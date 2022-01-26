Whether you use a monitor for gaming, business or day-to-day use in the home, it can be tricky to fully understand the technologies underpinning different monitor types on the market. Get to know more about the distinctive features of IPS and VA monitors – and how these types stack up against TN monitors – with our guide.

Shop the full range of monitors here





IPS, VA & TN Technology

Today, the most popular monitors on the market are either IPS or VA types. TN (or twisted nematic) panel types are also available; these monitors have a low input lag and faster response times, so they’re a good choice for gamers.

Although IPS, VA and TN displays all use LED technology (a form of LCD or Liquid Crystal Display), the picture quality and response times can vary; TN monitors do not reproduce colour as effectively as IPS and VA types, for example.