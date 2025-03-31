Lucky Ang Pao, Lucky You CNY 2025 Promotion

All eligible entries must be submitted before the due date of 31st March 2025 [23.59PM].



Ang Pao redemption link will be given to approved submission via Whatsapp and Email.



Rewards will be creditted to the phone number submitted in the form.



Redemption is based on a first-come, first-serve basis and while stocks last. Delivery of the redemption item will be made available from April 2025 onwards.



Should you have any inquiries regarding this redemption such as submission status, failure, missing reward model, or any other inquiries; kindly email us at support@lgecrm.com.my and we will get back to you the soonest.