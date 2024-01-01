VM5B Series

About Cookies on This Site

55VM5B

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    55"

  • Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

  • Brightness

    500cd/m²

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI, DP, DVI-D, OPS, Audio, USB 2.0, USB3.0, RGB

  • Output

    DP, Audio

  • External Control

    RS232C, RJ45, IR Receiver

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Width

    0.9mm (Top/Bottom/Left/Right even bezel) / 1.8mm *B to B : Panel Bezel + Panel Bezel

  • Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

    1,211.4 x 682.2 x 86.5mm

  • Weight (Head)

    18.6kg

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    600 x 400mm

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    150 W

  • Smart Energy Saving

    80 W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    NA / Yes (Energy Star 6.0)

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS type compatible

    Yes

  • External Media player Attatchable

    Yes (MP500/MP700)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign-w lite

    Yes

  • SuperSign-c

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller, Power Cable, DP Cable, Manual, IR Receiver, RS-232C Cable, LAN Cable, Guide Bracket, Screw

  • Optional

    Wall Mount (Landscape : WM-L640V, Portrait : WM-P640V), OPS Kit (KT-OPSA), HDBaseT (EB-B100)

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.