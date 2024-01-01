We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Software
LG developed from the ground up a complete signage solution to fit your needs. From menu boards to video walls to touch displays, our software will help you create an innovative way to reach your customers and increase revenue.