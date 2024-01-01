Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
32'' UltraGear™ QHD Nano IPS with ATW 1ms 240Hz HDR 600 Monitor with G-SYNC® Compatible

32GQ850-B

(0)
Level Up Your Game1

32" QHD (2560x1440) Next Gen Nano IPS

Level Up Your Game

See the game as it was meant to be seen—with vivid color that you can experience on an ultra-large 32” screen for an even bigger gaming experience.

*Simulated image.

Game Over For Slow1
240Hz (O/C 260Hz) Refresh Rate, 1ms GtG

Game Over For Slow

Stay ahead of the game with an impressive 240Hz refresh rate and an IPS 1ms response time for a gaming experience that is fast, fluid and responsive.
IPS 1ms (GtG)

Designed for Incredible Speed

Re-imagine every scene with vivid, responsive IPS. At 32“, LG's UltraGear™ IPS Display features vibrant color, contrast, clarity and detail, while delivering ultra-fast 1ms (GtG) response rates.

Designed for Incredible Speed

*Dramatization for illustrative purposes only.

Designed for Incredible Speed

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

Officially validated by NVIDIA® as G-SYNC® Compatible*. That translates to faster, smoother gaming that's been tested to reduce screen tearing and stutter. Never miss a frame of the action as you clinch your victories.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

AMD FreeSync™ Premium equips serious gamers with a fluid, virtually tear-free gaming experience. With at least 120hz refresh rate at minimum FHD resolution and low latency gameplay, you'll never miss a frame of the action as you play at peak performance.

*NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible supports variable refresh rate on GeForce GTX 10 Series and higher GPUs on Display Port, and GeForce RTX 30 Series and higher GPUs on HDMI 2.1.

Less Is More
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

Less Is More

Stay immersed on the action with a virtually borderless screen on three sides
that keeps you focused in the game.
Enhanced Gaming GUI

Customized Modes for Various Games

Choose Gamer, FPS or RTS mode to adjust and optimize settings for a customized experience.

*Simulated image.

Dynamic Action Sync®

Action as it Happens

Get the closest thing to real-time gaming. Dynamic Action Sync® elevates your gameplay for a pro-level experience. Respond to action, opponents, and every moment with reduced input lag and unbelievable performance.
Black Stabilizer®

Gameplay Never in the Dark

Black Stabilizer is your ally to attack or defend against enemies hiding in the shadows. It delivers a pro-level gaming experience by brightening dark scenes for enhanced vision and a jump on the competition.
Crosshair®

Crosshair® Feature Brings an Accuracy Advantage

Accuracy is at the center of your gameplay with the Crosshair feature. Center-display crosshairs give enhanced vision and pro-level precision for increased accuracy in first-person shooter games.
FPS Counter

See if Your Frames Per Second Can Keep Up

The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.

*Dramatization for illustrative purposes only.

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    450

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    260 (O/C)

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2724 x 0.2724

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    450

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    260 (O/C)

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    360

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Size [cm]

    80

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    4-pole (Sound+Mic)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Others (Features)

    Hexagon Lighting, DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • VRR

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 600

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    YES

  • Advanced True Wide Pol.

    YES

  • OverClocking

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • RGB LED Lighting

    Hexagon Lighting

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

SOUND

  • DTS Headphone:X

    YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    969 x 168 x 531

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    713.9 x 613.8 x 278

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    713.9 x 428.2 x 54

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    11.5

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    8.2

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.9

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    2022

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode)

    55W

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)

    110W

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Others (Accessory)

    Mouse Holder(1ea), Cable Holder (1ea)

  • USB A to B

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    YES

  • LG UltraGear™ Studio

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

