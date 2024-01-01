We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG S65Q 420W 3.1ch High Res Audio soundbar with DTS Virtual:X
Helping You get the most out of Your LG TV
Easy Control with WOW Interface
*Soundbar Mode Control may vary by soundbar models.
**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
***Compatible TVs : OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/75, UHD UR/UQ, FHD 63.
****This feature support soundbar's status check and change settings via TV on-screen, Volume level matching (40- 100), soundbar Mode Control.
*****Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for the update.
Designed to match
Elevated Sound with LG TV’s AI Processor
*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV models.
**TV AI Processor version varies by TV models.
Immersive 3.1ch Powerful Sound
Multi-Channel Audio Experience that Exceed Expectations
*Available on AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Sports, Game modes.
*This product is excluded from the rear speaker.
Partnering up to Advance Sound
Close-up of LG Sound Bar left side with Meridian logo shown on bottom left corner on a product.
Prestigious British Audio Experts, Meridian
Collage. Clockwise from top-left: a microphone on stand with spotlight, a close up of meridian, a black Meridian speaker, and Meridian R
Meridian’s Leading Technologies and Expertise
Meridian’s Leading Technologies and Expertise
Digital Signal Processing
A chip image of DSP chip
Meridian Horizon is a unique upmixing technology that provides immersive multichannel audio from stereo content.
High-Resolution Audio as It Was Meant to Be Heard
Full image of LG Sound bar right side with LG logo on the bottom right corner of a product.
The Full Home Entertainment Experience
Sound Engineered for What You Enjoy
Good for the Earth from Start to Finish
Recycled Inside Out
Internal Parts Made With Recycled Plastic
There is a front view of sound bar behind and a metal frame image of sound bar in front.
Jersey Fabric Made With Plastic Bottles
There is a pictogram of plastic bottles and a right-sided arrow and a recycle mark and a right-sided arrow and a left part of sound bar.
*S75Q, SH7Q doesn’t have recycled materials.
Reduce CO2 emissions
Boxes Redesigned To Reduce CO2
On left side, there is a pictogram of a regular rectangular shaped box and a truck with many rectangular boxes. There also is a CO2 icon. On right side, there is an L-shaped box and a truck with many more L-shaped boxes. There also is a CO2 reduction icon.
*Only S75Q, S65Q, S60Q, S40Q have an L-shaped box.
Eco Friendly Pulp Packaging
Packaging Made With Recycled Pulp
There is a SGS ECO PRODUCT logo on left top corner. There is a gray forbidden mark on styrofoam image on left and packaging box image on right.
*SGS is a Swiss multinational company that provides inspection, verification, testing, and certification services.
All Spec
SALES/SUB REGION
-
Sales Region
ASIA
-
Sub Region
AP,SL,TH,PH,ML,KR
MODEL INFORMATION
-
Brand Information
LG Sound Bar
-
Model Name
S65Q
-
Subwoofer Model Name (SN4)
SPQ5-W, SN4
-
System (Main Chip)
MT8502
-
Mainset/Subwoofer Color
Black
SIZE(W X H X D, MM)
-
Main (w/ Foot )
1000 x 63 x 105
-
Matching TV size (`20 New)
49" ↑
-
Subwoofer
171 x 390 x 261
MATERIAL
-
Main - Front / Top / Bottom
Jersey / Jersey / Mold
-
Subwoofer - Front / Body
Jersey / Wood
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Main
2.88Kg
-
Subwoofer
5.8Kg
-
Gross Weight
12.4Kg
CARTON BOX
-
Size (W x H x D) mm
1071 x 465 x 247
-
Type
Flexo (L)
-
Color
Yellow
CONTAINER Q
-
20ft
240
-
40ft
540
-
40ft (HC)
720
NUMBER OF CHANNELS
-
Number of channels
3.1ch
OUTPUT POWER(THD 10%)
-
Total
420W
-
Front
90W(45W+45W)*2
-
Center
40W
-
Subwoofer
200W(Wireless)
SPEAKER UNIT_FRONT(L/R)
-
SPL
83dB
-
System
Closed
-
Tweeter Unit
20mm Silk Dome
-
Woofer Unit
52 x 99 mm
-
Impedance
4ohm
SPEAKER UNIT_CENTER
-
SPL
82dB
-
System
Closed
-
Woofer Unit
2 inch (Full Range)
-
Impedance
4ohm
SPEAKER UNIT_SUBWOOFER
-
SPL
85dB
-
System
Bass Reflex
-
Woofer Unit
6 inch
-
Impedance
3ohm
NUMBER OF SPEAKER UNITS
-
Number of Speakers
6EA
CONNECTIVITY_GENERAL
-
Optical
Yes(1)
-
HDMI In / Out
Yes(1) / Yes(1)
-
USB
Yes
CONNECTIVITY_WIRELESS
-
Bluetooth Version
4.2
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC / AAC
Yes / Yes
DISPLAY INFORMATION
-
Display Type
LCD (5 char.)
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
-
Sampling - "24bit/192kHz" / "24bit/96kHz"
No / Yes
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
-
Music
Yes (w/ Meridian)
-
Cinema
Yes
-
Clear Voice
Yes
-
Sports
Yes
-
Game
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Yes
-
DTS Virtual:X
Yes
SOUND CONTROL
-
User EQ - RCU / App
Yes / Yes
-
Night Time On/Off - RCU / App
Yes / Yes
-
Dynamic Rage On/Off - RCU / App
No / Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler On/Off - RCU / App
No / Yes
-
Surround On/Off - RCU / App
Yes / Yes
-
SFX (Default)
Yes
-
Soundbar Mode Control (by TV GUI)
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share
Yes
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
Pass-through
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS / Android OS
Yes / Yes
-
Smart Phone File Playback (Bluetooth)
Yes
-
NSU / FOTA
No / Yes
-
Control with your TV Remote (Vol+/-, Mute)
Yes / Yes
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth(LG TV) / Optical
Yes / Yes
-
Auto Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LGTV) / Optical
Yes / Yes
-
Auto Power On/Off - RCU / APP
Yes / Yes
-
A/V Sunc (0~300ms) - RCU / APP
No / Yes
-
Woofer Level (-15 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)
Yes
-
Channel Level (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)_Soundbar Main - Top / Center (Top) / Surround
No / Yes / No
-
Mute
Yes
-
Auto Dimmer
Yes
-
USB Host / Charge
Yes / No
-
Built-in Music
Yes (1)
-
Bluetooth Stand-By
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT(BITSTREAM)
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
AAC / AAC+
Yes / No
FILE FORMAT
-
FLAC - C4A / USB
No / Yes
-
OGG - C4A / USB
No / Yes
-
WAV - C4A / USB
No / Yes
-
MP3 - C4A / USB
No / Yes
-
WMA - C4A / USB
No / Yes
POWER_MAIN
-
Adapter
Yes (25V, 2A)
-
Power Off Consumption
0.5W ↓
-
Power Consumption
38W
POWER_SUBWOOFER
-
Type (SMPS, "(SMPS)" Sheet)
Yes
-
Power Off Consumption
0.5W ↓
-
Power Consumption
33W
-
Wireless Frequency
5GHz
ACCESSORY_OTHERS
-
Optical Cable
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
