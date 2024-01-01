We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
140W 2.0 Channel Sound Bar Wireless Rear Speaker Kit
All Spec
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKER
-
Total Power Output
140W
-
Sound System
2.0ch
-
Output Power - Surround
70W x 2
-
Amplifier Type
Class-D
AUDIO CAPABILITIES
-
Rear Speaker Volume
-6 to +6
-
Surround Sound from Stereo Source
Yes
COMPATIBLE MODELS
-
2018 LG Sound Bars
SL10YG, SL9YG, SL8YG, SL7Y, SL5Y, SL4Y, SK10Y, SK9Y, SK8Y, SK6Y, SK5Y
CONNECTION
-
Speaker Cable Outputs
Yes (2)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Speaker Cables
Yes (2)
-
Manual
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Wireless Receiver (WxHxD)
100mm x 140mm x 100mm
-
Speakers (WxHxD)
60mm x 220mm x 175mm
-
Carton (WxHxD)
282mm x 272mm x 226mm
-
Net Weight (Wireless Receiver)
1kg
-
Net Weight (Rear Speakers)
1.9kg
-
Gross Weight (Carton)
3.4kg
WARRANTY
-
Warranty Period
1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
PREVIOUS MODEL
-
Model
None
