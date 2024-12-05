LG Flood Relief Program Terms and Conditions.

LG provides its product inspection and cleaning services (collectively “Services”) which is strictly applicable for any damages on LG products caused directly by the floods only, which are owned by residents at the Flood Affected Areas. This LG Flood Support is not applicable for any accidental physical damage due to mishandling, e.g. cracked screen and/or product damaged outside the Flood Affected Areas.

The LG Flood Support is subject to the following terms and conditions:-

This LG Flood Support is only valid effective from 05 December 2024 until 31 December 2024. This LG Flood Support is only valid in the Flood Affected Areas as listed above only. This LG Flood Support covers Services listed above only on the affected LG products. Repairs are strictly subject to availability of spare parts and customer will be responsible to bear the chargeable repair cost. LG will not entertain any claims or request for any form of products exchange and/or refunds of cash for any damaged LG Products in the Flood Affected Areas. This LG Flood Support is applicable for LG end user individual customers only. This LG Flood Support is not applicable to any dealers, resellers and/or distributors. This LG Flood Support only covers inspection of LG Products, and cleaning on the damaged LG products (subject to the availability of authorized personnel) in the Flood Affected Areas, which was purchased in Malaysia and distributed by LG authorized dealers or distributors only. Any LG Products purchased outside Malaysia are excluded from this LG Flood Support. Any repair works for damaged LG Products are subject to availability of parts at chargeable cost and subject to the conditions of the LG product that were damaged. The LG products must only be repaired by LG authorized service centre. LG provides its free inspection and cleaning services which is strictly only applicable for any damages on LG products caused directly by the floods, which are owned by residents at the Flood Affected Areas (as listed above) only. This LG Flood Support is not applicable for any accidental physical damage due to mishandling, e.g. cracked screen and/or product damaged outside the Flood Affected Areas. Free inspection and cleaning services offered are not exchangeable and non-refundable for cash. This LG Flood Support is not valid with other on-going promotions. LG reserves the right to change and/or amend the terms and conditions without prior notice. In any event of dispute, LG reserves the right to make the final decision and no further correspondences shall be entertained. LG reserves the right to reject and/or disqualify any repair request if in any event, LG has reasonable suspicion that there is any dishonest, fraudulent and/or unlawful conduct or behaviour and/or any non-compliance with the Terms and Conditions stated herein. LG reserves the right to cancel this “LG Flood Relief Program” Programme Terms and Conditions without incurring any liability. For further details on categorization of the In-Home (IH) & Carry In (CI) products, please refer below: Product Category Remarks Carry In Products TV Below 32-inch Monitor Below Home audio Vacuum Cleaner In Home Products TV Above 32-inch Monitor Above Washing Machine Refrigerator Air conditioner Carry In Products : Customer is required to send in LG products to the authorised LG Service Centres located in their Respective Flood Affected Areas. For more details on the location of the authorised LG Service Centres, please visit https://www.lg.com/my/support/locate-repair-center.

: Customer is required to send in LG products to the authorised LG Service Centres located in their Respective Flood Affected Areas. For more details on the location of the authorised LG Service Centres, please visit https://www.lg.com/my/support/locate-repair-center.

: Please call LG care-line 1-300-822-822 for appointment booking, and LG authorised technicians will visit on-site to carry out inspection on the affected products. LG Scope of warranty after free repairs:

Out-warranty repairs : if any parts of the LG Product parts was replaced by LG authorized service centre during the repair, the new parts installed shall be entitled to thirty (30) days Parts Warranty starting from the date of collection, AND all faulty parts that are replaced will be retained by LG authorized service centre.

if any parts of the LG Product parts was replaced by LG authorized service centre during the repair, the new parts installed shall be entitled to thirty (30) days Parts Warranty starting from the date of collection, AND all faulty parts that are replaced will be retained by LG authorized service centre. In-warranty repairs : customer will be responsible to bear chargeable repair cost for damages on LG products caused directly by the floods & will be entitled to the remaining warranty coverage after chargeable repair. LG collects personal data in order to conduct this “LG Flood Relief Program” Programme to which entry is conditional on providing this personal data. By participating in the Programme, you agree to the collection, use, disclosure and processing of your personal information by LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd (“LG”), its affiliates, third party, business partners and/or service providers in order to conduct the LG Flood Support, and in accordance with the LG Privacy Policy at LGE will also use and handle personal data as set out in its Privacy Policy, which can be viewed at https://www.lg.com/my/privacy. A request to access, update or correct any private information should be directed to LGE. By participating in this “LG Flood Relief Program” Programme, each consumer agrees to release and hold LG and its employee, officers, directors, shareholders, agents, representatives, parents companies, affiliate, subsidiaries, licenses, advertising, promotion and fulfillment agencies, and legal advisor, harmless from any and all losses, damages, rights claims and actions of any kind in connection with the “LG Flood Relief Program” Programme or resulting from acceptance, possession, or from any gift-related activity, including without limitation, personal injury, death and property damage, and claims based on publicity rights, defamation , or invasion of privacy. LG reserves the absolute right to cancel and/or terminate this Programme at anytime without prior notice. This Terms and Conditions shall be governed by the laws of Malaysia and in any event of disputes arising thereof shall be referred to the exclusive jurisdiction of courts of Malaysia.

