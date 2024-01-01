We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32'' UltraGear™ UHD 4K Nano IPS with ATW 1ms 144Hz HDR 1000 Monitor with G-SYNC® Compatible
All Spec
PICTURE QUALITY
-
Screen Size
31.5"
-
Curved
No
-
Display Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth(Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.18159(H) x 0.18159(V) mm
-
Response Time (GTG)
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate
144Hz
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Display Resolution
UHD
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Brightness
450cd (typ) / 360cd (Min)
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1 (Typ.), 700:1 (Min.)
-
Viewing Angle
178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes x 2
-
DisplayPort
Yes x 1
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
USB Up-stream
Yes (1ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Down-stream
Yes (2ea/ver3.0)
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)
Less than 0.5W
-
DC Off (Max)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
85W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
200W
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
Adaptive Sync
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
-
Black Stabilizer®
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync®
Yes
-
Crosshair®
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
H/W Calibration (True Color Pro)
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
On Screen Control (OSC)
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR 10
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
Yes
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 1000
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
FPS Counter
Yes
-
FreeSync (Low Frame Compensation)
Yes
-
User Define Key
Yes
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
Yes
-
VRR
Yes
-
Overclocking
Yes
-
RGB LED Lighting
Yes
-
Others (Feature)
Hexagon Lighting , 4-pole HP out
SOUND
-
Speaker
No
-
DTS HP:X
Yes
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
28.3" x 23.7" x 10.9" (Up) , 28.3" x 19.3" x 10.9"
(Down)
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
28.3" x 16.6" x 2.4"
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
41.1" x 6.6" x 21.7"
-
With Stand Weight
25.6 lbs
-
Without Stand Weight
20.5 lbs
-
Shipping Weight
34.8 lbs
STAND
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
CABINET/ACCESSORIES
-
Wall Mount Size (mm)
100 x 100 mm
-
Display Port
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes x 2
-
Others (Accessory)
Cable holder / Mouse holder
-
USB A to B
Yes
