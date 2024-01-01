smart-laundry-lounge

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LG Laundry Crew
LG Laundry Crew app is smart solution that connects businesses and machines to everyone from business owners to customers.
Manager App
An app for business owners and operators to manage laundry shops.
Customer App
An app that allows customers to use laundry services conveniently.
LG Commercial Laundry API
Build Your Own Business Solution With LG Commercial Laundry API.
What is API?
API stands for Application Programming Interface. LG Commercial Laundry API enables communication between external systems and LG commercial laundry machines.
LG Commercial Laundry API Access & Key Issuance Flow
Power commercial laundry operations with 40+ API endpoints across Device, Statistics, Store, Log, and Callback (Webhook) APIs.
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