32'' UltraGear™ UHD 4K Nano IPS with ATW 1ms 144Hz HDR 1000 Monitor with G-SYNC® Compatible

Specs

Reviews

Support

32'' UltraGear™ UHD 4K Nano IPS with ATW 1ms 144Hz HDR 1000 Monitor with G-SYNC® Compatible

32GQ950-B

32'' UltraGear™ UHD 4K Nano IPS with ATW 1ms 144Hz HDR 1000 Monitor with G-SYNC® Compatible

(0)
Print

All Spec

PICTURE QUALITY

  • Screen Size

    31.5"

  • Curved

    No

  • Display Type

    IPS

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Color Depth(Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.18159(H) x 0.18159(V) mm

  • Response Time (GTG)

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate

    144Hz

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Display Resolution

    UHD

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Brightness

    450cd (typ) / 360cd (Min)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1000:1 (Typ.), 700:1 (Min.)

  • Viewing Angle

    178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)

INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    Yes x 2

  • DisplayPort

    Yes x 1

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

  • USB Up-stream

    Yes (1ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Down-stream

    Yes (2ea/ver3.0)

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)

    Less than 0.5W

  • DC Off (Max)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    85W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    200W

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • Adaptive Sync

    AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

  • Black Stabilizer®

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync®

    Yes

  • Crosshair®

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • H/W Calibration (True Color Pro)

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

  • On Screen Control (OSC)

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR 10

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    Yes

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 1000

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • FPS Counter

    Yes

  • FreeSync (Low Frame Compensation)

    Yes

  • User Define Key

    Yes

  • Advanced True Wide Pol.

    Yes

  • VRR

    Yes

  • Overclocking

    Yes

  • RGB LED Lighting

    Yes

  • Others (Feature)

    Hexagon Lighting , 4-pole HP out

SOUND

  • Speaker

    No

  • DTS HP:X

    Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • With Stand (WxHxD)

    28.3" x 23.7" x 10.9" (Up) , 28.3" x 19.3" x 10.9"
    (Down)

  • Without Stand (WxHxD)

    28.3" x 16.6" x 2.4"

  • Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

    41.1" x 6.6" x 21.7"

  • With Stand Weight

    25.6 lbs

  • Without Stand Weight

    20.5 lbs

  • Shipping Weight

    34.8 lbs

STAND

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

  • Wall Mount Size (mm)

    100 x 100 mm

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes x 2

  • Others (Accessory)

    Cable holder / Mouse holder

  • USB A to B

    Yes

