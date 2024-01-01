Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
XBOOM 360 Omnidirectional Sound Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with Mood Lighting - Beige

RP4BE

XBOOM 360 Omnidirectional Sound Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with Mood Lighting - Beige

(0)
RP4BE

D-01-AV-XBOOM360-RP4B-beige

Welcome to Audio Panorama

XBOOM360-RP4B-beige

Experience 360° Omnidirectional Sound From One Source

XBOOM 360 plays all your audio in panorama. Fill your space with expansive, wide-reaching full circle sound. It's the new way to surround you and your friends with the music you love no matter where you are or what you're doing.

AV-XBOOM360-RP4B

LG's Patented Technology Creates 360° Panorama Sound

Ordinary speakers with multiple drivers compromise your sound with limited degrees of spatial coverage. Our innovative speaker* envelops parties in perfect sounding audio. You no longer have to move around to find the listening sweet spot - the XBOOM 360 brings the beats right to your ears wherever you are.

AV-XBOOM360-RP4B

*Patent pending : PCT/KR2020/012965, PCT/KR2021/009440,2021-0093216.
**Omnidirectional sound by speaker with multiple drivers
***Directivity pattern horizontal test was conducted by LG internally

AV-XBOOM360-RP4B

AV-XBOOM360-RP4B

360° Lighting Transforms Your Space

Put everything in a new light with a range of options that fit your mood, from waking up to hanging out, meditating to partying, relaxing to exercising.

The XBOOM 360 RP4's red light is on.

An image of XBOOM in hand.

Meet our lighting expert

"Lighting design recreates the vibe of the space."

The personal speaker and the lighting have a common; it fills the space. As the music carries the ambient sound like wind and voice, and becoming stereophonic, the lighting also mixed up with the color and reflection, and boost up the vibe and gives another story to the space.

Lighting combined with emotion and narrative recreates a space. For instance, when we see the sparkling ripple or candle flame swaying from the wind, we are in awe of the beauty of nature, beyond the original purpose of light. As this moment, it brings up the sense to another level and helps expand our experience.

An image of XBOOM Family.

An image of Professor Seungdae Hong, the Chairman of Korea Association Lighting Designers, with XBOOM Family on the table

9 Lighting Presets Match the Mood to the Moment

Style the scene with the right kind of vibe thanks to 3 modes featuring 9 presets for mood lighting.

AV-XBOOM360-RP4B-beige

Rest and relax with light inspired by everyday life.

AV-XBOOM360-RP4B-beige

Balance your mood with naturally inspired light.

XBOOM360

Turn up the vibe with festival inspired lighting
Pause Video Customize Your Lighting with Our Simple-to-Use XBOOM App

Customize Your Lighting with Our Simple-to-Use XBOOM App

Choose from over 16 million colors as you illuminate every moment, all from the touch of a screen.

AV-XBOOM360-RP4B

A Centerpiece That Surrounds with Sound

The XBOOM 360's sleek style and contemporary colors make it look as good as it sounds. This is more than a speaker, it's a design-driven addition that elevates your space.

*Colors of product may have a different launch schedule. Available colors may vary by country.

Zdjęcie kobiety niosącej urządzenie na taras, aby zademonstrować mobilność głośnika XBOOM 360.

Sound That Moves with You

Effortlessly carry the XBOOM 360 from room to room with a lightweight aluminum handle and built-in battery that lasts up to 10 hours*.

*Actual battery life varies depending on network connectivity and lighting usage.

DJ Effects Add a New Spin to Your Playlists

Download the XBOOM app to discover DJ sound mixing features.

DJ Effects Add a New Spin to Your Playlists

Print

All Spec

AMPLIFIER

  • Output power

    120W / 1.0ch

  • Function Selector - AUX IN 1 (3.5mm)

    Yes

  • Function Selector - USB1

    Yes

  • Function Selector - Bluetooth

    Yes

INTERFACE

  • Audio In - USB 1

    Yes

  • Audio In

    Yes

DISPLAY

  • Display - Demo

    Yes

SOUND

  • EQUALIZER - Custom EQ

    Yes(App. Only)

  • EQUALIZER - Pop

    Yes(App. Only)

  • EQUALIZER - Jazz

    Yes(App. Only)

  • EQUALIZER - Bass Blast (default)

    Yes(App. Only)

  • EQUALIZER - Standard

    Yes(App. Only)

  • EQUALIZER - Outdoor

    Yes(App. Only)

  • EQUALIZER - Classic

    Yes(App. Only)

  • EQUALIZER - Rock

    Yes(App. Only)

POWER

  • Power Requirement - Narrow

    120V 60Hz or 200-240V 50/60Hz

  • Power Requirement - Wide

    110-240V 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption at stand by

    0.5W↓

  • Energy star 3.0

    Yes

BATTERY

  • Battery Type

    리튬이온

  • Battery Capacity

    28.86W(7.4V/3900mAh)

  • Battery Charging time

    5Hr

  • Battery Life

    10Hr

PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE

  • Playable File Format - MP3

    Yes

  • Playable File Format - WMA

    Yes

  • Playable File Format - Bluetooth AAC/SBC Codec

    Yes/Yes

  • Convenience - Repeat 1/All

    Yes/Yes(App. Only)

  • Convenience - Suffle

    Yes(App. Only)

  • Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev

    Yes

  • Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev

    Yes(App. Only)

  • Convenience - Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth Remote app (Android/iOS)

    Yes/Yes

  • Convenience - BluetoothAuto Function Change

    Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)

    Yes

  • Convenience - Multi phone pairing (Android/iOS)

    Yes/Yes

  • Convenience - Multi Color(RGB) Speaker Lighting

    Yes

  • Convenience - Party Strobe (App 용)

    Yes

  • Convenience - Fota

    Yes

  • Convenience - Wireless Party Link (Twin Mode)

    Yes

  • Set mobility - Handle

    Yes

DJ FUNCTION

  • DJ Effects

    Yes (App. Only)

  • DJ Loop

    Yes (App. Only)

  • DJ PAD

    Yes(App. Only)

  • DJ scratcher

    Yes (App. Only)

  • Sampler Creator

    Yes (App. Only)

  • Auto DJ

    Yes (App. Only)

REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY

  • Instruction Manual - Simple

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)

    Tip on

  • Power Cord Cable

    Yes

SPEAKER

  • Front Speaker - Tweeter Unit

    1" Horn x 1

  • Front Speaker - Woofer Unit

    5.25" x 1

  • Front Speaker - Impedance (TW/Woofer)

    8옴 /4 옴

PHYSICAL

  • Size (W x H x D, mm) - Main Set

    247.5 x 514 x 247.5

  • Size (W x H x D, mm) - Carton

    325 x 613 x 325

  • Weight (Kg) - Net

    5.8

  • Weight (Kg) - Gross

    10.2

  • Container Q'ty - 40ft HQ

    864

  • Container Q'ty - 40ft

    648

  • Container Q'ty - 20ft

    270

