XS2C Series
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
75"
-
Resolution
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
-
Brightness
2,000 cd/m2 (Min.), 2,500 cd/m2 (Typ.)
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI(2), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB, IR Receiver, Pixel Sensor
-
Output
DP, External Speaker Out (L/R)
-
External Control
RS232C (In/Out), RJ45
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
On bezel 12.8 mm / Off bezel 11.8 mm
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
1,675.2 x 953.6 x 116 mm
-
Weight (Head)
43 kg
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C (w/o Direct Sunlight) / 0°C to 30°C (Direct Sunlight)
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ./Max
650 W / 650 W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
RU / CB scheme
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign-w lite
Yes
-
SuperSign-c
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller (2 batteries included), Power Cord, HDMI Cable, Manual (ESG&EIG)
-
Optional
LSW630 (Wall Mount), KT-SP0, AN-WF500 ** Stand is not available
-
