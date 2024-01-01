We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32'' UltraGear™ QHD Nano IPS with ATW 1ms 240Hz HDR 600 Monitor with G-SYNC® Compatible
*Simulated image.
Designed for Incredible Speed
*Dramatization for illustrative purposes only.
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
Officially validated by NVIDIA® as G-SYNC® Compatible*. That translates to faster, smoother gaming that's been tested to reduce screen tearing and stutter. Never miss a frame of the action as you clinch your victories.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
AMD FreeSync™ Premium equips serious gamers with a fluid, virtually tear-free gaming experience. With at least 120hz refresh rate at minimum FHD resolution and low latency gameplay, you'll never miss a frame of the action as you play at peak performance.
*NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible supports variable refresh rate on GeForce GTX 10 Series and higher GPUs on Display Port, and GeForce RTX 30 Series and higher GPUs on HDMI 2.1.
Customized Modes for Various Games
*Simulated image.
Action as it Happens
Gameplay Never in the Dark
Crosshair® Feature Brings an Accuracy Advantage
See if Your Frames Per Second Can Keep Up
*Dramatization for illustrative purposes only.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
450
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
260 (O/C)
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2724 x 0.2724
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
450
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
260 (O/C)
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
360
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Size [cm]
80
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
Headphone out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Others (Features)
Hexagon Lighting, DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
VRR
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 600
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
YES
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
YES
-
OverClocking
YES
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
Hexagon Lighting
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
SOUND
-
DTS Headphone:X
YES
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
969 x 168 x 531
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
713.9 x 613.8 x 278
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
713.9 x 428.2 x 54
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
11.5
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
8.2
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.9
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
2022
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode)
55W
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)
110W
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
-
HDMI
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
Mouse Holder(1ea), Cable Holder (1ea)
-
USB A to B
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
YES
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
