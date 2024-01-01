We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
655L Side by Side Fridge in Matte Black Finish
Hands-free with voice assistant
'Hey Google, turn on express freeze on the refrigerator'
Connect for easier control
Forgot to close the refrigerator door? Not to worry. The LG ThinQ® app will send a notification straight to your phone to alert you.
Monitor and adjust from your phone
The LG ThinQ® app continuously monitors your refrigerator. Whether it's everyday maintenance or something else, the app allows you to easily adjust temperature, control settings and diagnose issues wherever you are via your smart phone.
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
913 x 1790 x 735
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
N/A
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
InstaView
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
Essence Matte Black
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
Side by Side
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Internal LED Display
LED Display
-
Express Freeze
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
129
-
Product Weight (kg)
119
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
913 x 1790 x 735
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
-
InstaView
Yes
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Maker_Manual
1 Lever 1 Tray (Door)
-
Water Only Dispenser
No
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Door (Material)
VCM
-
Finish (Door)
Essence Matte Black
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
F/R Metal
-
Handle Type
Pocket (Clad)
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
N/A
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
4
-
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
3
-
Hygiene Fresh+
Yes
-
Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner
Yes
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
4
-
Freezer Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
3
-
Drawer_Freezer
2 Transparent
