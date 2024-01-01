Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
694L, Side-by-Side Fridge in Dark Graphite Finish

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

694L, Side-by-Side Fridge in Dark Graphite Finish

GC-B257JQYL

694L, Side-by-Side Fridge in Dark Graphite Finish

(0)
GN-B372PXBK
Multi Air Flow

Multi Air Flow

Multiple cooling air vents distribute and circulate cool air to every corner of the refrigerator, ensuring that each and every food item is properly cooled.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™

LG's Smart Diagnosis™ is a fast and easy way to troubleshoot issues. Simply call the LG Customer Service Helpline and place the phone on the appliance. The appliance then communicates with a computer that produces a diagnosis within seconds and provides an immediate solution.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Store More with More Interior Space

Large Capacity

Store More with More Interior Space

Enjoy plenty of room to store all your food and beverages that doesn't crowd your kitchen.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*27 cu.ft:Based on North America standard, 27 cu.ft is capacity of LGE model LRS*2706.

Smart Inverter Compressor

Energy Efficient & Durable

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ takes energy efficiency to the next level to help you save more and 10 years of peace of mind.

*Extended warranty for compressor and motor covers parts only. (excluding labour, gas, refilling & transportation costs after the expiry of the 1st year warranty period)

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

GC-B257JQYL
TOTAL CAPACITY (GROSS/NET)
694L / 655L
COMPRESSOR
Side By Side
TYPE
Smart inverter compressor
COLOR
Dark Graphite

Key Specs

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    655

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    913 x 1790 x 735

  • Finish (Door)

    Dark Graphite

All Spec

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    655

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

    416

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    114

  • Product Weight (kg)

    103

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    913 x 1790 x 735

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    Normal Ice Tray

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Dark Graphite

  • Handle Type

    Horizontal Pocket

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    Yes

  • Refrigerator Light

    LED (1)

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    Yes (3)

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

  • Vegetable Box (Moist Balance Crisper)

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    Yes

  • Freezer Light

    LED (1)

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    Yes (4)

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you