OLED Signage

Dual-view OLED commercial displays available in both flat and curved tiling configurations. It offers amazing details, breath-taking images and innovative designs. Learn more about its uses & features below

Dual-view Flat

Wall Paper

Open frame

OLED Signage

Dual-view OLED commercial displays available in flat and curved tiling configurations

NOTHING COMPARES TO LG OLED

LG now brings revolutionary OLED technology to commercial displays. These amazing displays are available in curved tiling, arched and flat configurations, with the ability to swap and mirror content on either side of the screen. The displays provide perfect blacks and intense colors.

Deepest blacks

Self-lighting pixels switch off completely to reproduce black. No light bleed. Absolute black offers infinite contrast.

Intense colors

Self-lighting pixels bring colors to life with superb accuracy.

Wide viewing angle

LG OLED delivers awe-inspiring picture quality across the entire screen, even from wide viewing angles.

Crisp, clear motion

LG OLED provides 5,000 times faster motion picture response time, for perfectly clear images without blurring.

Pencil-thin design

With just two layers the LG OLED display is unbelievably lightweight and thin.

65-inch Dual-View Curved Tiling OLED Display (65EJ5C)

65-inch dual-view curved tiling OLED display

Creates a beautifully curved design using slim tiles that form customizable displays linking 2, 3 or 4 tiles together. The pencil-thin display with dual-sided view offers customers an incredible multimedia experience while efficiently utilizing space.

55-inch Dual-View Flat OLED Display (55EH5C)

55-inch dual-view flat OLED display (55EH5C)

The dual-view flat OLED display offers pencil-thin, space-efficient and double-sided imaging to provide customers with a full hd (1920 x 1080) multimedia experience.

55-inch Single-View Arched OLED Display

55-inch single-view arched OLED display

- Provides a single-sided full HD (1920 x 1080) multimedia experience
- Creates immersive tunnel-like environments that mesmerize customers.
- These groundbreaking displays can be custom bent to concave and/or convex formations.

A completely customizable solution

From the rooms to the lobby to the offices, LG commercial display offers state-of-the-art products and technologies to benefit every facet of hotel operations.