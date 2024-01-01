We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2.5HP Dual Inverter Deluxe Air Conditioner
Verified by TUV
LG inverter air conditioners(US-Q242K*) cools up to 40% more faster than LG non-inverter air conditioners(TS-H2465DAO). *Initial Temperature(Outdoor 35℃, Indoor 33℃), Setting Temperature(26℃).
Verified by TUV
LG inverter air conditioners(US-Q242K*) saves up to 70% more energy than LG non-inverter air conditioners(TS-H2465DAO). *Initial Temperature(Outdoor 35℃, Indoor 33℃), Setting Temperature(26℃), Testing Time (8 Hours).
*According to LG internal test, LG DUAL Inverter air conditioner is less than 19dBA. (Model - V10API)
10-Year Warranty
With a 10-year warranty on the compressor, it will keep performing at its best for longer.
*Extended warranty for compressor and motor covers parts only. (excluding labour, gas, refilling & transportation costs after the expiry of the 1st year warranty period)
Approved by BAF
*BAF has approved that the filter is coated to remove harmful substances - such as house dust mite, fungi, and mold floating in the air - that can cause allergies.
Easy-to-Monitor Energy Consumption
Environment-Friendly Refrigerant
Quick and Easy Installation
A More Comfortable Sleeping Environment
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Energy Grade
5 star
All Spec
COOLING
-
4way
Up-Down
-
Airflow direction control (Left & Right)
Manual
-
Airflow direction control (Up & Down)
6 Steps
CONVENIENCE
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Forced Switch Operation
Yes
-
On/Off Reservation(24Hr)
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Tropical Night Comfort Sleep
7hr
ENERGY SAVING
-
Active Energy Control
Yes
-
Energy Grade
5 star
FILTER
-
Pre Filter
Yes
HYGIENE
-
Auto Cleaning
Yes
GENERAL
-
Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)
6300
-
Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
998 x 345 x 210
-
Indoor Unit Weight(kg)
11.6
-
Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
870 x 650 x 330
-
Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)
42.5
-
Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)
220~240, 50
-
Refrigerant Type
R32
-
Sound Power(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))
-/47/41/37/32
-
Moisture Removal (l/h)
2.8
-
CSPF (kWh/kWh)
5.42
DEHUMIDIFICATION
-
Dehumidification
Yes
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.