TV Size Guide: What Size TV Do I Need?

When it comes to choosing the right size TV for a room, viewing distance should be a key consideration. Generally speaking, the larger the TV, the further you should sit from it – or, to put it another way, the bigger the viewing distance.

If you get a TV that’s too big for a particular space, you won’t be able to take everything in. Conversely, if you choose something that’s too small for a room, you won’t have an immersive viewing experience.

The SMPTE (Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers) recommends that you sit at a distance where the screen fills 30° of your field of vision. This means that your viewing distance should be 1.2-1.6 times the screen’s diagonal measurement. For example, if you have a 75” TV, the minimum viewing distance would be 90” (or 2.28 metres).

We have used this SMPTE recommendation to calculate the recommended viewing distance for different screen sizes, as shown in the table below:

Screen Size Recommended Viewing Distance (Inches) Recommended Viewing Distance (Metres) 42” 67.2” 1.70m 43” 68.8” 1.74m 48” 76.8” 1.95m 50” 80” 2.03m 55” 88” 2.35m 65” 104” 2.64m 75” 120” 3.04m 77” 123.3” 3.12m 83” 132.8” 3.37m 86” 137.6” 3.49m

These recommendations have been made on the assumption that someone is facing a TV at eye level, so they should be used for guidance only. If your TV is wall-mounted, for example, you may find that the distances outlined above do not provide you with an optimal viewing experience.