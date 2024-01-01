*Prices, promotions and availability may vary by store and online. Prices subject to change without notice. Quantities are limited. Check with your local retailers for final price and availability.



**Products, services and available features introduced in videos or the website may vary depending on model or region/country.



***Alexa and Google assistant are trademarks owned by others.

[Home]

1) For some TV models, you may need a remote control to use voice command.



[App]

1) Scan-to-cook feature is only available with partnering products. Limitations and exceptions may apply.

2) Magic tap mirror feature only works with limited LG phone models and the contents are limited to certain time and channels.

3) The speaker displayed at the smart reorder section is a product of Amazon.



[Technology]

1) Voice command control is only locally available.



[Services]

1) It varies depending on offer package.

2) Energy DR : Rewards are based on full participation during peak summer periods. Enrollment required. Terms and conditions apply. See https://www.eversource.com/content/ct-c/residential/save-money-energy/manage-energy-costs-usage/efficient-products/heating-cooling/wi-fi-air-conditioner-demand-response for full terms and conditions.

3) Demand Response program varies in applied area and period.

4) The actual app push notification may vary for ThinQ Care alerts.

Enrich your world with LG ThinQ, integrated into LG products ranging from mobile phones and televisions to refrigerators, washers, vacuums and more. Explore LG ThinQ and discover how it’s helping to create seamless connections at home—and on-the-go—making life good. See for yourself how communicating and sharing data across devices creates an easier and more personalized experience that enhances your life and frees you up to do the things that matter most. Here are a few of the products and experiences that await:



LG OLED and NanoCell TVs with ThinQ deliver next-level AI (Artificial Intelligence) and elevated viewing experiences right to your living room. Discover game-changing intelligence that creates a cinematic experience and a center for your smart home and beyond.



LG Appliances. When you choose appliances powered with LG’s intuitively smart AI technology, they go beyond just being appliances, to helping you manage your home and life. The InstaView™ Door-in-Door® refrigerator has Amazon Alexa built in so you can do it all with a few simple voice commands. Grocery shop, create a to-do list, listen to your favorite music and more. You’ll also find ThinQ technology on other appliances, including vacuums and washing machines.



What else can AI do for you? Explore LG’s newest innovations and stay connected with the latest smart solutions for the kitchen and the entire home—and discover how a connected life makes life good.