LG S95QR 810W 9.1.5ch High Res Audio soundbar with Dolby Atmos and IMAX Enhanced
All Spec
SALES/SUB REGION
-
Sales Region
ASIA
-
Sub Region
AP,SL,TH,PH,VH,
ML,IL,KR
MODEL INFORMATION
-
Brand Information
LG Sound Bar
-
Model Name
S95QR
-
Rear Speaker Model Name
SPQ9-SL / -SR
-
Subwoofer Model Name
SPQ8-W
-
System (Main Chip)
MT8532
-
Mainset / Subwoofer Color
Dark Steel Silver
SIZE(W X H X D, MM)
-
Main (w/ Foot )
1200 x 63 x 135
-
Matching TV size (`20 New)
55 ~ 65 inch
-
Addtional Foot (H) mm
No
-
Wireless Box
No
-
Rear Speaker (2EA)
159 x 223 x 142
-
Subwoofer
201.7 x 407 x 403
MATERIAL
-
Main - Front / Top / Bottom
Jersey / Mold / Mold
-
Wireless Box - Front / Body
No / No
-
Wireless Speaker - Front / Body
Jersey / Mold
-
Subwoofer - Front / Body
Jersey / Mold
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Main
5.03Kg
-
Wireless Box
No
-
Rear Speaker (2EA)
4.08Kg
-
Subwoofer
10Kg
-
Gross Weight
25.3Kg
CARTON BOX
-
Size (W x H x D) mm
1296 x 574 x 261
-
Type
Flexo
-
Color
Yellow
CONTAINER Q
-
20ft
96
-
40ft
216
-
40ft (HC)
288
NUMBER OF CHANNELS
-
Number of channels
9.1.5 ch
OUTPUT POWER(THD 10%)
-
Total
810W
-
Front
45W x 2
-
Center
40W
-
Surround (Side)
45W x 2
-
Top
45W x 2
-
Top Center
40W
-
Rear
40W x 2
-
Rear Surround (Side)
40W x 2
-
Rear Top
40W x 2
-
Subwoofer
220W (Wireless)
SPEAKER UNIT_FRONT(L/R)
-
SPL
83dB
-
System
Closed
-
Tweeter Unit
20mm Silk Dome
-
Woofer Unit
52 x 99 mm
-
Impedance
4ohm
SPEAKER UNIT_CENTER
-
SPL
83dB
-
System
Closed
-
Tweeter Unit
No
-
Woofer Unit
2 inch (ND)
-
Impedance
4ohm
SPEAKER UNIT_SURROUND(SIDE)(L/R)
-
SPL
83dB
-
System
Closed
-
Woofer Unit
2 inch (ND)
-
Impedance
4ohm
SPEAKER UNIT_TOP(L/R)
-
SPL
83dB
-
System
Closed
-
Woofer Unit
2.5 inch
-
Impedance
4ohm
SPEAKER UNIT_TOP CENTER
-
SPL
85dB
-
System
Open
-
Tweeter Unit
20mm Silk Dome
-
Impedance
4ohm
SPEAKER UNIT_REAR(L/R)
-
SPL
83dB
-
System
Closed
-
Woofer Unit
2.5 inch
-
Impedance
4ohm
SPEAKER UNIT_REAR SURROUND(SIDE)(L/R)
-
SPL
83dB
-
System
Closed
-
Woofer Unit
2.5 inch
-
Impedance
4ohm
SPEAKER UNIT_REAR TOP(L/R)
-
SPL
83dB
-
System
Closed
-
Woofer Unit
2.5 inch
-
Impedance
4ohm
SPEAKER UNIT_SUBWOOFER
-
SPL
86dB
-
System
Bass Reflex
-
Woofer Unit
8 inch
-
Impedance
3ohm
NUMBER OF SPEAKER UNITS
-
Number of Speakers
17EA
CONNECTIVITY_GENERAL
-
Audio Input (3.5Ø)
No
-
Optical
Yes (1)
-
HDMI In / Out
Yes (2) / Yes (1)
-
USB
Yes
-
FM Radio
No
CONNECTIVITY_WIRELESS
-
Bluetooth Version
5.0
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC / AAC
Yes / Yes
-
Wi-Fi (2.4G / 5G)
Yes
-
Wireless Rear ready
Yes (1:2)
DISPLAY INFORMATION
-
Display Type
LCD (5 char.)
-
LED Indicator Color
No
-
AI Indicatior
No
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
-
Sampling - "24bit/192kHz" / "24bit/96kHz"
No / Yes
-
Upbit/upsampling - "24bit/192kHz" / "24bit/96kHz"
No / Yes
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
-
Music
Yes (w/ Meridian)
-
Cinema
Yes
-
Clear Voice
Yes
-
Sports
Yes
-
Game
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Yes
-
Dolby ATMOS
Yes
-
DTS:X
Yes
-
DTS Virtual:X
No
-
IMAX Enhanced
Yes
SOUND CONTROL
-
User EQ - RCU / App
Yes / Yes
-
Night Time On/Off - RCU / App
Yes / Yes
-
Dynamic Rage On/Off - RCU / App
No / Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler On/Off - RCU / App
No / Yes
-
Surround On/Off - RCU / App
Yes / Yes
-
Auto Sound Engine (Default)
No
-
SFX (Default)
No
-
AI Room Calibration (2 MIC In) - App
Yes
-
Soundbar Mode Control (by TV GUI)
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share
Yes
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
Pass-through
Yes
-
Pass-through (4K)
Yes
-
VRR / ALLM
Yes
-
HDR10 / HDR 10+
Yes / No
-
Dolby Vision
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
Yes
ALEXA SUPPORTED
-
Alexa Built In (Controller)
No
-
Works with Alexa (Controllee)
Yes
SPOTIFY SUPPORTED
-
Spotify Connect
Yes
APPLE SUPPORTED
-
AirPlay 2
Yes
GOOGLE SUPPORTED
-
Google Assistant Built In (Controller, 2 MIC In)
No
-
Works with the Google Assistant (Controllee)
Yes
-
Chromecast
Yes
-
Google Multi Zone (One Source → Multi Speaker)
Yes
-
Google Fast Pairing
No
TIDAL SUPPORTED
-
Tidal (via C4A)
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS / Android OS
Yes / Yes
-
Smart Phone File Playback (Bluetooth)
Yes
-
EZ setup (BLE)
Yes
-
NSU / FOTA
Yes / No
-
Control with your TV Remote (Vol+/-, Mute)
Yes / Yes
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth(LG TV) / Optical
No / Yes
-
Auto Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LGTV) / Optical
No / Yes
-
Auto Power On/Off - RCU / APP
Yes / Yes
-
A/V Sunc (0~300ms) - RCU / APP
No / Yes
-
Woofer Level (-15 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)
Yes
-
Channel Level (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)_Soundbar Main - Top / Center (Top) / Surround
Yes / Yes / Yes
-
Channel Level (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)_Soundbar Rear - Rear_Front / Rear Surround / Rear Top
Yes / Yes / Yes
-
Mute
Yes
-
Auto Dimmer
Yes
-
Sleep Timer - RCU / App
No / No
-
USB Host / Charge
Yes / No
-
Built-in Music
Yes (2)
-
Bluetooth Stand-By
No
-
Auto Detect (Bluetooth)
No
AUDIO FORMAT(BITSTREAM)
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS:X
Yes
-
DTS-HD Master Audio
Yes
-
DTS-HD High Resolution
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
AAC / AAC+
Yes / Yes
FILE FORMAT
-
FLAC - C4A / USB
Yes / Yes
-
OGG - C4A / USB
Yes / Yes
-
WAV - C4A / USB
Yes / Yes
-
MP3 - C4A / USB
Yes / Yes
-
WMA - C4A / USB
No / No
-
AAC - C4A / USB
Yes / Yes
POWER_MAIN
-
SMPS ("(SMPS)" Sheet)
Yes
-
Adapter
No
-
Power Off Consumption
0.5W ↓
-
Power Consumption
78W
POWER_REAR SPEAKER/WIRELESS BOX
-
Type (SMPS, "(SMPS)" Sheet)
Yes
-
Power Off Consumption
0.5W ↓
-
Power Consumption
33W
-
Wireless Frequency
5GHz
POWER_SUBWOOFER
-
Type (SMPS, "(SMPS)" Sheet)
Yes
-
Power Off Consumption
0.5W ↓
-
Power Consumption
40W
-
Wireless Frequency
5GHz
ACCESSORY_MANUAL
-
Web Manual (File)
Yes (Full)
-
Built-in Manual (Book) (Simple or Full)
Yes (Simple)
-
Wall Mount Guide
Yes
-
Wireless Speaker Reset Guide
Yes
-
Open Source - Yes (Full or Simple) / No
Yes (Full)
-
Warranty Card
Yes
ACCESSORY_REMOTE CONTROL
-
Model Name
RAV21 (21)
-
Battery(Size)
AA x 2
-
Battery Built-in
Yes
ACCESSORY_OTHERS
-
Rear Speaker Cable
No
-
Optical Cable
No
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
-
Cable Management (Tie)
No
-
Additioanl Foot
No
-
FM Antenna
No
-
HDMI Cable
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Tx Dongle (WTP3)
No
