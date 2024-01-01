We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG S80QY 480W 3.1.3ch High Res Audio soundbar with Dolby Atmos
Helping You get the most out of Your LG TV
WOW Orchestra Creates Captivating Sound
Variously figured blue-colored sound waves are being released from Sound Bar and TV. NEW mark is shown in the top left corner.
*Compatible TVs : OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80.
**Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for the update.
Easy Control with WOW Interface
*Soundbar Mode Control may vary by soundbar models.
**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
***Compatible TVs : OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/75, UHD UR/UQ, FHD 63.
****This feature support soundbar's status check and change settings via TV on-screen, Volume level matching (40- 100), soundbar Mode Control.
*****Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for the update.
Designed to match
Elevated Sound with LG TV’s AI Processor
*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV models.
**TV AI Processor version varies by TV models.
Truly Immersive 3.1.3ch Cinema Sound
*Dolby and Dolby Vision are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation. The double-D symbol is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
Hear Sound in a Whole New Way with Triple Up-Firing Channels
In bird's eye view, LG TV is standing on the floor and LG Sound bar is right below TV in the infinite space. On the TV screen, a silhouette of a couple on the background of fireworks. Soundwave graphics are coming from the center, left, and right speaker of the top of sound bar.
*The above is confirmed through an investigation of its own standards.
Triple Level Spatial Sound Creates a Virtual Sound Dome
Blue dome-shaped, 3 layered sound wavers are covering Sound bar and TV in the living room. NEW mark is shown in the top left corner.
*’Triple Level Spatial Sound’ is available in CINEMA / AI Sound Pro Mode of soundbar.
**The mid-layer is created using soundbar’s speaker channel. The sound of the front and front-top speakers are synthesized to build a sound field.
***If there is no rear speaker, the rear field cannot be create
Multi-Channel Audio Experience that Exceed Expectations
*Available on AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Sports, Game modes.
Experience Deeper, Stronger Bass
*This product is excluded from the rear speaker.
Partnering up to Advance Sound
Close-up of LG Sound Bar left side with Meridian logo shown on bottom left corner on a product.
Prestigious British Audio Experts, Meridian
Collage. Clockwise from top-left: a microphone on stand with spotlight, a close up of meridian, a black Meridian speaker, and Meridian R
Meridian’s Leading Technologies and Expertise
Alt text
Digital Signal Processing
A chip image of DSP chip
Meridian Horizon is a unique upmixing technology that provides immersive multichannel audio from stereo content.
High-Resolution Audio as It Was Meant to Be Heard
Full image of LG Sound bar with LG logo on the bottom right corner of a product. Hi-Res AUDIO logo is shown on the right or image.
An Unparalleled Content Experience
*Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories.
*Both TV and soundbar must support VRR/ALLM.
**Console has to support VRR. VRR pass though limited to 60Hz content.
*Official MQA recording required.
Fill Your Room with Truly Immersive Sound
There is TV displays two cellos on the screen, a sound bar, a subwoofer, and 2 rear speakers in a wide living room. A circle graphic connects LG Sound Bar, Sub-woofer, and 2 rear speakers.
Upgraded AI Room Calibration Pro Deliver the Most Optimal Sound
*AI Room Calibration Pro is an automatic sound tuning technology that compensates for the environment the soundbar is placed, by using Algorithms that improve the soundbar’s sonic performance.
Sound Engineered for What You Enjoy
*Some features require 3rd party subscription or account.
**Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
***The Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
****Amazon, Alexa, and all related marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates
Good for the Earth from Start to Finish
Recycled Inside Out
Internal Parts Made With Recycled Plastic
There is a front view of sound bar behind and a metal frame image of sound bar in front.
Jersey Fabric Made With Plastic Bottles
There is a pictogram of plastic bottles and a right-sided arrow and a recycle mark and a right-sided arrow and a left part of sound bar.
*S75Q, SH7Q doesn’t have recycled materials.
Reduce CO2 emissions
Boxes Redesigned To Reduce CO2
On left side, there is a pictogram of a regular rectangular shaped box and a truck with many rectangular boxes. There also is a CO2 icon. On right side, there is an L-shaped box and a truck with many more L-shaped boxes. There also is a CO2 reduction icon.
*Only S75Q, S65Q, S60Q, S40Q have an L-shaped box.
Eco Friendly Pulp Packaging
Packaging Made With Recycled Pulp
There is a SGS ECO PRODUCT logo on left top corner. There is a gray forbidden mark on styrofoam image on left and packaging box image on right.
*SGS is a Swiss multinational company that provides inspection, verification, testing, and certification services.
Wi-Fi audio dongle for your soundbar and TV
All Spec
SALES/SUB REGION
-
Sales Region
ASIA
-
Sub Region
AP,SL,TH,PH,VH,ML, IN,IL,HK,KR
MODEL INFORMATION
-
Brand Information
LG Sound Bar
-
Model Name
S80QY
-
Subwoofer Model Name
SPQ8-W
-
System (Main Chip)
MT8532
-
Mainset/Subwoofer Color
Dark Steel Silver
SIZE(W X H X D, MM)
-
Main (w/ Foot )
1000 x 63 x 135
-
Matching TV size (`20 New)
55 ~ 65 inch
-
Subwoofer
201.7 x 407 x 403
MATERIAL
-
Main - Front / Top / Bottom
Jersey/Mold/Mold
-
Subwoofer - Front / Body
Jersey / Wood
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Main
4.5Kg
-
Subwoofer
10Kg
-
Gross Weight
12.4Kg
CARTON BOX
-
Size (W x H x D) mm
1108 x 551 x 257
-
Type
Flexo (L)
-
Color
Yellow
CONTAINER Q
-
20ft
240
-
40ft
528
-
40ft (HC)
572
NUMBER OF CHANNELS
-
Number of channels
3.1ch
OUTPUT POWER(THD 10%)
-
Total
480W
-
Front
45W x 2
-
Center
40W
-
Top
45W x 2
-
Top Center
40W
-
Subwoofer
200W(Wireless)
SPEAKER UNIT_FRONT(L/R)
-
SPL
83dB
-
System
Closed
-
Tweeter Unit
20mm Silk Dome
-
Woofer Unit
52 x 99 mm
-
Impedance
4ohm
SPEAKER UNIT_CENTER
-
SPL
83dB
-
System
Closed
-
Woofer Unit
2.5 inch
-
Impedance
4ohm
SPEAKER UNIT_TOP(L/R)
-
SPL
83dB
-
System
Closed
-
Woofer Unit
2.5 inch
-
Impedance
4ohm
SPEAKER UNIT_TOP CENTER
-
SPL
85dB
-
System
Open
-
Tweeter Unit
20mm Silk Dome
-
Impedance
4ohm
SPEAKER UNIT_SUBWOOFER
-
SPL
86dB
-
System
Bass Reflex
-
Woofer Unit
8 inch
-
Impedance
3ohm
NUMBER OF SPEAKER UNITS
-
Number of Speakers
9EA
CONNECTIVITY_GENERAL
-
Optical
Yes(1)
-
HDMI In / Out
Yes(1) / Yes(1)
-
USB
Yes
CONNECTIVITY_WIRELESS
-
Bluetooth Version
5.0
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC / AAC
Yes / Yes
-
Wi-Fi (2.4G / 5G)
Yes
-
Wireless Rear ready
Yes (1:2)
DISPLAY INFORMATION
-
Display Type
LCD (5 char.)
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
-
Sampling - "24bit/192kHz" / "24bit/96kHz"
No / Yes
-
Upbit/upsampling - "24bit/192kHz" / "24bit/96kHz"
No / Yes
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
-
Music
Yes (w/ Meridian)
-
Cinema
Yes
-
Clear Voice
Yes
-
Sports
Yes
-
Game
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Yes
-
Dolby ATMOS
Yes
-
DTS:X
Yes
-
IMAX Enhanced
Yes
SOUND CONTROL
-
User EQ - RCU / App
Yes / Yes
-
Night Time On/Off - RCU / App
Yes / Yes
-
Dynamic Rage On/Off - RCU / App
No / Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler On/Off - RCU / App
No / Yes
-
Surround On/Off - RCU / App
Yes / Yes
-
AI Room Calibration (2 MIC In) - App
Yes
-
Soundbar Mode Control (by TV GUI)
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share
Yes
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
Pass-through
Yes
-
Pass-through (4K)
Yes
-
VRR / ALLM
Yes
-
HDR10 / HDR 10+
No / Yes
-
Dolby Vision
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
Yes
ALEXA SUPPORTED
-
Works with Alexa (Controllee)
Yes
SPOTIFY SUPPORTED
-
Spotify Connect
Yes
APPLE SUPPORTED
-
AirPlay 2
Yes
GOOGLE SUPPORTED
-
Google Assistant Built In (Controller, 2 MIC In)
Yes
-
Google Fast Pairing
Yes
TIDAL SUPPORTED
-
Tidal Supported
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS / Android OS
Yes / Yes
-
Smart Phone File Playback (Bluetooth)
Yes
-
NSU / FOTA
Yes / No
-
Control with your TV Remote (Vol+/-, Mute)
Yes / Yes
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth(LG TV) / Optical
No / Yes
-
Auto Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LGTV) / Optical
No / Yes
-
Auto Power On/Off - RCU / APP
Yes / Yes
-
A/V Sunc (0~300ms) - RCU / APP
No / Yes
-
Woofer Level (-15 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)
Yes
-
Channel Level (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)_Soundbar Main - Top / Center (Top) / Surround
Yes / Yes / No
-
Channel Level (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)_Soundbar Rear - Rear_Front / Rear Surround / Rear Top
Yes / No / No
-
Mute
Yes
-
Auto Dimmer
Yes
-
USB Host / Charge
Yes / No
-
Built-in Music
Yes (2)
AUDIO FORMAT(BITSTREAM)
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
DTS:X
Yes
-
DTS-HD Master Audio
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
DTS-HD High Resolution
Yes
-
AAC / AAC+
Yes / Yes
FILE FORMAT
-
FLAC - C4A / USB
Yes / Yes
-
OGG - C4A / USB
Yes / Yes
-
WAV - C4A / USB
Yes / Yes
-
MP3 - C4A / USB
Yes / Yes
-
AAC - C4A / USB
Yes / Yes
POWER_MAIN
-
SMPS
Yes
-
Power Off Consumption
0.5W ↓
-
Power Consumption
59W
POWER_SUBWOOFER
-
Type (SMPS, "(SMPS)" Sheet)
Yes
-
Power Off Consumption
0.5W ↓
-
Power Consumption
40W
-
Wireless Frequency
5GHz
ACCESSORY_MANUAL
-
Web Manual (File)
Yes (Full)
-
Built-in Manual (Book) (Simple or Full)
Yes (Simple)
-
Wall Mount Guide
Yes
-
Wireless Speaker Reset Guide
Yes
-
Open Source - Yes (Full or Simple) / X
Yes (Full)
-
Warranty Card
Yes
ACCESSORY_REMOTE CONTROL
-
Model Name
RAV21 (21)
-
Battery(Size)
AA x 2
-
Battery Built-in
Yes
ACCESSORY_OTHERS
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
-
HDMI Cable
Yes
