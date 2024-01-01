Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
674L Side-by-Side Fridge with InstaView & Door-in-Door™ in Noble Steel Finish

674L Side-by-Side Fridge with InstaView & Door-in-Door™ in Noble Steel Finish

GC-X257CSES

674L Side-by-Side Fridge with InstaView & Door-in-Door™ in Noble Steel Finish

(0)
Smart Inverter Compressor

Smart Inverter Compressor

The cutting edge Smart Inverter Compressor technology takes energy efficiency to another level and helps you save more. Not only this, it comes with 10 year warranty and provides super silent operation.

*Extended warranty for compressor and motor covers parts only. (excluding labour, gas, refilling & transportation costs after the expiry of the 1st year warranty period).

An image shows a woman at her InstaView refrigerator with knocking motion. The interior lights up and she can see the contents of her fridge without opening the door.

InstaView Door-in-Door®

Knock twice to see inside

With two quick knocks on the sleek glass panel, see inside and check for your everyday items, favourite snacks and beverages without opening the door, preventing cold air from escaping and keeping food fresher for longer.

*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Door-in-Door®

Raid the fridge without losing your cool

An easy access compartment allows you to quickly get your hands on frequently used items, like milk, cheese and snacks, without opening the full door, reducing the amount of cold air that escapes.

Fridge in modern kitchen with 4 doors closed. Cycles to top right hand Door-in-Door compartment opening, revealing easy reach items, then full right hand side door opening revealing inside fridge filled with colourful items.

*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Self-Cleaning Water Dispenser5
UV Nano

Self-Cleaning Water Dispenser

The UV Nano feature cleans inside of the water nozzle automatically for 10 minutes every hour, or can be activated manually.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

99.999% Fresh Air
Hygiene FRESH+TM

99.999% Fresh Air

The intelligent air filter can not only remove bacteria up to 99.999%, but also minimize bad odor in the refrigerator. In addition, you can keep your food items fresher in the cleaner condition.
Screenshot1

Up to 19%* Faster

DoorCooling+™

Up to 19%* Faster & Even Cooling Everywhere

The air vents located at the front of the fridge help maintain temperature to keep your food items fresh.

*Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 32℃ to 7℃ between LGE's Non-DoorCooling+ model (GF-L613PL) and DoorCooling+ model (GF-L570PL).

ThinQ™

With ThinQ™, you can control and diagnose your refrigerator by your smart phone even when you're not at home. Easily set the refrigerator temperature, control HygieneFRESH+™, and diagnose your refrigerator with simple touch on your smart phone.

ThinQ™1

6092694587001

*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*LG ThinQ® app available on Android or iOS smartphones. Compatible smartphone with Android 7.0 or later or iOS 11 or later required for LG ThinQ® app. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration on the ThinQ® app required. Smart features may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability. Features and services may be changed by LG without notice.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

GC-X257CSES
TOTAL CAPACITY (GROSS/NET)
674L / 635L
COMPRESSOR
Side By Side
TYPE
Inverter linear compressor
COLOR
Noble Silver

Key Specs

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    635

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    913 x 1790 x 735

  • InstaView

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Noble Silver

All Spec

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    635

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

    416

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    141

  • Product Weight (kg)

    130

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    913 x 1790 x 735

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    Yes

  • InstaView

    Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    Automatic - Indoor

  • Water Only Dispenser

    Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Noble Silver

  • Handle Type

    Horizontal Pocket

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    Yes

  • Refrigerator Light

    LED (2)

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    Yes (3)

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

  • Vegetable Box (Moist Balance Crisper)

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    Yes

  • Freezer Light

    LED (1)

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    Yes (3)

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

