Clothes Dryer Buying Guide

Clothes dryers come in a range of sizes, and the size you choose will be dependent upon your household size and how frequently you’ll be drying your clothes in the machine (rather than on a rack, radiator or clothes line).

You’ll also need to consider two aspects of sizing: the physical dimensions, and the capacity of the dryer.

Take note of the dimensions of any dryer you’re looking at in the product specifications, and check this against the space that’s available in your home. You’ll be given the width, depth and height of the dryer, as well as the weight; remember to factor in some additional room at the back and sides for ventilation.

The capacity of a dryer is measured in kg, and refers to the dry weight of a load, not the wet weight. At LG, we have medium and large dryers, with 8, 9 or 10kg capacities. Our 8kg clothes dryers are ideal for most average-sized families; our 9kg and 10kg models are best for larger households, or for those who have more weekly laundry to dry. You should also consider buying a large-capacity dryer if you’re likely to use it for drying bulkier items, such as duvets.