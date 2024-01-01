We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" Class UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms Gaming Monitor with G-Sync® Compatible
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
27Inch
-
Size (cm)
68.5cm
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.2331 x 0.2331 mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
280cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
350cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
Haze25%, 3H
-
Curved
NO
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
NO
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
YES
-
Wide Color Gamut
YES
-
Color Calibrated
YES
-
HW Calibration
NO
-
Auto Brightness
NO
-
Flicker safe
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
1ms Motion Blur Reduction
NO
-
Color Weakness
NO
-
Super Resolution+
NO
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NO
-
RADEON FreeSync™
YES
-
FreeSync (Low Frame Conpensation)
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Sphere Lighting
NO
-
PBP
NO
-
PIP
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Camera
NO
-
Mic
NO
-
Others (Feature)
G sync Compatible
SW APPLICATION
-
True Color Pro
NO
-
Dual Controller
NO
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
D-Sub
NO
-
DVI
NO
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)
2560 x 1440 8bit at 144Hz
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)
2560 x 1440 10bit at 144Hz
-
Mini DisplayPort
NO
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
Thunderbolt(USB-C Compatiblity)
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
NO
-
USB-C
NO
-
USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)
NO
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
NO
-
Daisy Chain
NO
-
USB Upstream Port
Yes(1ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Downstream Port
Yes(2ea/ver3.0)
-
Audio In
NO
-
Mic In
NO
-
Headphone out
YES
-
Line out
NO
SOUND
-
Speaker
NO
-
Bluetooth Conectivity
NO
-
Maxx Audio
NO
-
Rich Bass
NO
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
51W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
65W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
614.2 x 574.8 x 274.4mm (Up)
614.2 x 464.8 x 274.4mm (Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
614.2 x 364.8 x 56.3 mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
741 x 208 x 522 mm
-
Weight with Stand
6.1kg
-
Weight without Stand
4.2kg
-
Weight in Shipping
9.4kg
ACCESSORY
-
D-Sub
NO
-
DVI-D
NO
-
HDMI
YES
-
Display Port
YES
-
mDP to DP
NO
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB Type C
NO
-
USB Type C to A Gender
NO
-
USB A to B
NO
-
USB3.0 Upstream Cable
YES
-
PC Audio
NO
-
Remote Controller
NO
Our picks for you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.