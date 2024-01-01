LG ConnectedCare is a powerful cloud-based solution that provides remote monitoring and control of LG signage devices.

It offers constant care for your business, as if you were right there.

Through active monitoring, LG ConnectedCare reports abnormal operating conditions in your signage displays, ensuring stable operation and minimizing device downtime. This proactive approach ensures uninterrupted display of your business content.

With the ability to remotely change device settings and manage multiple devices at once, LG ConnectedCare saves you time and money on costly on-site visits, making it the ultimate solution for signage operators.

*Since LG ConnectedCare is a cloud-based solution, it may be affected by network conditions.

**The availability of LG ConnectedCare may differ by models. Please contact the local sales office for more details.