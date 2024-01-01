We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
493L Top Freezer Fridge in Essence Matt Black
*Based on TÜV test results using LG's internal testing method measuring the time ittook to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of thefresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCooling model.
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG's internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket todrop between Door Cooling+ and Non-Door Cooling+ models.
*Door Cooling+ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.
*Products in the video and the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.
*Bacteria:Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Bacillus cereus, Klebsiellapneumonia
*Confirmed by TÜV Rheinland on all processes and results, test method refering to the ASTM E2149 test protocol.
*The number of bacteria was counted before and after an hour(1hr) reaction made by placing fractions(1g) of the filter into the 50ml diluted bacterial solution.
*Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result direct interactions were observed. Results may vary in real use conditions.
*Products in the video and the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.
Save Defrosting Time
meat is freshly preserved in the Fresh 0 Zone.
*Fresh 0 Zone keeps foods at a lower temperature than other compartments.
*The temperature may vary with settings, food condition and home use conditions.
*Product in the image is for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual one.
Smart Control, Smart Life
Control Your Appliance Remotely from Anywhere
"This image is a combination of images describing three different functions. It combines images of remote control through WiFi-enabled devices, smart alerts through the smartphone app when the refrigerator door is opened, and images of refrigerator status being monitored through the smartphone app."
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed to LG ThinQ.
*Smart feature products may vary by country and model.
*UIs (User Interfaces) of Apps in the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.
*Products in the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.
*Wi-Fi connection should be required.
*Smart Leaner operation controlled and monitored only in LG ThinQ App. (Ref. Display check not supperted)
*Products in the video and the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.
*Extended warranty for compressor and motor covers parts only.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
700 x 1845 x 725
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
359
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
5 Star
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
Essence Matte Black
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
Top Mount
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
5 Star
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Express Freeze
Yes
-
External LED Display
Yes [External LED]
-
Express Cool
No
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
77
-
Product Weight (kg)
70
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
700 x 1845 x 725
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Maker_Manual
No
-
Water Only Dispenser
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Door (Material)
PCM
-
Finish (Door)
Essence Matte Black
-
Handle Type
Horizontal Pocket with Chrome
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
359
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
2 Full + 1 Big
-
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
2
-
Hygiene Fresh+
No
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (1)
-
Hygiene Fresh
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
2
-
Freezer Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
1
Find locally
