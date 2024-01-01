Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
655L Side by Side Fridge in Matte Black Finish

GC-V257CQFW

GC-V257CQFW

655L Side by Side Fridge in Matte Black Finish

front view with lights on
A place for everything (and everything in its place)
Wine Rack

A place for everything (and everything in its place)

Handy Wine Rack helps to keep bottles organised and your shelves in order.
Easy access to small and frequently used items
Utility Box

Easy access to small and frequently used items

Keep smaller items in plain sight. The Utility Box drawer allows quick access to frequently used items.

The front view of a black InstaView refrigerator with the light on inside. The contents of the refrigerator can be seen through the InstaView door. Blue rays of light shine down over the contents from the Door Cooling+ function.

Door Cooling+

Cools from front and back

Cold air surrounds your food from both the front and back for effective cooling - quickly reducing the temperature of those items stored at the front of the fridge, and helping keep food fresher for longer.
A close up view of the "Hygiene Fresh" panel on the refrigerator. Everything is sucked into the "Hygiene Fresh" panel and a light shines across the panel.
Hygiene Fresh

Reduce fridge odours

Minimise fridge odours with this air filtration system. A fan actively forces odours through the carbon deodoriser and re-circulates the treated air.
Reduce fridge odours Watch Video
The bottom drawers of the fridge are filled with colorful fresh produce. An inset image magnifies the control lever to choose the optimal humidity level to keep produce fresh.

FRESHBalancer®

Level up freshness with optimal humidity

FRESHBalancer® helps you keep your fruits and veggies at the peak of freshness. The hexagonal structure retains moisture, while the sliding controls allow you to select the ideal humidity setting optimal for fruits or vegetables. 

LG ThinQ®

Smart control, smart life

Hands-free with voice assistant

Connect with a Google speaker for hands-free voice control.
'Hey Google, turn on express freeze on the refrigerator'

Connect for easier control

Forgot to close the refrigerator door? Not to worry. The LG ThinQ® app will send a notification straight to your phone to alert you.

Monitor and adjust from your phone

The LG ThinQ® app continuously monitors your refrigerator. Whether it's everyday maintenance or something else, the app allows you to easily adjust temperature, control settings and diagnose issues wherever you are via your smart phone.

*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.
Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

Energy Efficient

Energy Efficient & Durable

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ takes energy efficiency to the next level to help you save more and 10 years of peace of mind.

*Extended warranty for compressor and motor covers parts only. (excluding labour, gas, refilling & transportation costs after the expiry of the 1st year warranty period)

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    913 x 1790 x 735

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    N/A

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • InstaView

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Essence Matte Black

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Side by Side

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Internal LED Display

    LED Display

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    129

  • Product Weight (kg)

    119

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    913 x 1790 x 735

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

  • InstaView

    Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    1 Lever 1 Tray (Door)

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    VCM

  • Finish (Door)

    Essence Matte Black

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    F/R Metal

  • Handle Type

    Pocket (Clad)

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    N/A

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    4

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    3

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    Yes

  • Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    4

  • Freezer Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    3

  • Drawer_Freezer

    2 Transparent

