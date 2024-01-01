We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All-in-one Smart Series
LG LED All-in-One Smart Series
The LAEC installed with a motorized stand in a conference room. A user is sharing her laptop screen to the LAEC screen through LG One:Quick Share.
* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
LG’s Wireless Screen Sharing Solution, LG One:Quick Share
This consists of total 3 steps' images for installing One:Quick Share USB Dongle and sharing the personal screen. The first image is for pairing the USB Dongle and the LG Signage, the second describe a person is holding the USB dongle and trying to connect it to the PC, and the last image is for finally people having a meeting by connecting a USB dongle device to a laptop and sharing a screen with the LAEC on the wall.
* Users need to set up Soft AP enabled at Network Menu of the Signage.
** Users can enable Office Meeting Mode at EZ Setting Menu of the Signage.
*** LG One:Quick Share needs to be purchased separately.
Easy Installation
This consists of total 3 steps' images for securing two cabinets, attaching LED modules, and connecting the power cable.
* Fixing screws or installing wall mount / accessories is needed additionally.
Dedicated Installation Accessories
The LAEC installed on the wall of high-rise space with wall mounted. The LAEC’s have been installed along with the motorized stand in an event hall.
* Two AC cables are needed for 110V AC.
* The availability of LG ConnectedCare differs by region.
All Spec
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS
-
Pixel Configuration
3 in 1 SMD
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
1.5625
-
Screen Resolution
1,920 x 1,080
-
Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)
250 x 281.25
-
No. of Modules per Screen (WxH)
12x6 (Total 72)
-
Screen Dimensions (W x H x D, mm, including bezel)
3,004.6x1692.1x36.5 (Thickest 70)
-
Screen Surface Area (㎡)
5.06
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)
409,600
-
Flatness of Unit Case (mm)
±0.2
-
Unit Case Material
Aluminum
-
Service Access
Front
OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Min. Brightness (After Calibration)
500
-
Color Temperature
7300K
-
Visual Viewing Angle (H × V)
160° x 160°
-
Brightness Uniformity
98%
-
Color Uniformity
±0.015Cx,Cy
-
Contrast Ratio
3000:1
-
Processing Depth (bit)
16
ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Power Consumption (W/screen, Max.)
2,000
-
Power Consumption (W/screen, Avg.)
800
-
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)
395
-
Power Consumption (BTU/h/Screen, Max.)
6,824
-
Power Consumption (BTU/h/Screen, Avg.)
2,730
-
Power Consumption (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)
1,348
-
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
50 / 60
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
≥2880
OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS
-
Operating Temperature(℃)
0℃ to +40℃
-
Operating Humidity
<90%RH(without condensation)
-
IP Rating Front
IP30
-
IP Rating Rear
IP20
SPEAKER
-
Speaker
Built-in (9W+9W)
CERTIFICATION
-
Certification
CE, FCC, ETL, CB
ENVIRONMENT
-
Environment
RoHS, REACH
CONTROLLER
-
Controller
Embedded
-
