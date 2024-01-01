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LG Smart Solution

LG Laundry Crew

LG Laundry Crew app is smart solution that connects businesses and machines to everyone from business owners to customers.

Manager App

An app for business owners and operators to manage laundry shops.

Customer App

An app that allows customers to use laundry services conveniently.

LG Commercial Laundry API

Build Your Own Business Solution With LG Commercial Laundry API.

What is API?

API stands for Application Programming Interface. LG Commercial Laundry API enables communication between external systems and LG commercial laundry machines.

smart-laundry-lounge

smart-laundry-lounge

LG Commercial Laundry API Access & Key Issuance Flow

Power commercial laundry operations with 40+ API endpoints across Device, Statistics, Store, Log, and Callback (Webhook) APIs.

Agreements

Agreements

NDA / API / License / Privacy Policy / Terms of Use

Quality Assurance: QA Key

Quality Assurance: QA Key

QA Channel Create / Key Issuance / Installer App / QA Assurance / Technical Support

Operation: OP Key

Operation: OP Key

OP Channel Create / OP Key Issuance / Technical Support

Request API Key
Connect with LG business

Connect with LG business

Connect with LG business

If you’d like to receive a quote for a product you’re interested in or have any other questions, feel free to let me know.