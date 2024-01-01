We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
What is LG ConnectedCare?
LG ConnectedCare is a powerful cloud-based solution that provides remote monitoring and control of LG signage devices.
It offers constant care for your business, as if you were right there.
Through active monitoring, LG ConnectedCare reports abnormal operating conditions in your signage displays, ensuring stable operation and minimizing device downtime. This proactive approach ensures uninterrupted display of your business content.
With the ability to remotely change device settings and manage multiple devices at once, LG ConnectedCare saves you time and money on costly on-site visits, making it the ultimate solution for signage operators.
*Since LG ConnectedCare is a cloud-based solution, it may be affected by network conditions.
**The availability of LG ConnectedCare may differ by models. Please contact the local sales office for more details.
Structure of LG ConnectedCare
With LG ConnectedCare’s cloud-based architecture, there’s no need for separate software installation, enabling seamless connection to signage via the internet.
This allows for remote management of multiple displays and provides effortless user access via the internet.
Cloud Service
LG ConnectedCare is a cloud computing ‘Software as a Service’(SaaS) that operates over the internet, rather than being installed on a physical computer or server. They provide a range of benefits to businesses, including accessibility from any location with internet connection, reduced upfront costs, and simplify maintenance and updates.
By using cloud-based solutions, businesses can avoid the costs associated with physical servers, such as hardware, maintenance, and upgrades. By opting for a cloud-based solution with a subscription model, businesses can enjoy reduced facility and operating costs compared to on-premise solutions. This makes cloud-based solutions a cost-effective option for businesses of all sizes.
Accessibility
One of the key advantages of cloud-based solutions is accessibility. System access and remote management are possible anywhere with internet access. With LG ConnectedCare, digital signage can be remotely managed and updated from any location, simplifying the management of digital displays and reducing the need for physical visits to sites.
Lower TCO*
Cloud solutions, unlike on-premise counterparts, reduce the need for physical server setup and upfront investments costs like operational expenses. LG ConnectedCare, as a cloud solution, offers a lower TCO compared to on-premise alternatives as it allows for annual subscription-based usage.
*TCO : Total cost of ownership
Monitoring
For business owners, downtime of digital signage translates to lost revenue. Thus it is vital to monitor whether the signage displays are operating properly. LG ConnectedCare can monitor whether the signage is functioning properly and actively detect errors if they occur. It can send email notifications to IT managers when problems arise. Intuitive dashboards also provide easy visibility into issues, enabling efficient signage management.
An administrator is managing and monitoring devices in multiple locations.
Dashboard
Offers an intuitive summary of device connection status and related information. Users can quickly check issued devices, address potential issues promptly, and view device information for registered signage devices. It provides a concise overview of connection and issue status, using different colors for easy recognition.
An administrator is using a laptop to check equipment status through the dashboard.
Active Monitoring
The software provides active detection and warning service for over 20 common errors. Warning alert emails are sent to the administrator after a predetermined threshold of operating errors occurs. For LED signage specifically, regular automated inspections and proactive responses are used to minimize downtime.
Various Threshold and Email Notification Setting
Enable real-time detection and warnings for 24 different items across four independent categories. When anomalies are detected, it sends a warning email to designated personnel according to the operational parameters set by the user.
Scheduled Pixel Error Detection (LSAA, LSAB Series)
LG ConnectedCare’s Pixel Error Detection features keep LED screens operating as programmed.
Compare Settings Data
If there are multiple signage displays that need to play the same video with the same settings, there may be cases where different settings are applied even if they are same equipment. By grouping the devices that will have the same settings applied and specifying a reference device, you can identify if there are different settings applied by representing them in a different color.
When you have a large number of operating devices, it can be cumbersome to find different settings values, but this feature allows you to quickly and conveniently address them.
This image demonstrates how administrators can easily identify incorrect settings on a specific device's monitor when operating displays of the same type. Among three displays, the rightmost display has been set with a lower brightness compared to the others. LG ConnectedCare page highlights this difference in red, making it easy for administrators to identify the issue at a glance.
Device control
For signage operators, changes to device settings are performed frequently. Visiting a location to change settings can be not only inconvenient but costly. These cost can increase exponentially with the number of locations and distance. What if you could remotely change the device settings and manage multiple devices at once? LG ConnectedCare is an ideal solution for efficient signage management.
Signage products are installed and in use at a retail shop.
Remote Control
Using LG ConnectedCare, you can easily control your device remotely via an internet-connected environment without visiting the location. Saving time and money. This benefit can be maximized, for users with multiple branches spread across a geographically large area. By utilizing the virtual remote controller, you can control signage as if you were on site.
Multi Device Control
Even with remote device control, signage management can be cumbersome unless you can control multiple devices at once. The multi device control allows the user to select and control multiple devices simultaneously.
Auto Cloning Data
Devices with the same settings can be more easily controlled through grouping. Existing settings can be uploaded to the server and then conveniently applied to other devices. Any new device added to a group will automatically be updated using auto cloning data.
Usage Scenario
Streamlining Display Management for SI Company
By utilizing the LG ConnectedCare remote management solution, System Integrators (SI) can effectively manage a wide range of customer products and display issues remotely. This reduces the need for physical visits to sites, reducing labor and travel costs while allowing for immediate maintenance and support to be performed.
Simplifying Signage Management Across Geographies
By utilizing the LG ConnectedCare remote management solution, System Integrators (SI) can effectively manage a wide range of customer products and display issues remotely. This reduces the need for physical visits to sites, reducing labor and travel costs while allowing for immediate maintenance and support to be performed.