We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
XBOOM 360 Omnidirectional Sound Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with Mood Lighting - Beige
LG's Patented Technology Creates 360° Panorama Sound
AV-XBOOM360-RP4B
*Patent pending : PCT/KR2020/012965, PCT/KR2021/009440,2021-0093216.
**Omnidirectional sound by speaker with multiple drivers
***Directivity pattern horizontal test was conducted by LG internally
9 Lighting Presets Match the Mood to the Moment
*Colors of product may have a different launch schedule. Available colors may vary by country.
*Actual battery life varies depending on network connectivity and lighting usage.
DJ Effects Add a New Spin to Your Playlists
DJ Effects Add a New Spin to Your Playlists
All Spec
AMPLIFIER
-
Output power
120W / 1.0ch
-
Function Selector - AUX IN 1 (3.5mm)
Yes
-
Function Selector - USB1
Yes
-
Function Selector - Bluetooth
Yes
INTERFACE
-
Audio In - USB 1
Yes
-
Audio In
Yes
DISPLAY
-
Display - Demo
Yes
SOUND
-
EQUALIZER - Custom EQ
Yes(App. Only)
-
EQUALIZER - Pop
Yes(App. Only)
-
EQUALIZER - Jazz
Yes(App. Only)
-
EQUALIZER - Bass Blast (default)
Yes(App. Only)
-
EQUALIZER - Standard
Yes(App. Only)
-
EQUALIZER - Outdoor
Yes(App. Only)
-
EQUALIZER - Classic
Yes(App. Only)
-
EQUALIZER - Rock
Yes(App. Only)
POWER
-
Power Requirement - Narrow
120V 60Hz or 200-240V 50/60Hz
-
Power Requirement - Wide
110-240V 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption at stand by
0.5W↓
-
Energy star 3.0
Yes
BATTERY
-
Battery Type
리튬이온
-
Battery Capacity
28.86W(7.4V/3900mAh)
-
Battery Charging time
5Hr
-
Battery Life
10Hr
PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE
-
Playable File Format - MP3
Yes
-
Playable File Format - WMA
Yes
-
Playable File Format - Bluetooth AAC/SBC Codec
Yes/Yes
-
Convenience - Repeat 1/All
Yes/Yes(App. Only)
-
Convenience - Suffle
Yes(App. Only)
-
Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev
Yes
-
Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev
Yes(App. Only)
-
Convenience - Bluetooth
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Remote app (Android/iOS)
Yes/Yes
-
Convenience - BluetoothAuto Function Change
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)
Yes
-
Convenience - Multi phone pairing (Android/iOS)
Yes/Yes
-
Convenience - Multi Color(RGB) Speaker Lighting
Yes
-
Convenience - Party Strobe (App 용)
Yes
-
Convenience - Fota
Yes
-
Convenience - Wireless Party Link (Twin Mode)
Yes
-
Set mobility - Handle
Yes
DJ FUNCTION
-
DJ Effects
Yes (App. Only)
-
DJ Loop
Yes (App. Only)
-
DJ PAD
Yes(App. Only)
-
DJ scratcher
Yes (App. Only)
-
Sampler Creator
Yes (App. Only)
-
Auto DJ
Yes (App. Only)
REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY
-
Instruction Manual - Simple
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)
Tip on
-
Power Cord Cable
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Front Speaker - Tweeter Unit
1" Horn x 1
-
Front Speaker - Woofer Unit
5.25" x 1
-
Front Speaker - Impedance (TW/Woofer)
8옴 /4 옴
PHYSICAL
-
Size (W x H x D, mm) - Main Set
247.5 x 514 x 247.5
-
Size (W x H x D, mm) - Carton
325 x 613 x 325
-
Weight (Kg) - Net
5.8
-
Weight (Kg) - Gross
10.2
-
Container Q'ty - 40ft HQ
864
-
Container Q'ty - 40ft
648
-
Container Q'ty - 20ft
270
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.