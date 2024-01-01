34" UltraGear™ OLED curved gaming monitor | WQHD 800R, 240Hz, 0.03ms (GtG), HDR400 True black

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
34GS95QE-B

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5%

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    275

  • Curvature

    800R

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    240

  • Response Time

    0.03ms (GTG)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare, Low-Reflection of the front polarizer

  • Response Time

    0.03ms (GTG)

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.231 × 0.231

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    275

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1.5M:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5%

  • Curvature

    800R

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 94%

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    240

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1.2M:1

  • Color Bit

    10bit

  • Size [cm]

    86.2

CONNECTIVITY

  • Audio In

    NO

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • Built-in KVM

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4 (DSC)

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB-C

    NO

  • Headphone out

    4-Pole(Sound+Mic)

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    NO

  • Line out

    NO

  • Mic In

    NO

  • SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    NO

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    NO

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    NO

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    NO

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • Auto Brightness

    NO

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • PIP

    YES

  • PBP

    2PBP

  • Flicker Safe

    NO

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Others (Features)

    VESA DSC Tech, 4way Joystick

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • VRR

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    NO

  • Dolby Vision™

    NO

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR True Black 400

  • Mini-LED Technology

    NO

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    NO

  • Advanced True Wide Pol.

    NO

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    NO

  • OverClocking

    NO

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • RGB LED Lighting

    Unity Hexagon Lighting

  • Camera

    NO

  • Mic

    NO

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

  • Borderless Design

    4-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

  • OneClick Stand

    YES

SOUND

  • Bluetooth Connectivity

    NO

  • DTS Headphone:X

    YES

  • Maxx Audio

    NO

  • Rich Bass

    NO

  • Speaker

    NO

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    927 x 295 x 550

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    784.1 x 465.9 x 278.7

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    784.1 x 358.3 x 167.1

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    14

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    9.3

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.9

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    2024

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • DC Output

    19.5V, 10.8A

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode)

    48W

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)

    31W

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode) (KR)

    49.5W

ACCESSORY

  • Adapter

    YES

  • Calibration Report (Paper)

    YES

  • Display Port

    YES

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • HDMI

    YES (ver 2.1)

  • HDMI (Color/Length)

    Black / 1.8m

  • Others (Accessory)

    Door

  • Power Cord

    YES

  • Remote Controller

    NO

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB A to B

    YES

  • USB-C

    NO

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

  • CE

    YES

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    YES

