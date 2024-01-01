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On-Premise Laundry

LG offers comprehensive laundry solutions that combine power and cleanliness, helping your business maintain a pristine setting.

Modern laundromat with rows of LG commercial washers and dryers, laundry carts, and folding tables

Modern laundromat with rows of LG commercial washers and dryers, laundry carts, and folding tables

Last Long with Balanced System

LG Gyro Balancing System offers quiet, stable cycles through advanced algorithm. It helps to reduce repair and increase profit for your business.

Tub Cleaning for Easy Care

Our Tub Cleaning cycle removes residue effortlessly, keeping the tub clean.

Thorough Rinsing for Quality Service

Twin Spray rinses during spinning for quick washing. Atomizing Spray removes suds from the door glass, saving time and enhancing customer satisfaction with clean results.

Product Lineup

Titan Washer

Top Load Washer

Titan Dryer

Titan Washer

Giant Washer

Titan Dryer

Giant Dryer

Giant Washer

Business Application

Hospitality

LG Commercial Laundry delivers fresh, clean linens with exceptional efficiency, making a lasting impression on your guests.

 

Hospitality

LG Commercial Laundry delivers fresh, clean linens with exceptional efficiency, making a lasting impression on your guests.

 

Hospitality

LG Commercial Laundry delivers fresh, clean linens with exceptional efficiency, making a lasting impression on your guests.

 

Hospitality

LG Commercial Laundry delivers fresh, clean linens with exceptional efficiency, making a lasting impression on your guests.

 

LG Commercial Laundry delivers fresh, clean linens with exceptional efficiency, making a lasting impression on your guests.
LG Commercial Laundry delivers fresh, clean linens with exceptional efficiency, making a lasting impression on your guests.
LG Commercial Laundry delivers fresh, clean linens with exceptional efficiency, making a lasting impression on your guests.
LG Commercial Laundry delivers fresh, clean linens with exceptional efficiency, making a lasting impression on your guests.
LG Commercial Laundry delivers fresh, clean linens with exceptional efficiency, making a lasting impression on your guests.
LG Commercial Laundry delivers fresh, clean linens with exceptional efficiency, making a lasting impression on your guests.
LG Commercial Laundry delivers fresh, clean linens with exceptional efficiency, making a lasting impression on your guests.
LG Commercial Laundry delivers fresh, clean linens with exceptional efficiency, making a lasting impression on your guests.
LG Commercial Laundry delivers fresh, clean linens with exceptional efficiency, making a lasting impression on your guests.

Hospitality

LG Commercial Laundry delivers fresh, clean linens with exceptional efficiency, making a lasting impression on your guests.

 

LG Commercial Laundry delivers fresh, clean linens with exceptional efficiency, making a lasting impression on your guests.

Hospitality

LG Commercial Laundry delivers fresh, clean linens with exceptional efficiency, making a lasting impression on your guests.

 

LG Commercial Laundry delivers fresh, clean linens with exceptional efficiency, making a lasting impression on your guests.

Hospitality

LG Commercial Laundry delivers fresh, clean linens with exceptional efficiency, making a lasting impression on your guests.

 

LG Commercial Laundry delivers fresh, clean linens with exceptional efficiency, making a lasting impression on your guests.

Hospitality

LG Commercial Laundry delivers fresh, clean linens with exceptional efficiency, making a lasting impression on your guests.

 

LG Commercial Laundry Gallery

LG Commercial Laundry Gallery

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LG Commercial Laundry Gallery

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LG Commercial Laundry Gallery

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LG Commercial Laundry Gallery

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LG Commercial Laundry Gallery

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FAQ

Q.

Which coin drop brands are compatible and is the coin dropCoin drop is not included; you can buy and use Greenwald, ESD and Munzuprufer with our product. included in the box?

A.

Coin drop is not included; you can buy and use Greenwald, ESD and Munzuprufer with our product.

Q.

How often do I need to perform maintenance?

A.

Locations with high temperature and humidity, extreme detergent use, or dusty environments will require more frequent maintenance. For a more detailed recommendation, inquire about the Maintenance Guide.

Q.

Is it possible to connect detergent systems to the LG Commercial Machine?

A.

LG Commercial Laundry is ready to use for detergent auto-dosing. Simply connect your external pump to our machine for automatic soap injection.

Q.

What is the difference between commercial laundry and household laundry?

A.

LG Commercial Laundry can complete a full load of laundry at once. Increased capacity allows for more customer cycles, boosting your business.

Q.

How can I choose a suitable product for my business?

A.

LG Commercial Laundry offer solutions suitable for various spaces. Once you submit an inquiry, our expert will contact you to provide the best solution for your business.

Q.

What are the energy efficiency ratings of commercial laundry?

A.

LG Commercial Laundry is designed with energy efficiency in mind. It is ENERGY STAR® certified, which helps reduce operational costs and environmental impact.

Connect with LG business

Connect with LG business

Connect with LG business

If you’d like to receive a quote for a product you’re interested in or have any other questions, feel free to let me know.