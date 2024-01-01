We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27” LG UltraGear™ QHD Gaming Monitor with 240Hz Refresh Rate
Speed
IPS 1ms (GtG) Response Time
240Hz Refresh Rate
Display
27-inch QHD (2560 x 1440)
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 / DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
Technology
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time.'(Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode).
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Speedy Screen, Smooth Gameplay
*To enable the 240Hz, a PC with a graphic card that supports DisplayPort 1.4 (DSC) or HDMI 2.1 is required.
*The graphics card is NOT included in the package. You should purchase it separately.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*It supports up to 240Hz Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). A PC with a graphic card that supports DisplayPort 1.4 (DSC) or HDMI 2.1 is required to work properly.
*The graphics card is NOT included in the package. You should purchase it separately.
*For video devices such as game consoles or setup boxes, the QHD monitor supports up to 120hz refresh rate.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming Experience
It is an image of a spaceship. Half of the image has torn and stutters than another part.
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
27GR83Q is an NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good gaming experience with significantly reduced tearing or stuttering.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
*The above images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Gamer-centric Design
The image shows 3 modes of the 3-side borderless monitor for gamers to play games comfortably, tilting, height adjustment, and pivoting.
*Headsets are NOT included in the package. You should purchase it separately.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The menu on GUI may be different by the models.
Dynamic Action Sync
Dynamic Action Sync helps gamers to catch critical moments in real-time, reduce input delays, and respond quickly to their opponents.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
*DAS runs in the background without any settings.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS(Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of the monitor.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2331 x 0.2331
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
320
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Color Bit
10bit (8bit+FRC)
-
Size [cm]
68.5
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
Headphone out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
VRR
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
-
OneClick Stand
YES
SOUND
-
DTS Headphone:X
YES
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
691 x 184 x 498
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5 x 577.7 x 253.7(↑) 613.5 x 467.7 x 253.7(↓)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5 x 371.6 x 51.3
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
8.6
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
6.2
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.3
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
2023
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
DC Output
65W (19V / 3.42A)
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode)
50W
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)
55W
ACCESSORY
-
Adapter
YES
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
YES
-
Display Port
YES
-
HDMI
YES (ver 2.1)
-
HDMI (Color/Length)
Black / 1.8m
-
Others (Accessory)
Cable holder / Mouse holder
-
Power Cord
Depend on Country
-
USB A to B
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
STANDARD
-
UL (cUL)
YES
-
CE
YES
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
YES
