI V WATER remains the optimal solution for achieving high efficiency. 

The LG MULTI V WATER between a snowy city labeled 'Wind' and a sunny city labeled 'Outside Temp' highlights its ability to regulate the indoor temperature in diverse conditions.

Variable Water Flow Control 

Variable Water Flow Control optimizes the water flow control for partial cooling or heating load conditions, reducing the energy consumption of circulation pump. 

The diagram shows the LG MULTI V WATER’s 25% & 100% airflow capacity, including the air handling unit, ventilator, and '2.5V & 10V Signal' control unit, indicating full functionality.

