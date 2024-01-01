About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

The image of the LG MULTI V 5 PRO shows the unit on a background blending a cityscape with a vibrant, green park.

MULTI V 5 PRO

LG MULTI V 5 PRO is a technologically advanced integrated solution for high-rise buildings, providing energy conservation and Dual Sensing Control.

Why LG Key Features Product Pages
Why LG
CONTACT US

Why LG MULTI V 5 PRO

Advanced Compressor 

Dual Sensing Control 

Corrosion Resistant 

Ultimate Inverter Compressor 

As the core technology of the air conditioning system, the LG MULTI V 5 PRO's Ultimate Inverter Compressor provides unparalleled efficiency and durability. 

A close-up of the LG MULTI V 5 PRO's Ultimate Inverter Compressor shows its improved frequency range of 10Hz to 165Hz, compared to the previous model's 15Hz to 150Hz.

Intelligent Dual Sensing Control 

Dual Sensing Control's humidity and indoor temperature sensors enable cost-effective and convenient operations. 

Image comparing the MULTI V 5's Dual Sensing Control to a previous model, set against a sky transitioning from sunny to rainy.

Corrosion Resistant Black Fin

The black coating with enhanced epoxy resin provides strong protection against various corrosive external conditions. 

The LG MULTI V 5 PRO is on a rooftop with a city skyline in the background, featuring an inset of its layered black fin to highlight advanced engineering and design.

Discover More About MULTI V 5 PRO

Download Resources

Discover a variety of information here, including product catalogues and installation manuals. 

See All Resources

Engineering Support

Experience the resources and support we provide to help your business stay ahead.

Get All Support

HVAC Blog

Read the latest articles, news, and more on our blog.

See All Articles

Two virtual hologram windows which are chatting and contact us float next to the laptop and hands are placed behind them.

Contact Us

Please contact us for more information on the product and we will get in touch with you.

Contact Us CONTACT US